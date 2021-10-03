 Skip to main content
Orthopedic spine surgeon recognized
Orthopedic spine surgeon recognized

Lake Norman Medical Group has announced that orthopedic spine surgeon Ben Garrido, M.D., has been listed as one of the ‘Top 50 Spine Surgeons to Know’ by Becker’s Spine Review.

Garrido is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in spine with an interest in minimally invasive techniques. He is involved with the Cervical Spine Research Society, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the North American Spine Society.

To learn more about Garrido or to schedule an appointment with him at Orthopedic Spine Mooresville, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-660-4750.

Garrido
