Members of the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. shared with others in the community and surrounding area during the holiday season providing items of clothing and additional supplies.

“Our chapter involvement in our community is focused on our mission — to enhance the quality of life and promote the general improvements of the communities in which we serve,” said Beatrice Spaulding, recording secretary/reporter with the local Las Amigas.

As part of one of the chapter’s national projects, “Comfort of Love,” the group donated blankets to the Lake Norman Dialysis Center, which is located in Mooresville.

The Fifth Street Ministries in Statesville was the recipient of donations of toboggans and socks from the organization to pass along to help others.

The group also provided cleaning supplies, paper towels and toilet paper to the residents at Emmanuel’s Place in Statesville. Each of the residents also received a specially made Christmas card from the members of the chapter.

“We want to make meaningful things happen in our communities and make this world a better place to live for those in need of our services,” shared Spaulding. “Our blessings come from the joy of giving and touching one on one.”