OUR TOWN: 100 YEARS AGO: Grade schools open to 1,200 students

Sept. 16 — Editorial

Mooresville is going to have the most imposing and best-equipped school building of any city its size or somewhat larger when the structure now in the course of erection is complete. Work is progressing slowly but surely. In the meantime, money must be provided with which to pay for the building, and October 12th, 1920, the citizens men and women will be urged to vote for an issue of $100,000. This is not child’s play, and the game we are to play with the future generations means that we must put down the hard cash in order that youngsters yet unborn will reap the benefits, to say nothing of providing for the immediate needs of the hundreds that are turned away from the door of knowledge for the lack of room and equipment. The school board has struggled for several years with the situation and finally determined upon this mode of solution. Now, it is up to the people to back them in their efforts.