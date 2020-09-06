OUR TOWN: 100 YEARS AGO: Grade schools open to 1,200 students

The Tribune continues its 16th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:
Mooresville entered the Roaring Twenties trailing some unfinished business from the previous decade. First, there was still the influenza epidemic to contend with. Secondly, there was the matter of that dilapidated train depot in the center of town, an eyesore for the last 20 years.
The local school system continued to grow with the result that South Elementary School would be built at the corner of Church Street and Iredell Avenue.
Also begun in 1920 was a recreational area known as “Stewart Park” off Park Avenue. Only three issues of The Enterprise, those of Feb. 26, March 11 and March 31 are missing.
A tornado hit the town on the evening of Aug. 1, 1920, unroofing a number of downtown buildings, and damaging merchandise and destroying crops west of town. By the grace of God, no one was injured.
Mooresville organized itself in a number of ways in 1920. Organizations formed that year would include a Junior Red Cross Society for the school children, a Parent-Teachers Association, American Legion Post No. 66, a Teachers’ organization and two new Methodist churches.
Sept. 9 — “Twelve Hundred Enrolled in Mooresville Schools”
Labor Day was “school day” in Mooresville on Monday, September 6, when the graded schools opened with nearly 1200 boys and girls enrolled. Features of the opening exercises at the auditorium of the Central School were the chorus singing by the pupils under the direction of the retiring superintendent, Prof. W. C. Ariail, and addresses made by representative professional men and citizens of the town.
The exercises opened with the marching of the entire body of pupils from the first grade through the high school to the auditorium, where devotional exercises were held. Then followed several songs by the school boys and girls. In the course of the morning Principal J. O. Rogers called upon Prof. Ariail to address the pupils whom he had been with for the past seven years. Prof. Ariail, in a few fitting remarks, spoke of his regret upon leaving his work at Mooresville, and stated that he would recall with much pleasure the many happy days that he had spent with the boys and girls of the schools.
Supt. J. O. Faulkner, the new head of the schools, was then presented by Prof. Ariail. Supt. Faulkner stated that after an absence of ten years from the Old North State, he was happy to return and that he was now “at home.” He spoke of the importance of education to every boy and girl for the making of a better citizenship and encouraged them to enter enthusiastically into their studies and lead a successful school career.
Three of the five members of the board of trustees were present: Messrs. J.P. Mills, T.B. Smith and E.W. Brawley. Among the business and professional men present were Mayor McNeely, Rev. L.A. Falls, Rev. L.A. Thomas, Rev. W.W. Boyce, Rev. T.F. Haney, Messrs. A.L. Starr, M.W. White, Z.V. Turlington, C.R. Johnston and H.P. Deaton.
At the close of the schools on Tuesday, the enrollment was as follows: High School ,180; Central School grades 1 to 7, 602; North School grades 1 to 6, 212; Colored School grades 1 to 8, 153; total in white schools, 994; total in all schools, 1147.
Supt. Faulkner states that there will be over 1,200 pupils enrolled before the close of the first week, and that the enrollment for the school year will likely reach near the 1,400 mark.
Sept. 16 — “Local and Otherwise”
The Peoples Home Furnishing Company has donated to the Mooresville Graded Schools a Victor talking machine which will be placed in the main auditorium for the pleasure of the pupils and teachers of the school.
There is an ordinance against grazing cows on the streets and sidewalks of the city and the Civic League has had the matter up with the chief of police, who is going after the ones who are tying their cows on the parkways along the beautified streets of our city.
Sept. 16 — “Reminiscent of Civil War”
Mr. J.F. Caldwell, of Cornelius, near Mooresville, was in the city today and told an interesting story about his return from the Civil War in 1865. He says he belonged to Company G, 52nd North Carolina infantry, that he was at Appomattox when the surrender was announced. When they were discharged, he and col. Houston, each secured a horse and started on the journey to their homes. They got along pretty well until they reached the Yadkin river.
The river was swollen and there was seemingly no place that they could cross the stream. But after four years of hardship in service their hopes of soon reaching home were not to be thwarted by a swollen stream the size of the Yadkin river.
Going up to the railroad bridge, six miles from Salisbury, they found that there were two planks one inch thick by about ten inches wide laid all the way across the bridge between the railing.
They decided to cross the bridge and each going in front of his horse with reins in hand, led them to the opposite side of the river, a distance of 300 yards, without mishap. They then rode on through Salisbury and reached their homes safely.
Mr. Caldwell is now 78 years of age and is hale and hearty. He has never been back to Salisbury since he passed through in 1865.
He says when he reached the cross streets of Main and Innes today, he recognized it as the same place through which he passed just a little more than 55 years ago.
Salisbury Post
Sept. 16 — Editorial
Mooresville is going to have the most imposing and best-equipped school building of any city its size or somewhat larger when the structure now in the course of erection is complete. Work is progressing slowly but surely. In the meantime, money must be provided with which to pay for the building, and October 12th, 1920, the citizens men and women will be urged to vote for an issue of $100,000. This is not child’s play, and the game we are to play with the future generations means that we must put down the hard cash in order that youngsters yet unborn will reap the benefits, to say nothing of providing for the immediate needs of the hundreds that are turned away from the door of knowledge for the lack of room and equipment. The school board has struggled for several years with the situation and finally determined upon this mode of solution. Now, it is up to the people to back them in their efforts.
Sept. 16 — “To Transport Children”
County School Superintendent J.A. Steele has purchased a large school truck to be used in transporting children to the Cool Spring School, with which the Fifth Creek district and part of the Vance [School] district have consolidated. The truck is a Reo Speed Wagon and cost $2450.00.
It will seat thirty children comfortably and is fitted up with electric lights, electric push button and other equipment used in a street car. There are 60 children in the district to be transported by this truck and it is expected that they can be carried at two loads, making two trips daily. One of the school boys will be employed to operate the truck and this will greatly simplify the matter.
[Note: This “truck” was actually the first school bus to be bought and used in Iredell County.]
Sept. 23 — “H. S. Basketball Team Meets”
At a meeting of the boys’ basketball squad held at the Central School on Monday afternoon, Roy Allman was elected captain of the basketball team for the coming season, and Aubrey Gresham was chosen manager. Supt. J.O. Faulkner will have charge of athletics and will direct basketball practice. At the meeting there was much excellent material on hand for a strong team this year, many of the old members of the team being on hand at the first meeting. Basketball practice will begin about October 1. It will be recalled that the local basketball team made a fine record last year and will start out this season with an enthusiastic backing among the townspeople.
Sept. 23 — “Iredell Population by Townships”
The Census Bureau has sent out the following with reference to Iredell county population gathered from each of the various townships:
Barringer, 1,330-1,472; Bethany, 971-1,045; Chambersburg, 1,724-1,494; Coddle Creek, including Mooresville, 6,241-5,400; Concord, 1,589-1,613; Cool Spring, 1,079-990; Davidson, 1,211-1,118; Olin, 1,128-1,229; Fallstown, including East Monbo and Troutman, 2,056-2,075; New Hope, 2,211-1,118; Olin, 1,127-1,229; Sharpesburg, 1,381-1,262; Shiloh, 2,287-2,255; Statesville, including Statesville, 10,767-8,093; Turnersburg, 1,585- 2,412; Union Grove, 1,304-1,214.
Statesville, by wards: Ward 1, 1,216; ward 2, 1,349; ward 3, 3,615; ward 4, 1,715.
