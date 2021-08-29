OUR TOWN: 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

July 28—“Local Briefs”

July 28—“The Lock-Up, Jail, Calaboose or by What Name Called”

The writer is a firm believer in upholding the laws and would not write the following, but humanity requires that conditions at the above-named place of confinement be remedied. Everyone accused of a violation of law is at least supposed to be innocent until otherwise proven. Therefore, to put a person’s health in jeopardy and then in unsanitary places is persecution before being proven guilty. This lock-up or any other name by which it may be designated, is improperly ventilated and the general condition is such that if an individual owned it, it would be declared a nuisance to the health of others. Therefore, the City of Mooresville cannot longer allow persons to be held in such a place. The health officers should visit this and view it in a calm, unbiased manner and have conditions remedied or condemnation proceedings instituted. We are a humane people and should request this of the city fathers and not allow this mode of persecution to longer exist in this God-fearing community. What say you, fellow citizens?