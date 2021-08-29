OUR TOWN: 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago. These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O. C. Stonestreet.
July 28—“Local Briefs”
Mr. James Orr Rogers, who was principal of the Mooresville Graded Schools for several terms, has accepted a similar position at Troutman for the coming school year.
Mr. J. P. Mullinax and family have returned from an extended trip to Fayetteville, Raleigh, Danville and Schoolfield, Va., having made the entire rounds in his automobile. In traveling 780 miles the party experienced only one little puncture.
A protracted meeting of ten days closed Sunday night at the Brawley School House. Rev. C. M. Richards, D.D., of Davidson conducted the meetings and did the preaching, being assisted in the singing by Rev. Dr. Moore. It is said to have been a very profitable meeting, well attended at every service.
July 28—“The Lock-Up, Jail, Calaboose or by What Name Called”
The writer is a firm believer in upholding the laws and would not write the following, but humanity requires that conditions at the above-named place of confinement be remedied. Everyone accused of a violation of law is at least supposed to be innocent until otherwise proven. Therefore, to put a person’s health in jeopardy and then in unsanitary places is persecution before being proven guilty. This lock-up or any other name by which it may be designated, is improperly ventilated and the general condition is such that if an individual owned it, it would be declared a nuisance to the health of others. Therefore, the City of Mooresville cannot longer allow persons to be held in such a place. The health officers should visit this and view it in a calm, unbiased manner and have conditions remedied or condemnation proceedings instituted. We are a humane people and should request this of the city fathers and not allow this mode of persecution to longer exist in this God-fearing community. What say you, fellow citizens?
A CITIZEN
Aug. 4—“Local Briefs”
D. E. Turner & Company are having constructed two 6-room bungalow houses on East Center avenue opposite the graded school lot.
There will be rank work at the Pythian Castle on next Monday night and every Monday night following for some time to come. The lodge has taken on new life and there is much initiatory work to be done.
A special called meeting of the Volunteer Firemen will be held tonight at 7:30. Each fireman is requested to tie a string around his finger to remind him of the meeting, as urgent business is to be transacted.
Fire alarm was sounded Tuesday night at 8:15, a small blaze having originated in the stove-pipe in the home of Mr. J. L. Moore Sr., on North Church street. No damage was done. Mr. Moore had quenched the fire before the company reached his residence.
Mrs. W. H. Brown, of this city, sent to The Enterprise office a freakish grown tomato. It will weigh more than half a pound and is beautifully scalloped, perfectly rounded with a hole in the center about an inch in diameter. It has been shown to many people who have never seen one like it before.
Another interesting ball game took place here last Saturday afternoon, when the Mooresville Tigers were playing against what was known as the Gibson Mill “Invincibles.” However, Benfield, who pitched for the home team let Gibson get only three hits and struck out fifteen men. Bell pitched for Gibson, but occasionally let our boys get away with the ball. The score was 4 to 0 in favor of Mooresville. In a former game at the South Main street park the Gibson team secured a victory of 1 to 0 in a ten-inning game. This last one evens the teams with each one a victory. The next game will be where our boys must shine once again.
A protracted meeting is being held at Wesley Chapel, conducted by the pastor, Rev. H. C. Byrum, who is assisted by Rev. J. H. Capps, of this city. On Tuesday night there were 27 confessions of faith, and during the entire meeting, there have been about forty professions. The meetings will continue throughout the week.
Dr. Shelly Frontis gave his lecture on Paul at the prayer meeting service at the A.R.P. church last night. Dr. Frontis is quite an able talker and his presentation of the life of the great Apostle is very interesting and was much enjoyed.
[Note: Dr. Frontis (1870-1941), believed to have been the town’s first trained dentist, was also a poet, a gifted speaker and was Mooresville’s mayor from 1913 to 1917. His father, Prof. Stephen Frontis, and Augustus Leazar, started the Mooresville Academy, predecessor of the Mooresville Graded School District.]
Aug. 4—“Ivey’s Picnic at Stewart Park”
Last Friday the entire force of the J. B. Ivey Company of Charlotte picnicked at Stewart Park in the city, coming on a special train provided for the occasion by that firm. Upon arriving the picnickers were met at the train with fifty automobiles which gave the visitors a sight-seeing trip over the town and then unloaded them at the park. Dinner was provided by the Ivey Company for every one of their numerous clerks and guests. The afternoon was given over to various sports and when eventide arrived at 6:30, the Ivey Choral Society gave an interesting concert, lasting an hour. The day was a fine one and the visitors were in high praise of Mooresville as a pleasure resort, as well as one of the best business and manufacturing communities in North Carolina.
Aug. 4—“The Community Picnic”
It is claimed by many who have witnessed large crowds that on last Thursday at the community picnic held at Stewart’s Park, that more people had gathered in Mooresville than at any other time in the history of the town. It certainly was a large crowd, estimated variously from 5,000 to 10,000 people. The day was pleasantly spent in the indulgence of the several amusements provided for the occasion, and the day passed off without any casualties. People were here from all the adjoining counties and enjoyed the outing thoroughly.
Aug. 11—“Local Briefs”
Rock Springs camp meeting will begin tomorrow night and will continue through next week. Quite a number of Iredell and Mooresville people will be in attendance.
Mrs. S. H. Patterson and granddaughters, Misses Sara and Pattie Brawley, left last Saturday for Hiddenite, where they will spend ten days at White Sulphur Springs.
[Note: Both Rock Springs and White Sulphur Springs were popular summer resort locations at this time and many of Mooresville’s well-to-do citizens went to both places.]
Aug. 11—“Pointing the Way”
For many years Mooresville has been multiplying her streets and it has been difficult for many persons in the city to determine the location of a residence or a part of town when directed to a certain house or mark on some one of our numerous streets. There is now no longer reason for our citizens or strangers to puzzle over the street or direction. The city fathers have recently secured sufficient street signs, made of white and blue enamel bearing the name of the street and while some are confusing in their directions at first, it will be a source of great help to everyone. It will not be many days until the children of the city will be able to locate any street or house in the city limits. Th city government is to be commended for this needed advancement in our continual line of progress.