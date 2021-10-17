Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O. C. Stonestreet.
Sept. 8
Editorial
Twenty-two years ago today, the editor of The Enterprise issued his first paper in Mooresville, having taken over the old Mooresville Record-Times, which had suspended. To avoid a lawsuit, we changed the name of the paper the following week to that of The Enterprise. During all these years of labor we have gone through the vicissitudes of many hardships, even the jump from the old Washington hand press to the cylinder press controlled by manpower.
Our next move was to install a gasoline engine, and later we installed a Cottrell-Babcock press and electric power. Until about a year ago, all type was set by hand, but now we are equipped with the modern linotype and other facilities for “getting out the paper,” and occupy our own building.
The town has grown from 1535 in 1900 to approximately 5500, with all sorts of developments.
We have the best graded schools in Carolina with a modern building now being finished, electric lights with a beautiful white way, waterworks adequate for the present needs, six miles of asphalt paving and fourteen miles of cement sidewalks, two baseball grounds enclosed, a beautiful park and playground, two swimming pools, and one of the best manufacturing towns to be found anywhere with more in prospect.
We also have the best set of ministers, doctors and lawyers that are. We are supplied with auto shops and garages sufficient to handle the needs of the hour with others desiring to come in.
Our sanitary laundry keeps the dirty linen clean. In politics, we have a clean and efficient city government and in all these years not one breath of scandal attached to it. In fact, The Enterprise has witnessed all these growing institutions and has assisted in furnishing our two banks with numerous notes to be carried and has contributed to the welfare and support of the building and loan association in securing homes for the stockholders.
What part The Enterprise has played in this progress our parishioners know.
We have numerous civic organizations that work in harmony with the public, among them being a wide-awake Civic League and the Chamber of Commerce. We’ve got a good town and sometime in the near future there may be some other things for us to refer to, that will probably be for the public to ponder over. We refrain from commenting on the Mooresville girls, but we’ve got ‘em, and they’re good lookers, too.
“Labor Day Celebration”
Three hundred or more of the union textile workers of Mooresville and quite a large number of others spent Monday in Statesville. Where a real Labor Day program was carried out. The Mooresville delegation carried banners bearing these inscriptions: “Mooresville, Queen of Iredell,” “An Honest Day’s Work for an Honest Day’s Pay,” “America First—then Mooresville.”
The Mooresville band led the procession and at Statesville the delegation from this city was met by a large and enthusiastic body of textile and other union workers of that city. A procession was formed of the amalgamated forces and marched to Bristol Park, where the assemblage was given a welcome in an address by Mayor Bristol, followed by James F. Barrett, president of the State Federation of Labor. In the afternoon a speech was delivered by Rev. R. E. Huey of the Second A.R.P. church of that city and an address by Miss Mary Kellerham, of Charlotte, national representative of the United Textile Workers of America. At 3 o’clock a baseball game was played at the old mill ground between Mooresville and Statesville, resulting in a score of
[Note: The Statesville Landmark did not give the score of the ball game, and The Enterprise left the sentence as it appears above.]
The day was immensely enjoyed by all of those who attended, the various stunts and events of the day being carried out without casualties of any kind to mar the happiness of the occasion.
Sept. 15
“Local Briefs”
Com’on, let’s get that new depot by some hook or crook.
It looked like old times on the streets here last Saturday when a small boy appeared with a water bucket full of muscadines. This delicious fruit was peddled out to various ones at 5 cents per quart.
An exciting game of baseball was played at the South Main street ground Tuesday, when Huntersville defeated Cornelius in the Mecklenburg County Championship play-off. The game was featured by many brilliant plays, Huntersville winning in a score of 4 to 2.
The lumber for the flooring of the bridge on East center avenue has arrived, but none too soon. The old bridge has rotted out in places and not only that, it is dangerous to human life as it is and has been. There is no sidewalk for pedestrians, and since that part of the city is populated with such a large number of children and hundreds of others will probably assemble about the bridge since the new school building is near-by enhances the danger to all people who use the bridge. Autoists, as a rule, pay very little attention to persons walking over the bridge and puts it up to the individual who uses his pedal extremities to take care of himself—either get off the bridge or hang along the edge rail.
“Announcement”
Beginning with the first of October, The Enterprise newspaper and job office will have with it Mr. Frank B. Freeze, who has purchased a half interest in the business. Mr. Freeze is a Mooresville life-long citizen, known to everyone. For six years Mr. Freeze was associated with the editor in years gone by and his services have been sought for the past ten years and at last he has decided to come with us. The Enterprise at present will not plan any new features, but the public can rest assured that the service and efficiency of the entire plant will be improved. So much for this announcement.
“Midnight Electrical
Display”
Citizens on Academy Street between Moore and East Center avenue were awakened from their slumbers Tuesday night at midnight by the sudden thud from a heavy substance with an instant glare up which lighted the entire community. The first though was that a meteor had fallen in the neighborhood, but upon investigation it was found that an electric light pole had fallen and the wires had crossed, causing the flashes of electricity. The wires, it is said, hopped and popped, and the blue sparkles that glittered in the pale moonlight gave the scene a weirdness that was awe inspiring. The electricians were notified and the trouble was soon adjusted. However, the town’s supply of electricity was cut off for a few moments only, and that at midnight.
“In a Reminiscent Mood”
Mr. N. B. Blackwelder, one of our good country friends, was in to see us this week and had much to say about this community before the town of Mooresville began its existence as a municipality. He says at the close of the [Civil] War he was living three miles east of where Mooresville is now, and the trading place for the people of this section was at the Hargrave place, which was known as “Dep Well” or “Pin Hook.” Some trade went to Davidson College for there were no stores where Mooresville is now. The only houses in town were the McKey residence on Main street, and a house located on the west side of town beyond the sassafras thicket occupied by Neel Brawley, who was then known as “Sheep Neel” because there were several Neel Brawleys.
In 1870 he said the people from all the countryside gathered at Shepherds, where a grand picnic and barbecue was held on the occasion of the finishing of the railroad that far.
Mr. Blackwelder was 11 years old at the close of the war but remembers well when the old soldiers marched back home, straggling in sometimes singly and then in twos and so on. His recollections of those times are quite clear to him now, and his conversation was very interesting. He is much pleased with Mooresville’s growth and says it is the prettiest town he ever visited.
“School Hours for 1921-22”
The daily session of the Mooresville Graded Schools will be as follows for the session 1921-1922:
North School: Grades 1 and 2, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a recess of 30 minutes from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Grades 3, 4, 5 and 6, 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Central School, Grades 1 and 2: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with recess of 30 minutes from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. High school, 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Sixth and seventh grades, same as high school.
New School: Grades 3, 4, 5, 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Colored School: Same as last session.
[Note: The “New School” would soon be named “South School.” It was located on Church Street. The “Colored School” remained to be called that. When Dunbar School opened in December of 1941, it was named by Professor Woods for the great Negro poet, Paul Dunbar.]