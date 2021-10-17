Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

Sept. 15

The lumber for the flooring of the bridge on East center avenue has arrived, but none too soon. The old bridge has rotted out in places and not only that, it is dangerous to human life as it is and has been. There is no sidewalk for pedestrians, and since that part of the city is populated with such a large number of children and hundreds of others will probably assemble about the bridge since the new school building is near-by enhances the danger to all people who use the bridge. Autoists, as a rule, pay very little attention to persons walking over the bridge and puts it up to the individual who uses his pedal extremities to take care of himself—either get off the bridge or hang along the edge rail.