Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet.
Nov. 3
“Rotary Club Organized”
The Rotary Club of Mooresville underwent temporary organization Tuesday night in the American Legion Hall, when they had their first feast and discussion of the merits of the organization, led by Mr. Z. V. Turlington, who acted as chairman. The list of charter members are B. M. McNeely, C. P. McNeely, P. S. Boyd, Hugh L. Sloop, C. C. Johnston, W. F. Morrow, Reid R. Morrison, Harry P. Deaton, P. M. Barger, Z. V. Turlington, James L. Donald, James W. Johnston, A. B. Sandidge, George C. Goodman, Eugene D. Fink, E. H. Miller,
The officers selected for the organization were P. M. Barger, president; C. C. Johnston, vice-president; B. M. McNeely, secretary; Fred Morrow, treasurer; Harry Deaton, sergeant at arms. The next meeting will be Tuesday, November 15, when a permanent club will be established.
The object of the Rotarian is to serve. Only one man for a given profession or business in the city can belong. Following is the Rotary platform:
Recognizing the commercial basis of modern life as a necessary incident in human evolution, the Rotary Club is organized to express that proper relation between private interests and the fusion of private interests which constitutes society.
To accomplish this purpose more effectively the principle of limited membership has been adopted, the Rotary Club consisting of one representative from each distinct line of business or profession. Each member is benefited by contact with representative men engaged in different occupations and is enabled thereby to meet more intelligently the possibilities of civic and business life.
The basis of club membership insures the representation of all interests and the domination of none. In the consideration of public questions relating to business. On account of its limited membership, the Rotary Club does not constitute itself the voice of the entire community on questions of general importance, but its action on such questions is of great influence in advancing the civic and business welfare of the community.
The Rotary Club demands fair dealings, honest methods and high standards in business. No obligation, actual or implied, to influence business exists in rotary. Election to membership therein is an expression of confidence of the club in the member elected, and of its good will towards him. As his business is an expression of himself, he is expected actively to represent it.
Membership in the Rotary Club is a privilege and an opportunity and its responsibility demands honest and efficient service and thoughtfulness for one’s fellows.
Service is the basis of business. He profits most who serves best.
“Large Pile of Corn”
W. W. Rhinehardt, one of the good farmers west of the city of Mooresville, entertained about twenty-five neighbors and friends at a corn-shucking and supper on last Thursday night. Several men who were present stated that it was the largest single pile of corn they had ever seen. About six hundred bushels were shucked. Some of the ears, said Mr. Sidney Morrison, would weigh an average of pound a piece. The work done was striking for the immensity of the great pile of harvested grain. The supper, which followed the shucking, was a feature of the evening, and everybody present enjoyed it very much.
“Local Briefs”
The Mooresville Cash Grocery has placed in its meat market one modern Hill refrigerator with enormous capacity. It is said to be one of the largest and handsomest meat refrigerators in this section of the State.
The open season for birds and rabbits in Iredell will start with the first of December and close the first of February. Nimrods should pin this information in their hats.
Armistice Day, November 11, will be fittingly observed in Mooresville. All business houses and manufactories will be closed and a general holiday will be observed.
Nov. 10
“Local Briefs”
Ground was broken Monday and workmen are now making the excavation for the erection of a handsome two-story brick building on Main street next to the Economy Cash Grocery, where when completed will be installed a modern electric bakery. The building will be the property of W. C. Johnston and the dimensions are 28x80 feet.
The Stewart Park Company has been going right along with punching their big well for the water supply for the swimming pool and have secured a flow of 40 gallons per minute. Before next summer, the company contemplates building a reservoir above the swimming pool in which there will be an extra supply of water at all times, and when the pool is drained, there will be no time lost before a fresh supply can be secured. This will be a great help to the park promoters and will lessen the impatience of the swimmers, who, when they want to swim, they want to swim right now. Other improvements will be made for the next season.
McLelland & Freeze, who recently opened a grocery and meat market near the No. 4 cotton mill, have just installed their phone, which is No. 4245. See their advertisement and call them up.
Nov. 17
“Local Briefs”
The new graded [South] school grounds have been partially enclosed with an iron fence. Shrubbery has been planted and quite a number of trees have been set out. Already the property shows much improvement and does not look so barren.
Work is progressing at a rapid rate on the new building being erected by W. C. Johnston, to be occupied by an electric bakery. The bakery is being backed by Mr. Willis N. Johnston and will have his supervision. He hopes to have the business going not later than December 17.
“Springdale School”
Mooresville, Route Two — Springdale is progressing nicely, with Mr. J. O. King, Misses Sarah Templeton, Nannie Smith and Elizabeth Linker, as teachers. They have enrolled 132, the average for the past week being 113, and several more to come. They are teaching up to and including the 9th grade this year.
Come and visit Springdale School and see the great improvement since last year. I am sure you would say consolidation is the thing. We have a nice new building, which cost about $4000. There are four rooms downstairs, 25x25 feet, and a wide hall through the center and will have a nice auditorium when completed.
We have the building painted and each room equipped with patent desks, black boards, shades, new stoves, etc. Mr. King has in his possession a traveling school library, which the pupils are eagerly taking advantage of, and are very much interested in. Mrs. T. E. Ervin, of this community, also has a community traveling library, which is being used by men and women of most of the homes in the community.
Springdale is the place where they do things. The community bought the Brawley School house and turned it into a Sunday school and Christian Endeavor room. They had a box supper a few nights ago, making about $25, with which to get chairs and tables for the leaders. You only have to intimate your needs and you get it. The boys wanted to scrape off a baseball ground and next morning Mr. Fisher was there early with a large road scraper and team and dragged it off.
The teachers wanted some maps and the children made up the money for them in two days. Miss Ethel Gabriel has the honor of being the best 7th grade speller in Davidson township. She came very near being the best speller in Iredell county, the winner making per cent and she 68 per cent.
The teachers are planning for an oyster supper and pie supper and some guessing contests on the night of the 24th, Thanksgiving night. Come and bring your girl and pie. The proceeds are to be used to decorate the interior of the school rooms, buy charts, etc. It is a real pleasure to teach and be associated with such a progressive community.
Nov. 24
“Local Briefs”
Master James Byers, of Mayhews, was in town yesterday, carrying his right arm in a sling. Last Friday afternoon he attempted to crank a Ford truck and his right arm was cracked.
The body of W. Y. Westmoreland, who was electrocuted at the State Prison Monday, was interred at St. James Graveyard, near Shinnville, Tuesday afternoon. A large crowd of people were present, although no services were held.
Sometime during the afternoon last Sunday, some miscreant visited the hallway leading to the Hub Studio, deliberately broke a large glass in the showcase that hangs on the wall and stole the picture of a Mooresville lady from the number in the case. Mr. Reynolds, one of the proprietors, is waiting for the return of the picture by the thief, or else something may develop that may get one into serious trouble. The father of the young lady whose photograph was stolen is very indignant, to say nothing of the unexpressed sentiments of the one who posed for the picture.
“Sanitary Drinking Fountains Installed”
Two porcelain enameled drinking fountains with four bubblers on each fountain are being installed at the entrance of the new school building. Just as soon as sanitary drinking fountains can be secured, they will be placed at the North School and at Central School.
“Excellent Prospects for Local Basketball”
(By the Dopester)
After a two-weeks systematic practice, the material that has been taken in charge by Coach McPherson from which to work up a quint to represent the Mooresville High School boys’ basketball team has shown up in fine shape. The spectators who have been on hand at the evening practice games are much pleased at the outcome of daily practice, and feel certain that the locals will have a winning team this year.
“This year’s varsity team,” says Coach McPherson, “will be picked from the following men: Red Aldmon and Bob Evans, of last year’s first-string men; Gordon Gresham, Robert Hartness, Herbert Troutman, Aubrey Gresham, Holt Lothery, Parks Hudson, Percy McDonald, Lathan Brown, Hal Johnston, Frank Stafford, Bill Stafford, Leonard Atwell, Harvey Y. Templeton, Worth Campbell and W. P. Brawley.
“Of course, it is not likely that all the material on the floor at practice will appear in the scheduled match games, but every man will be given an opportunity to play in the games. Evan P. Brawley, A. Gresham and Hal Johnston are working out for center. Those who are lined up for forwards are Red Aldmon, Gordon Gresham, Hartness, Lothery, and Brown. For guards, those who are trying out are Troutman, B. Stafford, F. Stafford, Atwell, Templeton, McDonald and Campbell.”
During the several weeks’ practice that the girls have gone through under Coach McPherson’s direction, it is evident that it will be difficult to predict which of the candidates will be picked for positions on the girls’ high school varsity.
Says Coach McPherson: “Of the twenty-five candidates who are out for places on the local girls’ high school varsity team, a very large number are showing up in splendid form as basketball players. Many new candidates are trying out this year. Several who were stars on last year’s team are not out this year. This would tend to weaken this year’s team, but those who are on the floor every afternoon, feel certain that they will have to put forth every effort for a sure place on the team, as the more who are out for places, the harder those places will be to land. This rivalry will tend to give strength to the team.”
Those who have been on the practice squad for the past two weeks are: Margaret Hudson, Mary Moore Deaton, Elizabeth Boyd, Mary Colson, Louise Sharpe, Sarah Motley, Lugene Perry, Margaret Stiles, Ophelia Voils, Mary Smith, Christine Howard, Evelyn Cornelius, Margaret Kelly, Mary Howard, Sarah Turlington, Mary Lee White, Louise Rose, Ruth Ervin, Elsie Cranford, Daisy Moore, Elfrieda Gouger, Gladys Honeycutt, Ruth Brown, Martha Stafford and Grace Brown.