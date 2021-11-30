Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

Nov. 10

Ground was broken Monday and workmen are now making the excavation for the erection of a handsome two-story brick building on Main street next to the Economy Cash Grocery, where when completed will be installed a modern electric bakery. The building will be the property of W. C. Johnston and the dimensions are 28x80 feet.

The Stewart Park Company has been going right along with punching their big well for the water supply for the swimming pool and have secured a flow of 40 gallons per minute. Before next summer, the company contemplates building a reservoir above the swimming pool in which there will be an extra supply of water at all times, and when the pool is drained, there will be no time lost before a fresh supply can be secured. This will be a great help to the park promoters and will lessen the impatience of the swimmers, who, when they want to swim, they want to swim right now. Other improvements will be made for the next season.