Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

Nov. 3

The first unit of the new building of the Mooresville Graded Schools is shown above. This unit contains seventeen classrooms, three on the basement floor, seven on each of the first and second floors. All class rooms are of the same size, 22x32 feet. Each room has 184 square feet of lighting space and 200 square feet of black boards. In each room the desks are so arranged that light falls on each desk over the pupil’s left shoulder, this giving the pupil the maximum amount of light. Four electric lights are provided for each room, to be used on dark days or at night when it is found necessary to use the rooms. Each room contains a large wardrobe for the hats and coats of the pupils. Throughout the building the woodwork has been stained in natural oak and varnished. The window shades are of the springless type and double-coated, the outside being green and the inside white, thus giving the room the advantage of light when the shades are drawn. The building is heated by hot air, with a modern and approved heating and ventilating arrangement, so that a continuous supply of fresh air is forced from the furnace into every room and all by means of a motor-driven fan. The toilet arrangement is also modern and sanitary. Toilets are located in the basement.