Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet.
Oct. 20
“Local Briefs”
Mr. H. A. Birdsell, who has been living at Mt. Ulla for several years, will come to Mooresville to live within the next few weeks. He will be associated with the McKnight Auto Company. Mr. Birdsell is in search of a house for himself and wife.
Messrs. M. W. McLelland and William L. Freeze have opened up a line of general merchandise and a meat market at a new stand on Mills avenue and Shearer road, below the Mooresville Cotton Mills. The store room is an entirely new building and a new stock of goods are there complete….
Quite a number of citizens were attracted by the unannounced eclipse of the moon on last Sunday evening between six and seven o’clock.
“Basketball Plans for the Season”
At the assembly of the high school students on Tuesday morning, plans were launched for a big basketball season. Supt. Faulkner asked that an athletic association of all high school students be formed for the support of the basketball team. By unanimous vote it was decided to have such an association. Season tickets for at least eight games will be sold to high school students for $1.00 each. Edwin McPherson will coach the boys in basketball. Frank Stafford was elected student manager of basketball. The faculty committee on athletics is composed of Supt. Faulkner, Chm., Principal Gentry, Treas., and Miss Hattie Williams.
Oct. 27
“Local Briefs”
Tuesday morning about 8:30 o’clock Mrs. J. F. Brantley and three little children were in a buggy coming down the incline in the road just this side of their home two miles west of town, when the horse stumbled and fell. When he arose to his feet he ran away, throwing Mrs. Brantley from the buggy together with the children. Mrs. Brantley was bruised up considerable, but no bones were broken. She is getting along all right. None of the children were hurt.
“Store Robbers Visit Mooresville”
On last Friday night a quantity of goods was stolen from W. W. Rankin Company. It is presumed the thief was locked up in the store at closing time on that date. There is evidence of how the burglar descended from the roof of the grocery department by swinging from the guttering and landing by means of the old shutters that hung on the outside. However, it may be the thief entered the building by the same means of egress. Among the things stolen were articles of apparel for women, several dresses, some ladies’ coats, one sweater and ladies’ underwear and one pair of women’s shoes. Among the things thought to have been taken from the men’s department were sox, shirts, caps and several neckties and one pair of shoes. A ladies’ fine hat was brought down from the millinery department and left with a middy suit lying in the front of the store. Other articles were scattered, as if the goods had been selected to fit certain numbers. It is also believed that the stealing was done by local thieves, as whoever did the deed was familiar with the location of the various departments of the big store.
“Old Landmark Gone”
The progressive march of modernization of towns and communities frequently removed from view a landmark that carries with it memories of the delightful by-gone days. When the removal of an old house in the neighborhood takes place, there is always something to call up the pleasant retrospect of the past. The Mooresville Cotton Mills Company recently purchased that portion of the John Gracey Templeton place where stood the old home of the Templetons.
The house is being torn away to make room for a new and more modern house. Workmen found behind the old mantel two little pieces of paper that may be of interest to many in this community. The first one was an invitation to a dance, and reads:
January 25, 1849
Mr. J. G. Templeton:
Sir: Some of the young people of the neighborhood are to meet at my house this evening at the request of myself and Mrs. Kerr to enjoy themselves with a dance, and we should like to see your young people with us.
Respectfully yours,
A. D. Kerr and Mrs. Ireen E. Kerr
The other paper is a permit for Duran, a slave of Lt. J. Y. Templeton, to go through the Confederate lines, and reads:
Confederate States of America
War Department
Richmond, May 15, 1863.
Permission is granted Duran, the slave of Lt. Templeton, to visit Charlotte, N.C., upon honor not to communicate in writing or verbally for publication, any fact ascertained, which if known to the enemy, might be injurious to the Confederate States of America. (Subject to the discretion of military authorities.)
R. J. C.
Provost Marshal
On the opposite side of this permit is the following oath:
I, Duran, solemnly swear or affirm that I will bear true faith and yield obedience to the Confederate States of America, and that I will serve them honestly and faithfully against their enemies. Richmond, May 15, 1863. These papers were turned over to Mr. P. S. Boyd, who has given the Confederate permit to the U. D. C. of this city, and the invitation has been given to Mr. W. D. Templeton, a grandson of J. G. Templeton.
Nov. 3
“New Building of Mooresville Graded Schools”
The first unit of the new building of the Mooresville Graded Schools is shown above. This unit contains seventeen classrooms, three on the basement floor, seven on each of the first and second floors. All class rooms are of the same size, 22x32 feet. Each room has 184 square feet of lighting space and 200 square feet of black boards. In each room the desks are so arranged that light falls on each desk over the pupil’s left shoulder, this giving the pupil the maximum amount of light. Four electric lights are provided for each room, to be used on dark days or at night when it is found necessary to use the rooms. Each room contains a large wardrobe for the hats and coats of the pupils. Throughout the building the woodwork has been stained in natural oak and varnished. The window shades are of the springless type and double-coated, the outside being green and the inside white, thus giving the room the advantage of light when the shades are drawn. The building is heated by hot air, with a modern and approved heating and ventilating arrangement, so that a continuous supply of fresh air is forced from the furnace into every room and all by means of a motor-driven fan. The toilet arrangement is also modern and sanitary. Toilets are located in the basement.