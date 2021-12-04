Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet.
Dec. 1
“Local Briefs”
Kannapolis High School basketball team will play on the local court tomorrow night against the Mooresville High School team. On last Friday night the Mooresville boys defeated Landis in a score of 66 to 18.
The Economy Grocery Store has arranged to install a meat market in connection with their business and will be ready for the customers in a few days.
Dec. 8
“Local Briefs”
A musical will be given on December 20th, by the Mooresville Concert Band, the Mooresville String Band and vocal talent. No admission will be charged.
The new Electric-Made Bake Shop Bakery will be opened on or about January 2, with a banquet to the Chamber of Commerce members. The eats will be prepared with the new bakery outfit.
Under the direction of Foreman W. H. Davis, work on the Eastern Heights bridge has progressed nicely. The bridge will be open to traffic tomorrow, Friday, although the walks on either side of the bridge will not be complete for several days. The new flooring with the walkways on either side is one of the biggest improvements the city has made since the placing down of the permanent streets.
[Note: This bridge was located at the low point on Central Avenue.]
Dec. 15
“Local Briefs”
H. B. Mayhew has reopened his cleaning, dyeing and pressing club, occupying the basement under the store of John Mack & Son. After being burned out some time ago, Mr. Hobbs very kindly took him in until he could get his business located.
Honeycutt & Warsham, proprietors of the I.R.C. jitney line between this city and Kannapolis, will make a slight change in their schedule, beginning next Saturday. They also contemplate at an early date putting on a line from this city to Statesville.
A box and pie supper was held at Amity School House last Friday night, when a very smug sum of money was realized for the school.
The Mayhew School is preparing for a big Christmas tree for the pupils and patrons of the school on Friday night, December 23. Miss Emma White, of this city, and Miss Summers Smith, of Huntersville, are the teachers and they have under them 54 pupils. The school is making a fine record this year, and the joyful time at this season will be quite a treat for the young people.
“Shinn’s Store Burglarized”
P. A. Shinn’s store, at Shinnville, seven miles northeast of Mooresville, was entered last Friday night and many articles of merchandise were stolen. The robbers used a pair of bolt clippers, cutting in twain the large iron bar that was lagged on the outside of a window, cut through the wire screen and entered. Several hundred dollars’ worth of stuff has been missed, including shoes, underwear, cigarettes, etc. Mr. Shinn has offered a reward of $25 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the thieves. So far, he has no clue as to who entered his store.
Dec. 22
“Local Briefs”
Pension warrants have arrived for the old soldiers of the Confederacy and their widows. ‘Squire Voils has a number of warrants to be distributed which will very likely be in the hands of those for whom they are intended before Christmas. Each widow and soldier now drawing a pension receives $100 per year, $50 in June and $50 in December.
J. C. Rape killed the monster hog of the season last week when he butchered a Duruc-Jersey that weighed 587 pounds after being dressed. He secured 137 pounds of lard from this one swine.
A storm of cyclonic proportions passed over this section Saturday night about 9 o’clock. At the farm of the late J. C. McLean, in Barringer township, occupied by P. C. McKay, the stable was blown down and one good horse was killed and buried in the debris. One mule and two cows were also injured, but not seriously. These animals, by some miraculous means, escaped death, although they were entirely covered up under the fallen structure. On another farm belonging to the same estate, near Amity, the barn was unroofed. This barn had practically a new roof on it. The [cotton] gin house of George Houston was also blown down. Other minor damage was done along the path of the windswept farms. At A. Y. Neel’s, in Davidson township, his silo was blown down and his kitchen flue was carried away. Opposite Bradley’s schoolhouse, a barn was unroofed and a cotton house blown down. Many trees were broken and uprooted.
Charlotte High School girl basketball team defeated Mooresville on the local court last Friday night in a score of 27 to 7. The boys of the high school were entertained by the Denver High School team, but finally won in a score of 23 to 20. Tomorrow night Mooresville will play China Grove on the local court.
Dec. 29
“Local Briefs”
Mr. Thomas McKnight, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mort McKnight, will leave next week for Valparaiso, Chile, where he will be employed for some time with the American Export Company. While there he will make a special study of Spanish and other languages. Mr. McKnight is a native of Mooresville, a graduate of the University of North Carolina, and a young man of much promise. His friends all wish him well in this undertaking.
[Note: “Tom” McKnight would go on to be the editor and owner of The Enterprise’s successor, The Mooresville Tribune.]