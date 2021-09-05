OUR TOWN: 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

Last Monday night store-breakers entered the grocery store of the Alexander brothers in the old Butler stand, by prizing open the back door. Among things missed from the stock were four baseball mitts, nine baseballs, six cartons of Camel cigarettes, and a number of blue and red bandanas handkerchiefs. No arrests have been made, but the officers are hot on the trail of the youngsters who got the goods.

Fire destroyed approximately $25,000 worth of property last Friday night about 12 o’clock when John T. McNeely’s building at the corner of Main street and Moore avenue burned, with practically all contents. There were seven small businesses in the building, including Mr. McNeely’s trading stables. The fire, it is alleged, was first discovered Mr. Flowers in the rear of the room occupied by the New York Café. When the firemen reached the scene a little later, the flames had reached a point where they could not have been put under control if all the water in Iredell county had been flooded upon them. The construction of the inner parts of the building was of wood, and so perfectly dry that it burned quickly and with such intense heat that the only thing the firemen could do was to preserve the adjacent property on the three opposite corners. The M. & F. Bank building and the one occupied by the post office caught fire but were put out before any damage resulted. However, the large glass in the bank building, W. C. Johnston & Co.’s and the Mooresville Drug Company were split in many pieces from the contraction after the intense heat. Heroic work was done by the firemen….