OUR TOWN: 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O. C. Stonestreet.
Aug. 18
“Local Briefs”
The Mooresville Tigers won two games last week and Manager Evans is quite proud of the job. On Thursday the team defeated North Charlotte in a hot contest when Mooresville made one run to the visitors’ goose egg. On Saturday afternoon they were up against Salisbury, but won in a score of 4 to 0. The feature of the two games was the wonderful pitching of Ferguson, a new man in the box for the Tigers. The team will play at Newton today and at Gastonia next Saturday.
George and Walter Goodman, whose barber shop was burned out last Friday night, are fixing-up another parlor in the basement of the Miller Drug Company and will be ready for business in a few days.
A community “sheep stew” will be held on Friday, August 26th, at the home of Mr. Cal. Kluttz, in the Bear Poplar vicinity. This is an annual event with a large circle of Rowan county people. The editor of The Enterprise has been invited to attend.
Mr. Homer B. Mayhew, whose pressing club business was destroyed by fire last Friday night, is now associated, temporarily at least, with Mr. Logan Hobbs, who is in the same line of business, the latter having invited Mr. Mayhew to come with him until he could readjust his affairs.
Last Monday night store-breakers entered the grocery store of the Alexander brothers in the old Butler stand, by prizing open the back door. Among things missed from the stock were four baseball mitts, nine baseballs, six cartons of Camel cigarettes, and a number of blue and red bandanas handkerchiefs. No arrests have been made, but the officers are hot on the trail of the youngsters who got the goods.
“Fire Friday Night”
Fire destroyed approximately $25,000 worth of property last Friday night about 12 o’clock when John T. McNeely’s building at the corner of Main street and Moore avenue burned, with practically all contents. There were seven small businesses in the building, including Mr. McNeely’s trading stables. The fire, it is alleged, was first discovered Mr. Flowers in the rear of the room occupied by the New York Café. When the firemen reached the scene a little later, the flames had reached a point where they could not have been put under control if all the water in Iredell county had been flooded upon them. The construction of the inner parts of the building was of wood, and so perfectly dry that it burned quickly and with such intense heat that the only thing the firemen could do was to preserve the adjacent property on the three opposite corners. The M. & F. Bank building and the one occupied by the post office caught fire but were put out before any damage resulted. However, the large glass in the bank building, W. C. Johnston & Co.’s and the Mooresville Drug Company were split in many pieces from the contraction after the intense heat. Heroic work was done by the firemen….
The light from the fire was seen by Mooresville parties from Newton, who were en route home from the mountains in automobiles. It was the biggest fire visited upon us since the burning of the Mooresville Furniture Factory several years ago.
The occupants of the building and their losses were as follows: H. B. Mayhew, pressing club and dye plant, $2,000; William Freeze, meat market, $600; Goodman’s Barber Shop, $1,500—the chairs and other tools were saved; George Lafpetry Café, $3,000; A. E. Fry Shoe Shop, $2,250; Amos Smith, blacksmith shop and tools; McNeely’s trading stables. The building being estimated to be worth $15,000 and contents $10,000, with $8,000 insurance. The shop of Mr. Fry was insured for $1,000. The remainder was total loss.
[Note: The fire at the Mooresville Furniture Factory, noted above, occurred on August 14, 1917, and caused a loss estimated at $40,000, and was recognized at the time to be the worst fire in the town’s history.]
Aug. 25
“Local Briefs”
One of the most interesting ball games of the season was played last Saturday on the South Main street ground, when the Mooresville Tigers won in a hot match from Gastonia in a score of 6 to 5 runs. The excitement was intense, and at one time the case looked like it was going against the home team. Ferguson’s home run was a special feature, as well as Blackwelder’s four hits in four times up. On Tuesday the Tigers defeated the league team from Huntersville in a score of 11 to 7. Bean got four hits in this game. Next Saturday afternoon the Cooleemee team will come again. This will be a good game, as the visitors have a strong team.
A protracted meeting began at Berea Baptist church at Doolie, conducted by Rev. T. L. Cashwell. The meetings are held twice each day at 10 a.m. and at 8 o’clock p.m. There is a good attendance and much interest.
T. S. Fleming has sold his shoe fixery and harness shop to C. A. Fry who was recently put out of business on account of fire. The old business under the new ownership will continue at the present stand on Main street. Mr. Fleming says he will go into business in Mooresville and will continue his residence here.
Sept. 1
“Local Briefs”
Messrs. Vernon Voils, C. S. Harris, and D. F. Wilson were at the river at Beatty’s Ford last Friday night fishing. Besides catching 150 pounds of catfish, they hauled in a carp that measured 2 1/2 feet in length and weighed 13 1/2 pounds.
Mr. J. G. Christy, a well-known farmer of the Centenary neighborhood, cut a stalk of corn that measured 14 feet from the roots to the tassel. It had two ears of corn on it, one of which was well-developed and which was 9 feet from the ground.
Sept. 8
“Local Briefs”
George M. Brown, of the Mazeppa neighborhood, lost two fingers from his right hand several days ago while operating a wood saw at his place. The fingers were removed and trimmed at the second joint. The injury is healing nicely and Mr. Brown was in town Tuesday feeling quite himself again.
Mr. Jay Shoaf has moved his vulcanizing plat from the old stand in the Gresham building to his new service station in the upper end of the same block on Main street. This new service station will be known as “The Shoafton.”
The hum of the spindles at the Dixie Cotton Mill are heard again, work having started up there last Tuesday. The mill had been closed for about ten weeks on account of having burned out an important piece of machinery when the power to [unreadable] was struck by lightning.
Joe Freeman, a well-known colored man who has been with the Mooresville Cotton Mills for years, was painfully though not seriously burned last Monday morning while working in the boiler room. His face was scorched and his body filled with hot ashes. He is said to be getting along all right.