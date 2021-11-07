Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet.
Sept. 22
“Local Briefs”
The New York Café has opened up for business after having been burned out. They occupy the room on Main street, just above McGraw & Ludwig.
The fire department was called out Monday night at 9 o’clock to the home of Mr. Egbert Davidson, on West Wilson avenue. The little blaze had been extinguished before the firemen reached the scene, however, no damage resulting.
“Buggy Smashed Up on Bridge”
Charlie Campbell and his sweetheart and Mr. J. F. Fairchild all escaped serious injuries on last Thursday night by a very narrow margin. Charlie and his best girl occupied a buggy and were coming to town from Eastern Heights and were driving a “slow horse.” Mr. Fairchild was going home in his big Cole automobile. Charlie entered the bridge a little before Mr. Fairchild and on account of the obstruction on this end of the bridge, Mr. Fairchild could not see the on-coming team until he made the turn at the end of the bridge. Charlie attempted to pull his horse off the running boards, but the animal was slow, and Mr. Fairchild stopped his car, but not until he had struck the front end of the buggy. Two wheels and the shafts were torn from the buggy and Charlie and his girl were precipitated under the front end of the car, neither of whom sustained any serious injury. The horse walked on across the bridge and grazed in the grass unconcerned. The fender of Mr. Fairchild’s car was bent, but otherwise nothing serious resulted. Had the driver been running his car at high speed, probabilities are the entire party would have been killed and the big automobile thrown forty or fifty feet to the ground below. It was a very close call for all parties. It appears from evidence gathered that no one was to blame. The bridge is only 16 feet wide with running boards in the center.
“Doolie-Brawley School Building Now Complete”
The consolidated districts of Doolie and Brawley schools will hold a public meeting at the new school house on Thursday, September 29, at which time it is desired that all the patrons of the two schools and their friends meet at the school house to have a sort of “house warming.” Superintendent J. A. Steele and Miss Celeste Henkel, of Statesville will be present and help with plans for the future of the consolidated district. The new building has four rooms complete, ready for school to begin. The upstairs of the building will not be furnished at this time, however. It is hoped that there will be a large attendance at this meeting.
[Note: This school, located on Highway 150, would be known as “Springdale School.”]
“Last Game of Season”
The last baseball game of the season will be played at South Main street park Saturday afternoon at 3:30 o’clock. The game will be the paly-off between the Mooresville Tigers and the team from Terrell. Each team has won a game, Mooresville defeating Terrell in the first game 6 to 0, and then Terrell carried off the honors in the second game by defeating the Tigers in a score of 6 to 3. The game on Saturday promises to be one of the hardest fought games of the season on the local diamond. The admission fee has been reduced to 25 cents. No doubt there will be a big crowd to witness the game.
[Note: For reasons unknown, the results of this game were not reported in the next issue of The Enterprise.]
Sept. 29
“Local Briefs”
Mr. J. Tripp Brawley will leave next week for Tampa and Pensacola, Fla., where he will spend the winter. He will be accompanied by his wife and two children, all of whom will make the trip in their automobile. It will be recalled that when Mr. Brawley came in from Oklahoma last spring, he made the entire trip in his Ford.
The water was released from the pool at Stewart’s Park Wednesday morning and the resort closed for the season. However, there will be many attractions to entertain and delight the people from time to time.
Mr. T. S. Fleming is building a store room and filling station near the junction. The building will be ready for occupancy within the next few days.
Rev. F. E. Shinn is conducting a tent meeting this week near the old picnic grounds, holding services every night at 7 o’clock. Rev. Shinn is an evangelist of the Wesleyan Methodist Church of North Carolina.
Messrs. John and Side Mack have purchased the building they occupy for their business from E. C. Deaton and Z. V. Turlington, the deal having been consummated late Saturday. The Macks have been in the building since its completion in 1913, and have had a successful career. It is considered one of the best stands in the city.
A Ford car was stolen last night from the yard of Luther Purser, a well-known farmer who lives in the Shearer neighborhood in the lower end of the county. Mr. Purser left the car standing in his yard with the key in the lock. When he awakened this morning, his car was gone. Local officers are assisting Purser in sending out the alarm to adjoining territory.
Contractor R. M. Brawley began work Monday on excavation for the building of a brick storeroom and office or club building for F. D. Stonestreet on South Main street, on the site formerly known as the Burkhead place near the Mooresville Cotton Mills office. The building will be two stories, the ground floor to be occupied by Stonestreet’s general store, a meat market and barber shop. The upstairs will be used as a hall or club room. The width of the building will be 55 feet with a depth of 70 feet
“Big Enrollment at End of Second School Week”
Nearly 1400 boys and girls are enrolled in the Mooresville Graded Schools at the close of the second week. Over 1200 of these boys and girls are white. Just as soon as the attendance officer completes his lists of children between the ages of 7 and 14, it is likely there will be over a hundred more pupils being enrolled in the schools.
On Monday, October 3, the seven primary grades now being taught at the Central School will be moved to the new school. The first and second grades will occupy the entire first floor of the new building. The Central School will then house the high school department and the two sixth and the two seventh grades. Three rooms will be held in reserve in the Central School.
Oct. 6
“Local Briefs”
Linwood School will open October 17th with Mr. Groce as principal and Miss Padgett as assistant, both of whom are from Statesville. Linwood will have a seven month’s term this year.
W. L. Wallace, the magician, has arranged with the Civic League to give an entertainment in the graded school auditorium on Friday night, October 21. Wallace has been here before and gives quite a classy entertainment.
Mr. J. E. Powers, a member of the building committee of Oak Ridge school house, was in town Monday afternoon completing arrangements for the construction of an addition to the building out there. The school will double its present capacity, the new part to be the same size as the building already there, which is 22x46 feet. He says if possible, the new part will be ready by November 1, when the high school department will be added to carry the pupils through the 11th grade.
There will be a pie and ice cream supper Saturday evening, October 8, at Springdale school house, the new building of Doolie and Brawley. The public is cordially invited. All interested please bring pie. The proceeds will go to buy shades for the new building.
“Nearly Five Hundred New Citizens”
Early last spring the Mooresville Cotton Mills finished ready for occupancy two hundred new houses, and since the taking of the school census in July, ninety-two new families have moved into these new houses, increasing our population approximately five hundred persons. Mr. J. A. B. Goodman, the truant officer, has made a recent canvas of the city and finds there are to be added to the eligible school age list 160 additional children who were not listed in the first go-round.