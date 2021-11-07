Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

Sept. 22

Charlie Campbell and his sweetheart and Mr. J. F. Fairchild all escaped serious injuries on last Thursday night by a very narrow margin. Charlie and his best girl occupied a buggy and were coming to town from Eastern Heights and were driving a “slow horse.” Mr. Fairchild was going home in his big Cole automobile. Charlie entered the bridge a little before Mr. Fairchild and on account of the obstruction on this end of the bridge, Mr. Fairchild could not see the on-coming team until he made the turn at the end of the bridge. Charlie attempted to pull his horse off the running boards, but the animal was slow, and Mr. Fairchild stopped his car, but not until he had struck the front end of the buggy. Two wheels and the shafts were torn from the buggy and Charlie and his girl were precipitated under the front end of the car, neither of whom sustained any serious injury. The horse walked on across the bridge and grazed in the grass unconcerned. The fender of Mr. Fairchild’s car was bent, but otherwise nothing serious resulted. Had the driver been running his car at high speed, probabilities are the entire party would have been killed and the big automobile thrown forty or fifty feet to the ground below. It was a very close call for all parties. It appears from evidence gathered that no one was to blame. The bridge is only 16 feet wide with running boards in the center.