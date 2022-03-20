Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The city health officer, Dr. A. E. Bell, after a conference with chairman J. P. Mills and other members of the Mooresville School Trustees, ordered the city schools closed Tuesday, and to open on Monday. This order was issued on account of the increasing number of cases of influenza during the past few days among the children who are attending school and their families. Although, according to Supt. J. O. Faulkner, only about a dozen cases of the disease have been reported to him, a score or more of the boys and girls became ill during school on Tuesday and were excused to go home. It cannot be said that the contagious influenza has yet assumed epidemic proportions in Mooresville, but the health and school authorities considered it best to check its spread among the pupils and in the homes. Many of the rooms of pupils have been exposed to the disease and it is likely that those pupils who will contract the disease will have done so by Monday, and those pupils who are able to offer resistance to it will have passed the danger of taking it by Monday. All rooms in the schools, both white and colored, were dismissed directly after they assembled for the noon session Tuesday. The school and health officials have been commended on account of their action in taking the very best precaution against the spread of the influenza in the community.