Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.
Feb. 23
“William B. Evans Among Those Cited for Bravery and Gallantry in the World War”
The following list of names have been forwarded from Washington, and the article is self-explanatory:
The Navy Department has received and forwarded to the below named enlisted, or their next of kin, citation certificates awarded them by the commanding general, Second Division of the American Expeditionary Forces, for gallantry while serving with the United States Marine Corps Expeditionary Forces as members of the hospital corps:
…William B. Evans, of Mooresville, ex-pharmacist’s Mate, Second Class, at Bois de Belleau….
Mr. Evans is a son of Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Evans of this city, and was one of the first of our boys to volunteer. Since the war he has finished his course in pharmacy and is now located at Greensboro, with the Revolution Pharmacy.
[Note: There were the names of six other men, not from Mooresville or Iredell County, in this article.]
March 2
“Library Association Reorganized”
At a meeting of citizens in the municipal building Tuesday night, the Mooresville Free Library Association was reorganized. The meeting was called to order by Dr. C. U. Voils, who called upon Harry Deaton to state the object. First Dr. Voils offered his resignation as president, which was accepted. The name of H. D. Mills was presented for the presidency, John Matthews for vice president, and Miss Mary Cornelius for secretary and treasurer, all of whom were nominated and unanimously elected. A board of trustees consisting of five, viz: Mrs. W. M. Norman, Miss Kate Templeton, C. C. Johnston, E. H. Miller and Albert Starr was elected. This board will meet at the home of Mrs. Norman on Friday night, March 16, when further steps will be taken to get the library ship-shape again.
In the meantime, subscriptions recently made on the five-year plan will be collected by representatives of the library and Chamber of Commerce next week. Miss Mary Cornelius, at the First National Bank, is treasurer, and if you are not called upon for your subscription, leave your donation with her and proper credit will be given.
“Springdale News”
Springdale gave a social Saturday night. Had a big crowd, and a general good time, which every one seemed to enjoy thoroughly. Madame “Chrisanthia” with her wonderful powers of revealing the future, was the great attraction. She gave her entire recipe to the school. She said she should not tell so much for so little money, but being a great lover of children, she wished to put the price in the reach of all. She had to leave with a crowd still clamoring to have their fortunes told. The finance committee had not made a report, but guess the receipts are around $35.00.
Mr. Ephriam Ervin sold the boxes by his witty remarks. He kept everybody pleased and willing to dig up the nickels and quarters.
The pretty girls’ contest decided that Miss Margaret White was the prettiest. The prize was a lovely box of candy, which was presented by the voters. Mr. Bruce Jones drew the lucky number in the grab-bag contest and received the prize. Mr. Marion Gibson beat, by an overwhelming majority, in the ugliest boys’ contest. I think there are others who should have been awarded the prize, but their names happened not to get on the list. Mr. Ephriam Ervin won second prize.
We wish to take this means of thanking everybody who took part in making the event a success. And we wish to thank everybody who attended for their good behavior and the cooperative spirit shown.
Prof. Harrington and his basketball team beat our team again on our own grounds last Friday. The professor is too quick and his boys are much better trained than ours. Our grounds will not permit practice games after rain. We have had very little practice since we got our ball.
We hope to get our auditorium finished next week. The we will have a good place for morning exercises, music, and for general gatherings. We sent our traveling library back about six weeks ago and cannot get another. We have a school library of about one hundred books of our own, and have two State Library books. One for the school and one for the community. There have been one thousand books read in all. I went to the community library yesterday, and every book is out. The librarian told me that she had 145 different readers. Some of the popular books were spoken for from three to six weeks ahead. [Note: The Springdale School, on the south side of Highway 150, about a mile west of the Highway 150/Williamson Road intersection, served 1st -7th grade students in the Davidson township of Iredell County from 19XX to 1935. The school was a square structure with a pyramidical roof. The auditorium mentioned was in the building’s attic. They even had a pump organ in the “Auditorium.”]
March 9
“Authorities Order Schools to Close”
The city health officer, Dr. A. E. Bell, after a conference with chairman J. P. Mills and other members of the Mooresville School Trustees, ordered the city schools closed Tuesday, and to open on Monday. This order was issued on account of the increasing number of cases of influenza during the past few days among the children who are attending school and their families. Although, according to Supt. J. O. Faulkner, only about a dozen cases of the disease have been reported to him, a score or more of the boys and girls became ill during school on Tuesday and were excused to go home. It cannot be said that the contagious influenza has yet assumed epidemic proportions in Mooresville, but the health and school authorities considered it best to check its spread among the pupils and in the homes. Many of the rooms of pupils have been exposed to the disease and it is likely that those pupils who will contract the disease will have done so by Monday, and those pupils who are able to offer resistance to it will have passed the danger of taking it by Monday. All rooms in the schools, both white and colored, were dismissed directly after they assembled for the noon session Tuesday. The school and health officials have been commended on account of their action in taking the very best precaution against the spread of the influenza in the community.
March 16
“The Quarantine”
The influenza situation today is pretty well under control and very few new cases are reported within the past several days. Dr. Bell, the city physician, said this morning that he could not say whether the quarantine would be lifted before Sunday or not. He stated that if the church bells were heard to ring Sunday morning, it could be understood that the quarantine was lifted. If the various physicians deem the situation justifiable, word will be passed along from every available source. In the meantime, the quarantine stands.
Untitled
The Stewart Park Company is making wonderful improvement at the park. The baseball grounds are being leveled up and packed and the company is arranging to place numerous amusements there for the summer season. The bathing pool will be furnished with water from their splendid well, which will be operated by a centrifugal pump with all the modern equipment for forcing water. This will be one of the beauty spots of North Carolina when the spring and summer foliage comes out.
“W. M. Freeze & Co., Inc. Close”
The W. M. Freeze Company, Inc., general merchants, last Monday filed a petition in voluntary bankruptcy with Clerk McGill at Statesville in the Federal court. This concern has felt the depression for more than a year. The company bought goods at the peak prices, and when the slump came, they were unable to dispose of their immense stock tin time to save themselves from the avalanche which has struck in places throughout the country. The assets are given at $18,000. The petition will probably be confirmed at Salisbury today, and the trustees appointed later.
“Mooresville Girls Win First Game”
The girls’ high school basketball championship games are now being played. Last Tuesday at Davidson College the girls won over Kannapolis in the first elimination game of the western division. Mooresville girls found Kannapolis easy, winning in a score of 26 to 3.
Mooresville excelled at all stages, especially in caging goals in critical onrushes. Excitement ran high through the entire game, which was hard-fought from start to finish. The first half ending in a score of 12 to 3 in favor of Mooresville.
The outstanding features were the caging ability of Rose and the forward playing of Howard for Mooresville. Fink was the star player for Kannapolis. The line-up was as follows:
Mooresville 26 Kannapolis 3
Ware 8 Graeber 3
Rose 18 Walters
Brown © Willett ©
Howard Fink
Boyd
Substitutes: Kannapolis: Holstead for Graeber. Referee: Davies, of Davidson. Foul goals: Mooresville, Ware, 3 out of 6; Kannapolis, Graeber, 1 out of 2.
Tomorrow night, (Friday) at 8:15 the Mooresville highs will play Maiden at Davidson.
“Enforcement of Quarantine”
There were 114 people convicted for violations of quarantine laws in North Carolina during the last twelve months for failure to report cases, removing quarantine placards, not dropping silver nitrate solution in babies’ eyes and not obeying the compulsory smallpox vaccination law in counties which have such a law.
It is not desired by either local or state officials to take people to court, but it is the sworn duty of the quarantine officer to enforce the quarantine laws just as it is the duty of the sheriff to carry out those governing his duties.
That law enforcement is a means to get people to comply with health laws has been proven by Dr. J. A. Morris, of Oxford. His county board of health passed a compulsory vaccination law. Much opposition was met in one school district, but after eighteen were hauled before a magistrate one day and fined, every one has favored smallpox vaccination in Granville county.
The State Board of Health has advised the county quarantine officers that they are expected to see that the laws are observed, especially as to reporting cases and keeping quarantine.
Remember, if I prosecute any one, I am not to blame.
