Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

June 8

Mooresville Dentist Leads His Profession

Dr. C. U. Voils, of this city, holds the world’s record in pulling a tooth. The Enterprise admits that the assertion is covering a great deal of territory, but the fact remains just the same. He was with attorney George A. Morrow when the peculiar incident occurred. The two men were fishing on Fourth Creek one day last week. Dr. Voils noticed that his hook was bobbing at great speed and he gently hauled in his line—a distance of some fifteen or twenty feet. When he attempted to land the nibbling fin, he was shocked when he pulled out of the water a large carp, weighing not less than eight pounds.

He got the fish within reaching distance and touched it with its hand, but the human touch was more than the fish could stand and it gave a flirt, returning to the water. Dr. Voils noticed something dangling on the end of his little hook. It was a carp tooth, with a wee bit of flesh around its root. He has the tooth on exhibition in his office over the M&F Bank. And not only that. He caught several other carp on the same date and began a post mortem on one to locate where their teeth found lodgment. He cut out one jaw of the fish and found embedded there three teeth, one good-sized molar and two smaller teeth. He also has them on exhibition. No other dentist in the world has been able to go fifteen feet into the water and extract a tooth with a fish hook.

Baseball News Items

Stewart Park [team] won in a victory of five to 3 from Statesville on the local grounds Wednesday afternoon. The game was one of those closely contested, evenly-matched struggles. Teague, Stewart Park star pitcher, is slow and deliberate, but very effective, and was supported by a fine infield. With the help of Brawley behind the bat, this battery did some very pretty work.

Statesville had Settlemire in the box, and with his swift twirling, he kept his opponents guessing. However, one run was secured in the first inning which was evened-up in Statesville’s second.

In the third Statesville ha scored three runs to Stewart Park’s one. That was too much for the locals, so in the fifth inning with one man on base and one already across the home plate, Honeycutt made a swat and sent the pill in the garden over the left field fence, causing a panic among the Statesville rooters in the top seat on the grandstand. Statesville was not able to connect for another run, while Stewart Park scored a fifth on in the seventh inning. Settlemire was supported by a good team all the way through, but the locals were able to place the ball where the fielders were not.

One of the best games of the season took place at Monbo last Saturday. Stewart Park was on for the fray, and after playing twelve innings, Monbo won in a score of 7 to 6. Stewart Park managed to get four home runs out of their six tallies, but the runs were placed at a time when the bags were empty.

The Cramerton team from Gaston county played here last Saturday afternoon with South Main Street team. They were shut out, the score being 10 to 0.

Stewart Park will play Liledoun on the park ground next Saturday afternoon.

‘Cyclone Mack’ Here Last Friday

Rev. B. F. McLendon, the popular evangelist who was holding a meeting in Kannapolis, ran over to Mooresville last Friday and held an hour’s service at the South Main street baseball ground, preaching to probably a thousand people. He was accompanied by his special singer and several admirers who assisted in the preliminaries. Rev. McLendon was introduced by Rev. R. A. White, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, who spoke well of the wonderful work being done by the evangelist. The evangelist did not take a text, but after a poll of the great concourse of people, he delved into the life of his early boyhood and young manhood, telling of the various escapades of his youthful ambitions. He was converted and since that time he has been serving the Master. He is a wonderful speaker and held the strict attention of the audience for the entire time, although there were several severe showers of rain.

Many of our citizens had been over to Kannapolis to hear him, and in response to the urgent invitation to visit Mooresville, he consented to give our folks at least one opportunity of hearing him here.

The meetings at Kannapolis closed Monday night. [Note: Baxter Franklin McLendon (1878 or 1879-1935), was a native of Bennettsville, S.C., and was an author and evangelist, beginning this work in 1920 in North Carolina. He was a noted anti-evolutionist and the son of a Methodist minister.]

Chautauqua Opens Monday

Monday, June 12, marks the opening of the Redpath Chautauqua for the 1922 season in Mooresville. Many remember what an excellent program was given last year and this year it is even better. The Chautauqua continues through Friday—five days of entertainment of the first order.

Citizens of Mooresville have had Redpath Chautauqua for the past three years and with the close of each season make arrangement for its return. And the reason the guarantors bring it back is because the people who attend realize more each year the value of the institution to the community.

Redpath Chautauqua originated from the celebrated Chautauqua held at Chautauqua Lake, N. Y. At a season of the year people flocked to this assembly to hear the foremost speakers, musicians, ministers and artists of all kinds. The idea of going to this assembly was to get the true spirit of an American community—to promote entertainment of high standards and carry this back home and put it in practice. Soon the tremendous value of such an influence on a community became evident, also the fact that the field of activity could not be properly covered from Chautauqua Lake.

So the idea of carrying the Chautauqua to the community took form and today Redpath is carrying out this great work as we have seen it in Mooresville. Some idea of the influence the Redpath has on American ideals may be gained from the fact that around twenty million people attend Redpath Chautauqua in America and Australia every year—and they bring it back.

This year’s program has features never before carried out on a Redpath program in this section. The lecturers are men who have a reputation for activity in the fields of education, art and science. The musical numbers have delighted audiences in thirty of more cities in the South so far. The play “Friendly Enemies” is one of the real features of the program. It is rendered by a splendid New York cast and the plot is of a nature that always strikes home to American theatre-goers. Especially keen is the interest in the lecture “Victory” by Dr. Edward Amherst Ott. No one should miss this who can possibly attend.

“Victory” is not a war lecture; it is an after-the-war lecture and covers the vital questions before the American people today. It is something we need—construction and not reconstruction.

Along with Dr. Ott is Dr. Henry A. Adrian, who on his lecture on “The Burbank” gives an insight into the wonder work and achievements of Luther Burbank, with whom he was associated for a number of years. This is something of practical value to every one—explaining the miracles of cross-fertilization and other wonders accomplished by the plant wizard.

Another feature is the National Male Quartette. In addition to capably rendering the best of music, Mr. Charles Cox, capital character comedian and phenomenal basso, gives a number of top-note impersonations that invariably win the audience.

The local guarantors and committeemen have divided the city into four districts and are advertising and planning for the best Chautauqua Mooresville has ever had. [Note: Here followed a complete schedule for the entire five days.]

June 15

A Joy Forever

All the concrete in that portion of the Mooresville-Charlotte highway between this city and the Mecklenburg line at Davidson College is down and within another two days the asphalt will be laid and the road opened for traffic. This will complete the first link in the Statesville-Charlotte permanent hard-surfaced road, which is a thing of beauty and a joy forever. One cannot imagine how smooth and splendid it is until they have glided over the surface in one of Henry’s favorite flivvers. The mixing machine has been sent to Mooresville and the concrete will be placed along Broad street on the Mooresville-Statesville link, beginning next Monday, the 19th. This contract will carry the hard-surface to Shepherds under the direction of the Thompson-Caldwell Construction Company, and at Shepherds the road work from there to Statesville is being put down by the R. M. Hudson Company. The concrete bas is already down from Shepherds to Ostwalt, a distance of about three miles, and the force is going right on towards Troutman, and will reach that point within the next four weeks. [Note: “Henry’s favorite flivvers” referred to Henry Ford’s popular Model T autos.]

200 Are Baptized in Lake at Kannapolis

One of the biggest baptizings ever held in this section was that at Kannapolis Sunday afternoon when about 200 people were immersed in the artificial lake fronting on the national highway. These people were among the converts of the “Cyclone Mack” revival meeting that closed in that town last Monday and they were connecting themselves with the Baptist Church.

A tremendous crowd lined the shores of the lake to witness the baptizing, a number of these being from Mooresville. All of the candidates were taken into the water before the ceremony began and they were stood up in line and then the task of immersing them began. Several ministers participated in the baptizing ceremony.

Freakish Eggs

The Enterprise office was furnished with two freakish eggs last week. John Wiggins, who farms and sells sewing machines, brought the first one. It was of abnormal size, and right on the tip end of the right-hand side of the shell appeared the raised English letters, “J.W.” It was scrutinized by many experts, and after due deliberation, it was decided the letters stood for “John Wiggins.” This particular hen marked her egg in order to save Mr. Wiggins that trouble before bringing his fresh supply to the creamery.

Saturday morning bright and early Zeb Deaton, the little man who sells tombstones, dropped in with an egg that was flat on the other side, on which there in embellished border [was] a perfect sunflower. On another part of the egg is found the letter, “S,” when turned one way and in another position, it read “10.” This also was turned over to our specialist and after a time it was determined the egg was laid beneath the shade of a huge sunflower on Saturday, June 10th. This egg was produced by one off those Yankee hens known as Rhode Island Reds. You can never tell just what they will produce.