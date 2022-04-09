Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O. C. Stonestreet.

March 23 — “Southern Power Company’s Survey”

Since the beginning of work on the new power plant of the Southern Power Company at Mountain Island, there is considerable speculation as to the various extensions of the service throughout this section. During the past week a surveying corps has been mapping out a line from the new plant via Cornelius, Coddle Creek, China Grove to Salisbury. This course will give a direct line from the plant to Salisbury. Just where the terminal will be was not stated by the engineers and workers along the line. People in the Coddle Creek section of Iredell and Cabarrus county are much pleased with the prospect, as it is thought that within a reasonable time the Southern Power Company will be able to distribute power to localities that are more or less thickly populated, thereby enabling the individual farmer to secure conveniences now denied them, but which would be a great help in all farm work.

March 23 — “Girls’ Hi Game Ends in a Row”

The Mooresville and Maiden High School girls’ basketball teams came to Charlotte yesterday afternoon to play the semi-final game of the state elimination championship on the Y.W.C.A. court, but the game ended in a row at the end of the first half with a score standing 26 to 5 according to a Mooresville fan, and 22 to 5 according to a Maiden fan, in favor of the former.

After some disagreement as the where the game should be played, the rival managers decided upon Charlotte. Upon arrival some dispute as to whether the game should be played on a one-division court or a three-division court.

The first half was played on a one-division court and ended with Mooresville having the long lead. The Maiden team, according to Dr. Steeleman of Maiden, claimed that the Mooresville crowd had had their way in the first half and played on a one-division court and thought that turn-about would be fair play and that the second half should be played on a three-division court. Mooresville would not agree on this proposition and referee Davis, of Davidson, announced that both teams were eliminated from the series because of their failure to finish the game. If this statement is correct, the Western Championship goes to Candler, who was scheduled to meet the winner of yesterday’s contest.

But Coach McPherson, of the Mooresville team, does not agree that his team is eliminated and says he will play against Candler for the Western title. The following statement as Mooresville stands in the matter was made by Mr. McPherson last night:

“The second game of the elimination series for the girls’ Championship of the Western section of the state was partially played on the Charlotte Y.W.C.A. floor, the first half ending with the score standing 26 to 5 in favor of Mooresville.

“Maiden refused to finish the game because Mooresville refused to play the second half on a three-division court.

The championship rules sent out from Greensboro calls for championship games to be played on one-division courts, center running the floor but not shooting for goals.”

March 23 — “Library to Be Moved”

The officers and directors of the Mooresville Library Association met at the home of Mrs. W. M. Norman last Friday night and discussed matters pertaining to libraries, brief talks being made by H. D. Mills, A. L. Starr, C.C. Johnston, J. O. Faulkner and E. H. Miller. Mrs. Norman reported to the association that the Civic League had offered a room in the Community building for the Library, and upon vote, the offer was accepted.

Mr. E. H. Miller was made chairman of a committee to move the Library from the municipal building to the new quarters. A committee is to be appointed to list the books and still another committee will be appointed to condemn the ones that have served their usefulness and to select such new ones as may be deemed necessary and supply new fiction.

Miss Mary Cornelius, the secretary, reported that $223.50 of the subscription pledges had been paid and there is yet due $94 from the pledges.

[Note: The Mooresville Library bounced around for years and had no permanent home until the building which had been the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. Elbert Sherrill was donated to the town by their daughter, Mrs. LuTelle Sherrill Williams, who also donated a substantial sum of money for furnishings and books. The library opened at its current location on Dec. 12, 1939.]

March 23 — “Small Boy Falls in Well”

Friday afternoon, March 17, about 5 o’clock, Russell Livingstone Harwell, the 16-months-old son of Mr. and Mrs. O. W. Harwell was missed from his home on East Wilson avenue, and when his mother began a search for him, the wailings of the child were discovered to emanate from an old abandoned well in the back yard of Mr. Logan Cook. The child is very fond of Mr. and Mrs. Cook, who have no children of their own, and Russell had been there during the afternoon.

He was playing in the back yard, and either removed or stepped upon an old cheese box that covered the old well, and fell feet-foremost to the dry bottom, a distance of 28 feet. The well had been filled up to within five feet of the surface, but since the heavy rains of the past few weeks, it seems the dirt sloughed down.

Anyway, the child slid safely down a twelve-inch curbed well. When he was discovered, the alarm was given and within a short time there were probably one thousand people on the scene. It was apparently a hopeless task to get the child out. Boys who volunteered to go down head-foremost to lift the little fellow up, were too large for the job, and the smaller children were not brave enough to tackle the rescue.

Various plans were submitted, but finally, after the crowd has been pushed back, a light was lowered in the well, and at the same time grappling hooks were brought into service and by careful adjustment, the hooks caught the back of the child’s clothing and it was brought out.

There was not a scratch on the body and no indications of any suffering whatever. When the boy was landed on terra firma, he made a wry face but instantly the desire to cry was checked and he broke out with a broad smile and said cute things to his parents and to his rescuers. It was a very trying experience for the parents of the child and those near and dear to him, but withal the composure of the relatives was wonderfully impressive. Their rejoicing at the recovery of their child from its perilous situation was shared by the great multitude of people who had assembled there to render whatever aid possible. Excitement was intense and the experience of the small boy was a thrilling episode. He is all right and does not seem to be affected in any way. He’s all boy and all right.

March 30 — “P. O. S. of A. Meeting”

The three camps of the Patriotic Order, Sons of America embracing Mooresville, Statesville and Harmony Camps, met in regular convention assembled in the hall of the Mooresville Camp last Saturday night. There were probably 200 or more members present, many of them being visitors.

The meeting was called to order by J. M. Oakley, president of the county association, who presided. A. L. Starr, of this city, made the address of welcome, which was responded to by Joe Kestler, of Salisbury, Reports of the conditions of several camps in the county were heard and other business transacted.

Addresses were made by Secretary Speaks, of Statesville; H. A. Holstead and J. O. Faulkner, of this city; W. A. Daniels, of Salisbury, and others. Music was furnished by the Mooresville String Band.

During the evening supper was served to the entire gathering and in every way the visitors were entertained in a manner peculiar to Mooresville and her citizens. It was a pleasant and profitable meeting. [Note: The P.O.S. of A. was just one of a number of patriotic, fraternal organization that sprang up in Mooresville following the First World War. According to its website, the Order was organized on December 10, 1847, to preserve the Public School System, The Constitution of the United States, and our American way of life. It claims to be one of America’s oldest patriotic and fraternal societies still in existence.]

March 30 — “What’s in a Name?”

Frequently people hear of a given name that strikes one as being peculiar or rather out of the ordinary, but when one gets the whole category of an entire community hung to his surname, there is just wonder in the mind of the ordinary person. We have in Mooresville a colored citizen who hails from South Carolina, and in presenting his name to a certain housewife, who intended writing a check for some work done, gave to the astonished lady twenty-five original names that preceded the last one in the chapter. This negro’s name is Russell, and he gave it in something like this: “Daniel Louis Cubit Jacob Esau The Same Esick Richmond Zolley Cothan James Edward Hall Felix Calvin Ager Mildred Nathaniel Bolzom Hutson Ruffin Aikens In The Village Russell.”

He is 66 years of age and has been a resident of Mooresville for six years. He has four sisters and their names are as follows:

Fannie Frances Emily Minerva Sylvester Mingo Russell; Penny Penelope Whitlow Glandina Mingo Russell. Isadore McKey Vanstuck [unreadable] Russell.

Russell stated that his mother belonged to a family named Mingo and that all the girls were given the Mingo name as well as the Russell name.

The lady paid him in cash.

April 6 — “Springdale School Reopened”

After two weeks shut down on account of “flu” Springdale School is back at work with a fairly good attendance, and is increasing every day. The flu, I think, is about over in our district. We have not heard of a new case in eight days.

We had a public working Tuesday, March 28, eighteen men being there to help us, and almost finished our auditorium. About one more day will finish the job, and we hope to get at it the very next wet day.

The boys are talking baseball and are practicing. Some of the larger boys have had to stop and go to plowing.

Saturday, April 8th, will be our annual clean-up day. The flu broke into our plans and we did not get our yard cleaned off and our shrubbery all set out. We put out five rows of evergreens with four bunches in each row, in such shape that ten plants set out the figure. What shape was the figure?

April 6 — “Highway Paving Resumed”

The Thompson-Caldwell Construction Company has resumed work on the Statesville-Charlotte Highway and if the pretty weather keeps up, the main roadbed will be laid with concrete all the way to Mount Mourne within a few weeks. This will open up a way whereby all the traffic that has been detoured through by Centre Church and Brawley School house will find a through shot to the city of Mooresville.

Of course, the top dressing of asphalt will be put down as early as possible, but it stands to reason that within a few weeks the roadway from Mount Mourne to Mooresville will have the hard-surface open to all travelers.

This company has a large force at work and will push the construction with all energy until that section from this city to the Mecklenburg County line will be complete before early summer.

It is stated by reliable authority that every section between Statesville and Charlotte will push the work and before fall one of the handsomest and best 18-feet asphalt roads in the State will be open through from Statesville to Charlotte. It is said also that this project will embrace the best piece of road built in this State.

April 13 — “An Amateur League Formed”

At a meeting held Monday afternoon at the Statesville House Furnishing Company, an amateur baseball league, known as the Iredell-Alexander amateur League, was formed. The league is to contain eight teams, composed of Statesville American Legion, Taylorsville, East Monbo, Stony Point, Mooresville and Harmony, the other two berths to be left open at present, but with Statesville Cotton Mills and Mooresville Cotton Mills having first chance at the vacancies.

The meeting, attended by delegates from Mooresville, stony Point, East Monbo, Harmony, Statesville Cotton Mill and American Legion, was presided over by Recorder A. L. Starr of Mooresville, with W. E. Nattree, of Statesville, acting as secretary. A motion was passed, stating that the league should be governed by a duly-elected president and a board of directors, composed of the managers of the teams in the league. A president and secretary for the league were elected as follows: W. E. Nattress, president; Renn Drum, secretary. The clubs forming the league who have not permanently organized will do so at once and send their managers to the directors’ meeting to be held next Monday afternoon at 4 o’clock at the Chamber of Commerce here. A motion passed the meeting stating that each club should bear its own expenses; also, that each club should finance the payment of their umpires. It was decided that the schedule should be two games per week, the length of the season to be determined by the board of directors at their meeting to be held next Monday.

A representative of the Carolina Sporting Goods House, of Charlotte, was present at the meeting and stated a proposition by which the champion of the league would be given a cup by his company. It was voted by the meeting that the league be strictly amateur, as the name denotes, but that any retired professional or former leaguer living in any of the towns composing the league wanting to play would be permitted to do so without receiving pay. The territory from which each team, especially the small-town teams, will be allowed to acquire their players will be decided upon by the board of directors.

The proposition presented at this meeting and other matters such a arranging the schedule and making definite rules for the league, will be decided at the meeting next Monday, presided over by Mr. Nattress and attended by the managers of the various clubs.

Representatives in attendance at the meeting held Monday afternoon were: Mooresville, A. L. Starr; American Legion, Henry Nicholson; Glenn Muse, Chas. LeGette and Oscar Mills; Stony Point, Paul C. White and Charles Price; East Monbo, John Clark and Joe Clark; Statesville Cotton Mills, F. B. Bunch and Carl Lindsay; Harmony, Chester York.

—Statesville Daily