Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

Today, The Tribune begins its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:
Mooresville was progressing in 1922, the year of my father’s birth there. 1922’s Enterprise has more news in it than usual. The town now had electricity, lights, a telephone system and a good road to the Catawba River and beyond. Work was progressing on improving the highway from Statesville to Charlotte. In town, work was being done on Broad Street.
The first local advertisements for radios and phonograph records (78s) appear in The Enterprise. President Harding had a radio installed in the White House in February 1922.
As always, there were some new businesses in town and some older businesses that folded. New to the town were the Acme Broome Company and what will be named “The Queen Cannery.”
Many of the area’s former Confederate soldiers were passing away in 1922. The Civil War had ended 57 years before, when many of the men had been in their late teens and early 20s. Now they were old men in their 70s and 80s.
The town now had two recreational areas: Stewart Park and Brown’s Swimming Pool off Highway 801, the “Mt. Ulla Highway.”
Team sports were popular. The high school’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams did well in 1922. The town also had two baseball teams, one sponsored by the Mooresville Cotton Mill, whose home field was across South Main Street from the mill at what is today called “Moor Park.” The other team was head-quartered at Stewart Park, in the area between West Park Avenue and Oak Street.
The town’s all-volunteer fire department was improved with the installation call alarm system and the addition of a new American LaFrance fire truck, which the fire department still has, keeps polished and sometimes shows in parades.
Some local problems in 1922 included a coal shortage due to a strike by miners, a boll weevil infestation, which affected the local cotton crop, a drought and a possible return of the influenza epidemic of 1918-1919.
Jan. 5
“Broad Street Will Be the Highway”
When asked several weeks ago about the street through which the State Highway should be adopted in Mooresville, Engineer Prigden stated to The Enterprise man that Broad Street was the practical route and that it would eventually be the Main State Road. He asked that the board of town commissioners make a recommendation as to which route should be taken, whether Statesville Avenue or Broad Street, and at a meeting of the commissioners Broad Street was adopted and the matter has been referred back to the engineer, who with the joint policy of Commissioner Wilkinson, have adopted the Broad Street highway.
The State will join the asphalt at the end on Broad Street near Moore Avenue and extend to the end of the corporate limits. The citizens along this street have agreed to pay their portion of the assessment for the curbing and guttering, if called upon, which makes the assurance of this route.
There are many reasons advanced for the adoption of the Broad Street route, and the principal one is that if the State does not build this road, it will never be built. These people own their homes along that route and have paid their portion of taxes and have never yet received their full portion of the improvements the town has given some other sections. It gives the highway a straight line through, and will also obviate congestion and probably accidents on Main Street, which is now crowded every day to its capacity with cars and vehicles that come to our city.
“Shake-Up in Police Circles”
Somewhat of a surprise was presented to the public Tuesday morning when it was announced the former Chief of Police W. A. Brown had been re-elected by the board and that the present chief, J. A. Wagstaff, and his assistant, Patrolman Ferguson, would be dropped from the service. The officers now on duty were given thirty days’ notice and by that time if they have not secured other employment, their time will be extended another thirty days.
Mr. Brown was chief for a number of years, and for the past several years has been in the employ of the Mooresville Cotton Mills. He is an efficient officer and has numerous friends who are glad to know that he will be on the force. He has some enemies, however, who will continue to make the pathway hard for him.
There are no charges against the two officers let down, but for the good of the service it was deemed best to let them go.