Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The State will join the asphalt at the end on Broad Street near Moore Avenue and extend to the end of the corporate limits. The citizens along this street have agreed to pay their portion of the assessment for the curbing and guttering, if called upon, which makes the assurance of this route.

There are many reasons advanced for the adoption of the Broad Street route, and the principal one is that if the State does not build this road, it will never be built. These people own their homes along that route and have paid their portion of taxes and have never yet received their full portion of the improvements the town has given some other sections. It gives the highway a straight line through, and will also obviate congestion and probably accidents on Main Street, which is now crowded every day to its capacity with cars and vehicles that come to our city.

“Shake-Up in Police Circles”