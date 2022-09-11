Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

Today, The Tribune begins its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

July 13

Editorial

Within the past few weeks, the editor of The Enterprise has been asked to “write an article” on the Sunday bathing pool. We will say that the editor of The Enterprise does not approve of Sunday bathing pools and does not patronize them. If the parties interested in their operation are against them, let them write what they desire to say and sign their name to the “article” and if there is nothing really objectionable in said article, The Enterprise will publish it. However, we do not want to and will not start a controversy through our paper. There are always two sides to a question, therefore it would be quite probable that an answer would be forthcoming to any criticism or approval, as the case may be. [Note: This is probably referring to people swimming at Brown’s Pool or Stewart Park on Sunday afternoons.]

July 20

Mooresville Cannery Now Operating

The “Queen Canning Company,” of this city, began business Tuesday about noon, and since that time the plant has been literally swamped with products that are being canned. Miss Cora Bell, of Mount Mourne, has charge of the cannery as superintendent, and she has as her assistants Misses Elizabeth Linker and Carrie Johnston and Master James Moore. Additional help will be added as needed.

Hundreds of pounds of tomatoes, beans, squash, etc., have already been supplied and the beginning is only a slight indication of what will follow from now on for the next few weeks.

Thousands of two- and three-pound cans are being put up, and the small plant will be kept running at full capacity while the good season lasts. The ladies in charge of the business have had considerable experience in canning and a visit to the plant is interesting.

Only the very best and most select produce will bring the best prices. The cannery will put up your fruit and vegetables at so much per can, furnish the cans and do the work.

This small industry has had a good start and will no doubt prove a success, as practically everybody is interested. It is merely a proposition engineered and put on by the Chamber of Commerce in order to take care of any surplus vegetables and fruit that otherwise would go to waste. If the waste is conserved and the company can break even, it will have rendered a great help and benefit to everybody in the community.

Skating Contest at Stewart Park

Hundreds of people assembled at Stewart Park Tuesday night to witness the skating contest at the rink out there. However, on account of the religious meetings being held in the city, skating did not start until 9 o’clock and many of the would-be contestants did not enter on account of the lateness.

Only a very few ladies were on the floor, most of them being more or less timid about getting on the floor, expecting outsiders, who are more efficient skaters, to enter. It was a constant whirl for an hour and a half.

The first contest was that of the most graceful couple, which was awarded to Miss Luzon Wiley, of Charlotte, and Gordon Gresham. The second contest was that of the most graceful male skater, the prize being awarded to E. E. Erb, of Salisbury. Jack Deaton was given the prize for the best fancy or trick skater. A large box of candy was given Miss Christine Howard, who was adjudged the most graceful lady skater. The rink is attracting people from all over this section and is a fine sport for the young folks.

IHC Organization at Stewart Park

Members of the office force and relatives and friends of the International Harvester Company, with headquarters in Charlotte, came to Mooresville last Saturday afternoon and camped for the weekend at Stewart Park.

This organization maintains a complete camping outfit and frequently go out from the city for an outing, came here for their holiday festivities….

July 27

Injured by Frightened Mule

One day last week, Gibbon, the 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Poston, of the Prospect neighborhood, was severely, though not seriously, injured by a frightened mule. The boy was getting ready to hitch the mule to a cultivator, and had thrown the hames over the animal’s shoulder. The mule became suddenly frightened and started off at a run. The hames struck the boy on the face, lacerating the forehead and knocking out several teeth. It was at first thought his nose was broken, but it turned out to have been only badly bruised and cut. The boy was game, however, and is doing very nicely.

Aug. 3

McKnight Auto Company Selling Out

G. L. McKnight, for twelve years handling the agency for the Ford cars in this territory, is selling out his business, stock-taking being in progress as we go to press today.

The parties purchasing the business are two unmarried men from Forest City, Messrs. Howard Doggett and Spurgeon Moss. Mr. Doggett was a member of the ’22 graduating class of the University of North Carolina, and Mr. Moss was formerly in the furniture business at Forest City. The name of the new concern had not been determined on, as the sale had been agreed upon but no money passed. That will be announced later. The same old organization will be retained in the office and mechanical departments.

Mr. McKnight has other plans for future business, but has nothing to give out at present. In the meantime, he will devote a great deal of his time personally to his farming operations.

Aug. 10

Untitled

Mr. Henry Ludwig, a truck farmer living near Ostwalt, has a grievance against three young unknown men. Last Saturday night while en route home from this city, driving a horse to a buggy, an automobile occupied by three young fellows, collided with the rear end of the buggy, knocking off a wheel, throwing Mr. Ludwig out and disabling the horse.

The boys stopped their car and assisted the horse to its feet, saw that Mr. Ludwig suffered no bodily harm and without further ado about it, got in their machine and drove away. Policemen in this city were notified, but a description of the culprits could not be obtained and the matter stands unadjusted.

The comic skating carnival at the Stewart Park rink last Friday night was quite an interesting affair. The costumed skaters were not very numerous. However, there were several good skaters on the floor.

The judges were Mesdames H. C. Newsome, Z. V. Turlington and Mr. Fred Clark. The prize for the best single costume was awarded to Miss Phyllis Rogers, and the award for the best costumed couple fell to Misses Jessie Belle Ferguson and Marguerite Wells, who represented the gold dust twins.

Jack Deaton was awarded the prize for fancy skating. Miss Mary Lee White and Gordon Gresham won the prize for the best fancy skating. In the peanut contest, an award of one dollar was given to “Tank” Mills, who turned in the largest number of peanuts after the scramble.

That Bellowing Noise

No, that noise heard Tuesday afternoon was not the bellowing bull, but was the new fire alarm and it carries sound many miles. The Gamewell System of fire alarm has just been installed under the direction of their agent, Mr. Cummings, of Atlanta, and the large megaphone on top of the city hall is where that awful sound comes from, being forced by an automatic air pressure. It is a distinct sound and is calculated to awaken the soundest sleeper.

Umpire Knocked Cold

Mooresville’s Stewart Park team and one known a South Statesville were engaged in a game at Statesville last Saturday afternoon, when an incident occurred that marred the whole season’s work on the diamond. W. W. Lowrance, who lives several miles east of Mooresville, is reputed to be one of the league’s best umpires. He rendered a decision last Saturday, calling third baseman Bolick of the South Statesville team out.

Bolick was either displeased with the decision or had an insane fit, and deliberately struck Umpire Lowrance on the temple, knocking him cold and unconscious. The umpire was not expecting such an attack from the disgruntled player. It was a complete knock-out blow, Mr. Lowrance was in town Monday, but his face was terribly bruised about the right ear and temple, and his face bore evidence of severe abuse. Bolick has been “cited” to appear before some tribunal at Statesville next Saturday. Statesville finally won the game in a score of 7 to 6.