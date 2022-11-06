Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

Today, The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

Sept. 14

Editorial

The Consolidated Community Fair to be held at Mooresville will attract hundreds of people to our city on the 12th and 13th of October. The premium lists have been mailed out and many hundreds of dollars will be passed out in premiums. Th splendid success of the fair last year means a bigger and better display this year. Farm and dairy products, as well as the pure-bred cattle and stock, are worth spending much time and money to see. In every phase of the undertaking, there will be some one to take care of the throngs of people who will be here. The ladies of the Civic League keep an open community house for the women with babies, with rest rooms and every convenience for comfort and rest. The big show, however, will be held at the Stewart Park grounds.

“And the earth trembles,” especially when the loud blasts are fired by the rock quarry being worked within a stone’s throw of the center of town. The noise has shattered the nerves of some of the good women of the city and the concussions have loosened numerous window panes. This blasting business in the center of population should be prohibited. There may be no danger in the shattered rock as they are scattered over the fac of the earth and the housetops, but the nerve-racking business has got a good many of us old quiet-loving people all stirred up.

Sept. 21

A Real Fisherman

George Morrow, who expounds the law at intervals during the fishing season, has wonderful luck when he spends a few hours on the creek banks. It is well known that George has for years conjured fish when he drops a line in the water, but his catch is always phenomenal. On Monday he spent a greater portion of the day at the court house in Statesville on professional business concerning the legal end of his affairs and then ran down on Fourth Creek to his old haunts and threw in a line. It was then that the fish began to bite, and within a very little while, he had landed four of those beautiful carp, the net amount of the bunch weighing 23 3/4 pounds.

He did not tell us this story, but the man who weighed the fish told us about it. He had the goods and Fred Brown and other neighbors indulged in a genuine home fish fry as a result of the catch.

Sept. 28

Hotel Project for Mooresville

C. A. Burgess and John Coolidge, of Virginia, two enterprising young men of the Old Dominion, spent Tuesday here with some of our representative citizens looking over the field with a view to securing options of certain properties in the hope that a project for a commodious modern hotel to be built for the accommodation of tourists and others. Just what action was taken in the matter has not been given to the public, but it is sufficient to say that there is considerable interest in the hotel proposition and when outside parties are concerned sufficiently to investigate, it is presumed that this is a highly desirable location for the tourist hotel. Climatic and health conditions are superior to many other locations and, with all our progressive movements, makes Mooresville enviable in many respects.

The Mooresville-Statesville Road

The Thompson-Caldwell Construction Company is making wonderful progress with their section of the Mooresville-Statesville hard-surfaced highway. They have only about half a mile of concrete yet to put down until they will be ready to finish with the asphalt top. The road force is now working this way from Shepherds and are at a point directly opposite the Ketchie place, leaving only a short strip yet to be concreted.

It is said they have sufficient material on hand to finish this section and within the next four weeks, weather and other conditions permitting, the road will be open and their part of the ten-mile contract from the Mecklenburg line to Shepherds through Mooresville will be complete.

The R. M. Hudson Company is also making considerable headway with their section from Shepherds towards Statesville. The concrete has been laid from where the Thompson-Caldwell Company began, to a short distance beyond the road crossing at the county home—four miles from Statesville. This company is now putting down the asphalt top, and are working towards Statesville from the beginning at Shepherds. The asphalt has been laid as far as Blue Door or old Vanderburg Church grounds, and the work is going right along. It is the purpose of the company to Reach Statesville with a complete job not later than Christmas.

Back Again! The Dixie Minstrels

A mammoth minstrel, musical comedy, vaudeville revue. L. J. Allison, of the Allison-Rudisill Production Co. is back with us this year and has already started rehearsals for a play under the auspices of the Fair Association. The show this year will be a much larger production, using twenty-one young men and eighteen young ladies. The first part will be a black and white minstrel and the second will be a musical comedy revue.

Mr. Allison is pleased with the rehearsals and wishes to state that the good people of Mooresville have a big treat in store when the show is produced the 9th and 10th of October.

Oct. 5

Mount Mourne School Opens

Mount Mourne School opened Monday with an enrollment of 100 pupils. This is an exceedingly good number for the first day, considering the great amount of farm work now pressing. In a few weeks, however, it is expected that the number will greatly increase.

The faculty is composed of the following: H. M. Long, Cornelius, principal and high school instructor; C. K. Sherrill, Cornelius, high school instructor; Miss Eva Bell, Mount Mourne, primary department; Miss Ruth Henderson, Davidson, lower grammar grades; Miss Lelia Kistler, Mooresville, higher grammar grades. A highly successful school year is expected for Mount Mourne.

H. M. LONG, Prin.

Modern Improvements at Commercial Hotel

The owners of the Commercial Hotel of this city are having plans drawn whereby there will be many modern improvements in the architecture of the building, as well as other changes. It is the purpose of the property owners to change the lobby into a spacious room and to probably make changes in the dining room with a portion of the first floor arranged for bedrooms. Private baths are contemplated in the changes, and in addition, there are to be built commodious sample rooms built in the rear of the hotel proper.

The hostelry as it now stands is being equipped with large box springs and the best mattresses that are made, with all modern, new furnishings in each room. Mrs. Flowers, the proprietress, is quite proud of the new furnishings and is very much gratified that soon the hotel will be equipped with modern conveniences as becomes a city of Mooresville’s pretentions.