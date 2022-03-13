Our Town 100 years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O. C. Stonestreet.
Feb.
23
“A Sunday at Cornelius”
Back in the days when the Atlantic, Tennessee and Ohio Railroad, the little railroad with a big name, between Charlotte and Statesville had the distinction of being, according to Bill Nye, four hours long and 40 miles short. A cotton platform was erected two miles south of Davidson College for the accommodation of the farmers of the community who desired to ship their cotton to the Charlotte market.
The wits among the Davidson College students named the place “Liverpool,” in honor of England’s great port, and the name clung to the place for several years after Cornelius and Stough built a cotton mill there and started it upon an industrial career that is really worthwhile. Eventually, Liverpool, named in derision by college students, took the name, “Cornelius,” in honor of Mr. J. B. Cornelius, widely known in Methodist circles by his generous benefactions to Davenport College at Lenoir, NC.
On the southern border of this prosperous industrial community stands the Methodist church in the midst of large and attractive grounds dotted with natural oak. The church is much older than the town. It was originally a country church with no village in sight and had the distinction of being one of the first country stations in North Carolina.
Near the road in front of the church stands a monument much like the monuments to be seen at every county seat in North Carolina. It was erected through the untiring efforts of Mr. Richard J. Stough to the memory of the Confederate dead, particularly those who sleep in the big cemetery near the church. We question whether another church in the state has the proud distinction of such a monument.
The old frame church of other days has been replaced by an up-to-date brick structure with modern Sunday school equipment, but the church still retains its original name of Mt. Zion. Fittingly so, for here the tribes go up to worship. The school building in the rear of the church that is no longer used for school work is being converted into a community house that will furnish every needed facility for the most modern methods of church work….
— The North Carolina Christian Advocate
“Springdale School News”
We have some scarlet fever, and that with the bad weather has cut our average [attendance] down to 103 last week.
We have about completed our mid-term exams. A good many have been promoted to the next grade and are doing good work. It makes more work for the teachers, but I think it much better for the quick pupils to be promoted at least twice a year and the dull or irregular attendance student is often benefitted by reviewing for a half-term instead of being held back for a whole year. Irregular attendance is responsible for more failures than any other cause, has been my observation and experience.
The seventh and eighth grades organized a debating society with Emmett Morrow as president and Rachel McKey as secretary and treasurer. They expect this to be a permanent organization of the neighborhood. They have bought a nice chapel organ for the use of the school, which was delivered last Friday. They are going to have a social, box and ice cream supper Saturday night, February 25th, to help pay for the organ. The boys are expecting to use some of the funds to supplement their baseball outfit.
Shepherd’s basketball team beat ours last Friday evening. We have secured four beautiful pictures for our school. We had hoped to get more, but got our order in too late to secure money from the state, so we only had half as much to spend as we had hoped for that purpose.
We are expecting to complete our auditorium next week. We are glad to say our scarlet fever patients are all getting better. [Note: Springdale School was part of the Iredell County Schools and was located west of Mooresville on Highway 150, “The River Road.” It opened around 1920 and closed in 1935, when Brawley School opened. For more, see March 2, “Springdale News.”]“William B. Evans Among Those Cited for Bravery and Gallantry in the World War”
The following list of names have been forwarded from Washington, and the article is self-explanatory:
The Navy Department has received and forwarded to the below named enlisted, or their next of kin, citation certificates awarded them by the commanding general, Second Division of the American Expeditionary Forces, for gallantry while serving with the United States Marine Corps Expeditionary Forces as members of the hospital corps:
…William B. Evans, of Mooresville, ex-pharmacist’s Mate, Second Class, at Bois de Belleau….
Mr. Evans is a son of Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Evans of this city, and was one of the first of our boys to volunteer. Since the war he has finished his course in pharmacy and is now located at Greensboro, with the Revolution Pharmacy. [Note: There were the names of six other men, not from Mooresville or Iredell County, in this article.