Our Town 100 years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

We have some scarlet fever, and that with the bad weather has cut our average [attendance] down to 103 last week.

We have about completed our mid-term exams. A good many have been promoted to the next grade and are doing good work. It makes more work for the teachers, but I think it much better for the quick pupils to be promoted at least twice a year and the dull or irregular attendance student is often benefitted by reviewing for a half-term instead of being held back for a whole year. Irregular attendance is responsible for more failures than any other cause, has been my observation and experience.

The seventh and eighth grades organized a debating society with Emmett Morrow as president and Rachel McKey as secretary and treasurer. They expect this to be a permanent organization of the neighborhood. They have bought a nice chapel organ for the use of the school, which was delivered last Friday. They are going to have a social, box and ice cream supper Saturday night, February 25th, to help pay for the organ. The boys are expecting to use some of the funds to supplement their baseball outfit.