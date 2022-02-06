Our Town 100 Years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

It is hoped that Christians of all denominations will join in with their prayers and efforts for a great revival that will benefit all Churches in the community, and thus bring scores who are lost to a knowledge of salvation through Christ Jesus. It has been the custom of the leader of these meetings to turn over many names to pastors of other churches who were converted in his meetings, as well as receiving many into the Methodist Church, also from such meetings.

A cordial invitation is extended to all to attend all of these services possible, and at the same time do your duty to your own church.

— G. W. Fink, Pastor

“Electrik Maid Bake Shop”

Tomorrow (Friday) night from 6 to 8 o’clock the bakery, known and designated as the Electrik Maid Bake Shop, will keep open house and will serve a free luncheon to all those who care to call and make an inspection of the enterprise. The ovens were heated and the first work of the bake shop was started today.

Mr. William Jarebek, of St. Paul, Minn., has been here for the past ten days assisting in the installation of the necessary machinery and equipping the plant with every essential to make it a go from the start.