Our Town 100 Years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.
Feb. 2
“Some Iredell County Facts”
The 32nd report of M. L. Shipman, commissioner, State Department of Labor and Printing for 1919-1920, has been issued and the following references to Iredell county are extracted therefrom:
Land and labor conditions- Average number of acres cultivated-65; value of land increase; fertility of land maintained; tendency to smaller farms; labor scarce; employment of farm labor not regular; tendency toward diversification of crops; highest wages paid men, $3.75; highest paid women, $2.15; lowest paid women, $1.15; wages paid children, $1.10; wages increased during year.
Cost of production- 500-pound bale cotton, $87.50; bushel of wheat, $2.20; bushel of corn, $1.25; bushel of oats, 80 cents; 100 pounds of beef, $25; 100 pounds of pork, $30.
Road, educational and financial conditions- General condition of roads, good and improving; educational; condition of working people, fair and improving; favor road improvement by taxation.
There are five furniture factories in the county with a combined capital stock of $739,129; estimated value of plants, $1,016,144; estimated value of yearly output, $1,991,219; total employees, 548.
Knitting mills- Three; capital stock, $282,097; total number of employees, 142.
Cotton mills- Number 8; capital stock $3,439,582; estimated yearly output, $5,754,166; total employees, 1,459.
Miscellaneous factories- Number 110; invested capital, $2,371,366; estimated value of yearly output, $6,640,483; estimated yearly payroll, $654,477; total number of employees, 1,002.
“Old ‘Stick in the Mud’”
Since the snow has begun to melt and the earth has softened, and running water goes filtering through dirt in the Mooresville-Charlotte Highway at the Capt. Reid Morrison place two miles south of town, it is impossible for any sort of heavy machine to get through without assistance. Sixty percent of the traffic over this torn-up portion of road for the past several days has been heavy trucks heavily loaded. Tuesday was a busy day with the “helpers” in that neighborhood and many cars were parked in this subway for hours at a time.
One red Texaco truck with 500 gallons of gas had anchored and all the Caldwell-Thompson horses and all of their men were unable to pull the truck to hard surface again. The Enterprise man took a look-in on this road. It is the opinion of this scribe that a real man with ordinary sense would not attempt to pass that way with the road in its present condition.
A plan is now working whereby the road will be repaired after a few days’ sunshine. The county force, the town force and the force of the contractors will combine forces and patch up the impassible road, which is only about two hundred feet on the main thoroughfare.
Captain Morrison has offered the contractors and the public the use of a private road detouring from the main road to the rear of his home. This stretch is about 100 feet in length and with two days’ work with several forces, the entire work on both the main road and detour can be put in excellent shape, and it is thought sufficiently hard enough to hold up for the balance of the winter or until the hard-surfaced road is complete.
“Broad Street Tabernacle Enlarged”
The interest in the work of the Broad Street Methodist Tabernacle has been growing to such an extent that it became necessary to enlarge the Tabernacle, the present temporary place of worship, in order to take care of the crowds that attend the Sunday school as well as the preaching services. With the addition completed, the Tabernacle will seat five or six hundred people.
A series of revival meetings will begin at the Tabernacle Sunday, February 5th, continuing for ten days or two weeks, with two services each day: Sundays, 11 a.m. and 7 o’clock p.m.; and all other days, 2:30 and 7 o’clock p.m. The pastor, Rev. G. W. Fink, who has done evangelistic work for a number of years, will do the preaching.
It is hoped that Christians of all denominations will join in with their prayers and efforts for a great revival that will benefit all Churches in the community, and thus bring scores who are lost to a knowledge of salvation through Christ Jesus. It has been the custom of the leader of these meetings to turn over many names to pastors of other churches who were converted in his meetings, as well as receiving many into the Methodist Church, also from such meetings.
A cordial invitation is extended to all to attend all of these services possible, and at the same time do your duty to your own church.
— G. W. Fink, Pastor
“Electrik Maid Bake Shop”
Tomorrow (Friday) night from 6 to 8 o’clock the bakery, known and designated as the Electrik Maid Bake Shop, will keep open house and will serve a free luncheon to all those who care to call and make an inspection of the enterprise. The ovens were heated and the first work of the bake shop was started today.
Mr. William Jarebek, of St. Paul, Minn., has been here for the past ten days assisting in the installation of the necessary machinery and equipping the plant with every essential to make it a go from the start.
Mr. Ernest F. Lebolo, of Richmond, Va., has been secured to do the baking, being an experienced baker and well-qualified in the culinary arts. The bakery will be ready for the trade Saturday. See their advertisement elsewhere.
“Legion Hall a Handsome Room”
The hall of the American Legion, Post No. 66, has been fitted-up in great style and presents a very handsome appearance. The ladies of the Legion Auxiliary have taken a hand in fixing up this resort of the World War soldiers and have made it quite comfortable and restful. The floors have been treated to several druggets and the windows have been curtained and raped, harmonizing in color scheme and picturesqueness that appeals to the artistic.
On last Friday night the Legion held their monthly meeting, at which time the Auxiliary served a delightful supper. There were thirty-two Legionnaires present, and sixteen invited guests. Practically all of the invited men on this occasion are assisting the Legion with their play, the “Womanless Wedding,” which will be presented at the school auditorium tomorrow night.
Among the guests were Hon. Thomas N. Hall, who made a short talk to the Legion and their guests. Dr. Fred W. Rankin, an ex-service man who is now engaged in surgery at the Mayo Hospital at Rochester, Minn., was also present.
The meeting night was changed from the last to the third Friday night in each month, and resolutions were adopted offering the services of the Legion post to all worthy causes and emphasized the work of assistance to all ex-service men in need. Attorney George A. Morrow, a member of the Legion, called the women of the Auxiliary to the front and thanked them in a very touching manner for the many helpful things they had done for the veterans, enumerating several occasions.
“Chief Brown on the Job”
William A. Brown, for a number of years in times past served as chief of police for the city of Mooresville, and who was recently elected by the board to assume that job again, took up the duties of that office yesterday morning, former Chief Wagstaff having turned over the artillery and keys and relinquished his attachment with the city. Chief Brown is on the job, and William Freeze is the night man, relieving Patrolman Ferguson.
Besides Brown and Freeze, the two paid firemen, Poston Honeycutt and Nesbit, will be assistants to the police force and will alternate with the police force and fire departments.
“Chamber of Commerce Meeting”
The regular monthly meeting of the Chamber of Commerce was held in the Municipal Building last Friday night, the attendance being one of largest in the history of the organization. Many matters of importance were brought to the attention of the body through the President C. C. Johnston, who, in a ringing speech, put it up to the business men of the community to keep in touch with the doings of our people. He urged them to invest their money in home enterprises, and was backed in this argument by Mr. Ira L. Triplett, of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, who was a special guest of the evening.
Mr. Triplett made a very interesting talk, and pointed out helpful lines for the Mooresville body to observe.
Messrs. P. S. Boyd, A. L. Starr, P. M. Barger, H. A. Holstead and others made short talks, discussing various issues, and especially touching upon a bond issue of $500,000 for the extension of water and sewer lines and for going to the river or other source for our domestic water supply.
Music for the occasion was furnished by the string band, and a general good evening was spent in shop talk for and about our town.
“The ‘Womanless Wedding’”
One of the rip-roaringest entertainments that has ever been presented to a Mooresville audience, will appear before the spotlights at the Graded School auditorium tomorrow night at 8 o’clock, when the “Womanless Wedding” will take place under the auspices of the American Legion. There are about twenty-five characters, and just think of Ernest Mills being the father of the bumptious bride, Johnsye Barguer la France, who is to be married to Bilious Doolie Americus.
Blick Alexander will represent Amanda, the nurse, and the heavenly twins are of the most robust specimen of darling tootsies that ever rolled in a baby carriage. The whole thing is a scream from the time the ushers enter till the curtain, when the entire wedding party will sashay around. Your attention is called to the invitation and price of admission in another part of this issue.