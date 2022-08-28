Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

June 22

Baseball News

The game last Saturday between the locals and the Highland Park team of the Mecklenburg League, was really good. Both pitchers worked well, but the heavy hitting of Belk for the visitors cost Mooresville the game in a score of 5 to 3.

Wednesday afternoon Granite Quarry met the locals on the South Main Street diamond and gave the locals and their supporters a big surprise. The score stood 7 to 0. Shoaf pitched for the visitors and did effective work. White was on the mound for Mooresville, but the visitors batted him at will.

Barger is scheduled to pitch for the locals in the game Saturday with Cooleemee.

Granite Quarry will play again on Tuesday, the 27th, and Huntersville on the 29th.

At Stewart Park next Wednesday, the 28th, Liledoun will combat the Stewart Park team, and on Saturday, July 1, Statesville Legion will be here at the park.

Editorial

Mooresville is going to have a new and commodious depot. Things are being stirred and are moving rapidly toward that goal. The Chamber of Commerce has taken the matter in hand. Practically every businessman in town but two, last week forwarded letters to the Corporation Commission asking their assistance in the matter.

A letter from the Commission says: The Commission is in receipt of your letter of the 15th in regard to requiring the Southern Railway to build a passenger station in the Town of Mooresville. This matter has been taken up with the Company, and has been given ten days for answer. When the answer is received, if necessary, the matter will be set for hearing and you will be advised.”

This is at least promising. Nothing will be left undone that will lend any influence toward accomplishing what the Chamber of Commerce has set out to do—to have a new depot, both freight and passenger.

Religious Services in All Churches

Plans are being worked out for the simultaneous services to be held in all the churches of the town, but details have not been perfected. The date is July 9, continuing for ten days or longer. It is the hope to have several union meetings during these services in different sections of the town in the mornings.

In this way it gives every person an hour in which he can attend at least part of the time. The men of the different churches held a prayer meeting last Sunday afternoon, preparing for this series of meetings It is the plan to have a visiting minister in each denomination.

A complete program will be published at a later date, but now is the time for you to arrange to be in town and plan your affairs so that you can give your heartiest support to these services.

June 29

Old Graveyards

George C. Goodman, a well-known resident of No. 4 township, Cabarrus County, writes the following to The Concord Times, which may be of interest to many persons in our community, there being quite a large number of Upper Cabarrus people living in Mooresville and vicinity:

“On June 21st in company with Charley Allison and Charley Fisher, we visited the old Harris and Hunter graveyards on the Timothy O’Connell place, about 10 miles west of Rocky River. The oldest gravestone in the Harris yard is dated 1825, in memory of Charles Harris, M.D. He had practiced medicine 40 years and was aged 63 years.

“There are nine gravestones and quite a lot of graves that are not marked. This graveyard has a substantial rock fence and is kept up by somebody; I was told [it was] Mr. Shakespeare Harris.

“The other graveyard is some distance from this one, probably 200 yards. It is in the woods and has twelve graves marked with marble stones. In it I find Col. George Alexander, died 1815, aged 71; Samuel Meek, died 1802, aged 25; Adam Meek, died 1822, aged 93. About thirty years ago quite a number were removed from this place. Could anyone give us a short sketch of these people?

“The name Meek seems to have gone from here. The house that Mr. John Linker lives in was owned by a Mr. Meek. It is in No. 4 township. The house was built by Mr. Adison Weddington, about the first one he built. He was the grandfather of Frank and Luther Weddington, of Concord, and was a contractor of ability about 80 years ago. There is much valuable history being lost for the want of someone to look it up. It is said that the last woman that was scalped by the Indians near here is buried in this old graveyard with the Meeks. Who can tell us about it?”

Railroad Asks for Conference

The determined efforts of the citizens of Mooresville to have a new depot is bearing fruit. Last Saturday representatives of the Southern Railway were here and asked for a conference to be held jointly with representatives from the railroad company, the Chamber of Commerce and the Town Board of Commissioners at a time to be designated before the 10 of July to file an answer to the request or demand of the citizens of Mooresville for a new depot and adequate facilities. The time has not yet been set. However, it is almost an assured fact that something will be doing pretty soon with reference to a depot. We will either get one or we won’t.

An Exciting Incident

Saturday night about 8 o’clock a group of five young ladies entered one of our leading drug stores and called for drinks and ice cream sodas. After being refreshed, the lassies leisurely walked out of the store, innocently but intentionally leaving behind five paper bags. These unusual packages were observed by one of the clerks, but the matter was passed up for the time being.

A few moments later, a dignified young school teacher and a young girl friend entered the store and took their seats at one of the benches, giving an order for drinks. At the time of taking the order, the young clerk picked up the paper bags and out hopped a hop-toad.

This caused consternation with the two maidenly beauties, one reaching to the heights of the table, while the other mounted one of the counters, yelling in an excited manner that brought out a fragment of the police department. When Chief Brown arrived with his assistants, the toad deliberately hopped through the open door and departed to Toadville, where he reposed for the remainder of the evening.

Cannery to Be Installed at Once

Sufficient stock has been secured to assure the installation at once of a cannery. This enterprise is being engineered through the Chamber of commerce. All necessary equipment for a small plant has been ordered and the business will be ready for work within a few days. Quarters have been secured in the old laundry building. The management will be under the direction of Miss Cora Bell, of Mount Mourne. At a meeting of the stockholders to be held within the next week, officers will be elected.

Baseball News

Mooresville defeated Cooleemee Saturday 13 to 10. The game was featured by the hard hitting of the local team and the pitching by Barger. This particular game created considerable interest and was witnessed by the largest attendance of any game so far this season. Cooleemee put up a hard fight; a costly error gave them four runs in one inning.

Last week the crack team from Granite Quarry swooped down on the local team and carried away the honors by a score of 6 to 0. However, they came back Tuesday afternoon for a return engagement, when the locals trimmed them handsomely in a score of 9 to 2. This was brought about by Moore’s good pitching and the good support of the infielders.

This afternoon at 4:45 the Huntersville League team will meet the locals on the South Main Street diamond. This will be a good game and the public will enjoy it.

The Iredell-Alexander game at Stewart Park yesterday resulted in a score of 5 to 4 in favor of Stewart Park, when Liledoun was properly trimmed.

[The] Statesville Legion team will meet Mooresville at the Stewart Park ground Saturday afternoon, and this promises to be one of the best games yet.

Two games are scheduled for the 4th of July at Stewart Park.

Editorial: Everywhere by Mooresville

“The best way everywhere is by Mooresville,” was the slogan used when the State Central Highway was first routed, and passed through our city from Salisbury by Mooresville to the river bridge to Newton, on up the mountains to the Tennessee line. The dream of the instigators of that plan has partially come true, and further efforts will bring about a realization that will be far beyond the expectations of man pessimistic, faint-hearted creatures that throw rocks at every movement.

The hard-surfacing of the Mooresville-Charlotte Highway and the Mooresville-Statesville Highway, gives our people an outlet to the south and north that is superior to any road in the State now under construction. The next plan of the Mooresville enthusiasts is to put down at once the hard-surfaced road from this city to the Rowan county line; and the improvement of the old rock road to the river, connecting at the river bridge with Catawba county. This will give a direct road from Lincolnton, Shelby, Rutherford and Chimney Rock and all that vast and beautiful country east of us into Salisbury and beyond, lessening the distance from Greensboro by many miles to Lincolnton.

Rowan county will be prevailed upon to hard-surface the eight miles of the old Lincolnton Road from Mill Bridge to the Iredell line.

When that county begins to work on this project, Iredell county will also build a hard-surfaced road to join them, radiating out of Mooresville.

This will be ideal and open a vast territory to tourists and to home-folks that is not now appreciated and is not traversed because the facts of distance and roads are not known to the public. Tourists will be able to understand the old slogan when the roads are placed on the State Highway improvement Plan. All Mooresville is waiting on now is for Rowan county to start the work as indicated.

Improvements at Barium

The completion of the new woman’s building, a handsome and thoroughly modern structure, accommodating 70 girls, and the enlargement and remodeling of the original Rumple Hall, which more than doubles the dining room capacity and offers dormitory space for 40 additional girls, marks an epoch in the growth of the Presbyterian Orphanage. More than 300 children have been knocking in vain for entrance into this institution; this enlargement means that 100 girls can be admitted during the next few months and that they will be supplied with every modern comfort and convenience found in the best institutions of the land. What will be done with the other 200 or more worthy children who are seeking admittance? This vital question offers a fine opportunity for philanthropic persons to erect a monument here that will endure through the coming years.

The woman’s building, erected by the good women of the Synod, was furnished last week. There are 35 rooms in this building, each having two large windows with shades and curtains and two closets; each room also has two single iron beds with felt mattresses, two chairs, an oak dresser and study table. All the rooms are beautifully finished and are fitted-up alike. There are four bathrooms, two on each floor, supplied with the best features. The basement contains the hot water equipment and large play rooms for indoor amusements and games. The attic is ceiled and has built-in lockers for clothing and abundant space for storing trunks and surplus baggage.

The orphanage family, including 250 members, have been using for several days the new dining room in the enlarged and remodeled Rumple Hall. The children were formerly packed almost like sardines in the dining room, now in elegant quarters which will seat 600 comfortably, they can enjoy plenty of “elbow room” while at their meals. The second and third floors of Rumple Hall have been made into dormitory rooms, modernly equipped, for about 30 girls. The old building has undergone a thorough overhauling, in addition to the extensions; everything from basement to attic has been arranged with a view to economy and efficiency, and the health and happiness of the boys and girls who come under the protecting care of the Home.

The kitchen, which is one the west side of the dining room, will be open in a short time. The equipment, which is now being installed, includes an immense range, a steam cooker for meats, a steam cereal cooker, a steam vegetable cooker, a bakery (the orphanage now uses a barrel of flour a day), and automatic refrigeration plant, a hot water system, electric potato peeler, an electric dish washer, bread slicer, etc.

The dairy now furnishes 100 gallons of milk a day and when the new refrigeration plant is complete, the children will be able to use every particle of this ideal food without loss; under present conditions, which have existed for years, thousands of gallons of milk and a great deal of food has gone to waste during the summer months on account of inadequate cold storage facilities. The modern equipment will, therefore, prove of great value from the viewpoint of economy.

Our Main Street to Statesville

Surfacing work has begun on the Mecklenburg end of the Charlotte-Statesville Highway and the prospect is established that our Main Street to the Iredell Capital [Statesville] will be completed and in use within the time limit allowed the contractors. The Observer does not need to repeat its assurance from personal observation that it is going to be the finest thing in the State in the way of a public highway.

The established railroad and dirt road connection between Charlotte and Statesville, as all people who have had their tickets punched on the former and all who have travelled the length of the latter know, has been 44 miles, but by elimination of curves and location of new grades, the engineers have reduced the distance to 38 miles. And every mile of it is asphaltic concrete surface construction, on a base course of plain cement concrete with the uniform width of 18 feet, all held by concrete shoulders.

It was made a standard highway for a more important purpose than merely serving the territory of Mecklenburg and Iredell. Commissioner Wilkinson foresaw the importance of the link and wisely determined that its construction should be of the best and most permanent type. It is explained in the May number of the North Carolina Highway Bulleting that this road, which is officially known as No. 26, connects at Charlotte, with the southern end with Route No. 20, the Wilmington-Charlotte-Asheville Highway, which extends across the State along its southern border, while at Statesville it connects with Route No. 10, the Central Highway, with the Lenoir-Blowing Rock Road, and with the Mocksville- Winston-Salem Road.

It will readily be seen that besides being an important highway from the standpoint of local travel, since it connects two of the leading cities of the State, it also forms a connecting link between the main highways of North Carolina….