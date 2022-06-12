Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

April 27

“Going After New Station”

At the monthly meeting of the Board of Governors of the Chamber of Commerce, held last Friday night, many matters of importance were discussed, but none more interesting than that of our beautiful and inviting depot. However, the start has been made, and Attorney Z. V. Turlington has been instructed by the governors to indite a petition to the corporation commission and demand of that body a new and adequate depot for our city. This is now under consideration and the petition will go up to Raleigh in a few days.

Owing to the unusual complaints on the local and rural telephone lines of the service brought to the attention of the Chamber of Commerce on last Friday night, it was decided that this matter be also taken up with the corporation commission and see what could be done through their efforts to improve this service.

A report was submitted to the effect that the county commissioners have agreed to make an appropriation for the eradication of tuberculosis among the cattle of the county. This was handed in by Zeb Turlington, who appeared before the board at its recent meeting. Also, the board has improved two miles of the road on the detour this side of Beatty’s Ford Road, thus enabling travelers to get to the lower Charlotte Road with very little discomfort.

“Revival at Jones Memorial”

A series of revival meetings will begin at Jones Memorial Methodist Church, in the Dixie neighborhood, next Sunday, April 30th, continuing 10 days or two weeks. There will be two services Sunday: 11 o’clock [when] G.W. Fink will preach and at 7:30 p.m., [when] Rev. D.P. Waters will preach. There will be a service each night during the week at 7:30 o’clock, and cottage prayer meetings during the day while the meetings continue. Rev. G.W. Fink, who has done evangelistic work for a number of years, is doing the preaching.

The Jones Memorial Church is a part of the Broad Street Charge of Mooresville, to which charge more than a hundred names have been added to the rolls since the present pastor began to serve the charge in November.

It is hoped that people of all denominations will cooperate with the leader of these meetings, all working together for the salvation of souls thus advancing the cause of Christ and helping all the churches. [Note: Jones Memorial Methodist Church was named in honor of the Rev. John Wesley Jones (Sept. 4, 1854- Sept. 13, 1920), who organized the church in 1920. Jones Memorial changed its name to “Park Avenue United Methodist Church” in November of 2008.]

“Interesting Facts About Class of 1922”

During the past week, Supt. J.O. Faulkner has worked out some interesting figures about the 1922 class. There are 35 in the class, 24 girls and 11 boys. The youngest girl is 15 and the oldest girl is 20; the youngest boy is 16 and the oldest boy is 20.

The average age of the girls is 17, and the average age of the boys is 18. Among the girls, there are 10 girls named Mary, and among the boys there are only two bearing the same name: Joe.

There are 21 Presbyterians, 8 Methodists and 6 Associated Reformed Presbyterians.

There are 21 members of the class that expect to go to college next year, two are going into nurse’s training and twelve are undecided at the present. Of the 68 parents represented by the 35 students, 22 of these parents attended college.

The special capabilities of the individual pupils have not been summarized into figures. However, in looking over the survey cards, it appeared that twelve of the girls are musical and eight athletic, while the cards of the boys show that six are athletic.

“Superintendent J.O. Faulkner to Leave”

Mr. J.P. Mills, chairman of the board of trustees of Mooresville Graded Schools, is in possession of the following letter submitted to him on April1, 1922. The letter is self-explanatory and of interest to the public generally.

Dear Sir- “This is to confirm what I spoke to you and several other board members about several weeks ago, that I have definitely decided to accept a position in a college for the coming session, and will not be available for the superintendency of the Mooresville Graded Schools for the coming session.

“Several months ago I had a most attractive call to a college position, and have, after careful consideration, decided to re-enter the field of college teaching.

“In leaving the Mooresville superintendency, I want to say to you and the other members of the board that I have never enjoyed such loyal support in all that I have undertaken, as I have the support that you have given me. I do not recall an instance that you have failed to give me your individual co-operation and loyal backing.

“Furthermore, I appreciate your personal cordial and friendly attitude toward me at all times, and an association through two years has been absolutely free from any disagreement.

“I predict a great future for the Mooresville schools, and pray that my successor may be privileged to work under the present school trustees for many years to come.”

Faithfully Yours, J.O. Faulkner

May 4

“Brief History of the Town of Mooresville”

On Wednesday of last week, Mrs. Eugene D. Fink entertained the Maids and Matrons Club in which information concerning the Town of Mooresville was submitted by various members…. Mrs. Harry Mott, Jr., prepared a short history of the Town of Mooresville which was submitted and is printed below:

The village of Mooresville, in the southern part of Iredell, commenced its existence two or three years after the close of the Civil War, and became an incorporated town by act of the legislature March 3, 1873, when J.R. McNeely, father of the present mayor, was appointed mayor, and M.M. Culp, clerk. James Kerr, Esq., was appointed to lay off a plot for the town depot in the center and a street on either side of the railroad extending toward Charlotte, now known as Main and Broad streets.

The road from the depot to the old Moore house was designated as Main street. The site of the town was originally the property of John Moore and Will Wilson. Several plots of ground were given the town by John Moore, hence the town was named Mooresville. John Moore also gave the ground for school purposes where the Central School Building stands.

Prior to this time, the village consisted of Moore’s shop, a bar room, where Rankin’s store now stands, and the North Bend School House near the cemetery. There are a few of the older citizens of the town who attended this school still living. J.E. Sherrill and J.P. Mills, both of whom were here when the town was first incorporated, are the oldest living citizens of the town.

The first census showed a population of 25 inhabitants and 10 voters.

In the year 1875 Stephen Frontis opened a private school with about 75 pupils, most of them coming from the surrounding counties. Augustus Leazar joined him the following year.

Up to this time there were no churches, so occasionally religious services were held by all the denominations in the North Bend School house. The first church was built by the Presbyterians in 1876, where the [First] Baptist Church now stands. The first person buried in the [Willow Valley] cemetery was John Moore in 1877.

The town grew slowly but steadily and business began to flourish in the different forms. One among the first business houses established is still operated under the same name, known as G.C. Goodman and Co., “43 years your druggist.”

In the early 80’s a new school was built and called The Academy, where most of us spent our early school days.