Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

July 6

Officers Get More Liquor

Last Sunday morning between 3 and 4 o’clock, police officers Honeycutt and Will Freeze and deputy sheriff Jim Allman followed two men out of town to the old Potts place below Centre Church, to the home of Thomas Stutts. Stutts answered the call of the two visitors and the three walked a short distance from the house into the woods and there from cover dug up a gallon jug of liquor, which, it is alleged, was turned over to the callers.

They started back to the house when Stutts and his companions walked into the officers.

One man got away. William Hall, the other fellow, had the hooch. The officers took the liquor and put it under lock, and held Stutts. He was taken before Esq. C. V. Voils Sunday morning and placed under a $500 bond for his appearance next Monday at Statesville before Judge A. L. Starr. Stutts is a married man and has a wife and eight children.

Large Crowd Despite Rain

The Fourth of July in Mooresville was quite a big event, and the crowd that surged to Stewart Park for the day resembled old times on picnic day in this city, there being several thousand visitors outside of the townspeople.

Stewart Park is a beautiful playground and the managers had arranged for splendid entertainment for all visitors. Music was furnished by the Mooresville band, which started things to move at 9 o’clock. Rev. L. B. Abernathy made an address to the people, followed by singing by a male quartette. Dr. Shelly Frontis then read the Declaration of Independence and then it rained. Dr. Gray, representing the farm extension of Raleigh, made an address.

At the noon hour various groups assembled about the grounds and enjoyed that customary picnic dinner. Of course, there were provisions made to appease the hunger of those who did not get a bid for the dinner, in sandwiches, ice cream and cold drinks of all descriptions.

At 1:30 o’clock, Miss Celeste Henkle and Mrs. Hoover each made talks and gave canning demonstrations. R. W. Graeber, county agent, also made a short talk to the farmers and their families.

The baseball games had to be called off on account of the downpour of rain, but the skating rink and the bathing pool were swarmed with people who were out for a good time and had it.

The crowd lingered at the park until late in the afternoon, and then at night the young people returned to the skating rink and continued the festivities until about 10 o’clock, when the rink was closed for the night.

New Depots To Be Recommended

Haddon Johnson, of Washington, D. C., and L. C. Caldwell, of Statesville, legal representatives of the Southern Railway Company, met with members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Town Board of Commissioners and citizens last Monday afternoon for the consideration of matters pertaining to the erection of a new passenger and a new freight depot for Mooresville. The bodies mentioned recently petitioned the Corporation Commission to have the Railway company build adequate stations and provide the really necessary conveniences.

Mr. Johnson presented the railroad company’s side of the question, going into detail as to the financial of the company and the country at large, and asked that the good people do not go into litigation through the Corporation Commission.

After a brief conference among the petitioners, the attorneys for the Railway Company stated that they had no authority to commit the Railway Company with a promise to give the relief requested, but if the petition to the Corporation Commission should be held up, they would gladly and forcefully recommend that the demands set forth in the petition be granted, and that they would further recommend that the work should begin within one year from date—in other words, the new depots to be built during 1923.

The proposition was accepted, provided the Railway Company would put the agreement in writing and place same in the hands of Mayor C. P. McNeely before the 20th of July. The time was extended ten days in order to give the Railway Company sufficient time to make a few calculations and go over the detailed work as proposed, before giving an answer.

The meeting was open and the various phases of the proposition were discussed good-naturedly. The Railway representatives admitted our needs and deplored the sorry-looking aspect that adorns the principal part of our city’s business district.

Editorial

It is practically assured that Mooresville will have a handsome new depot. Why not start right away and build that new hotel with all the modern frills? A hotel with larger and modern conveniences would be a paying proposition for Mooresville and the promoters. The system of good roads radiating through our midst and the delightfully pleasant and healthy climate would bring hundreds of visitors to our city as was the case in days gone by when this place was a great summer resort.

New Cotton Blossoms

Locke Karriker, of Davidson township, was the first to send in a cotton blossom. Frank Moore, substitute mail carrier on Route 2, having brought it to The Enterprise office last Thursday.

On Saturday morning G. F. Neel, also of Davidson township, brought in two, one gathered, he said, on the 28th, which would have been Wednesday of last week. During the day there were many others brought in, and they have been coming to the office all this week, all the way from Mill Bridge in Rowan county to the Catawba River on the west. The weather has been favorable to the cotton crop, and barring the advent of the boll weevil, this section will fare well this fall, is the promising outlook at present.

July 13

Baseball Items

A contest royal will take place this afternoon at South Main Street ball ground when Stewart Park will play against the South Main Street team. The antagonists are lined up for a great battle and baseball fans will enjoy one of the hottest games of the season. The game will be called at 4:45.

On last Thursday Stewart Park defeated the South Main Street team in a shut-out game, the up-town players not permitting the down-town boys to score. It was truly the best game ever played in Mooresville.

At Stewart Park yesterday afternoon, East Monbo defeated Stewart Park in a score of 2 to 1. South Statesville will play at Stewart Park next Saturday, the game to be called at 4 o’clock.