Our Town 100 Years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

“Brown Mountain lies 17 miles from Blowing Rock in the Blue Ridge Mountains, in the western part of the state, and, though plainly visible from the resort, it is an uninhabited and sparsely wooded section. Suddenly and without warning a light sometimes blazes out on the crest of the mountain, slowly moves down its side and then fades out; sometimes it seems to rise from the top of the mountain and hang suspended in the air, where it fades.

“It has many whims and moods as a temperamental artist, sometimes appearing several times during one night, now stationary, now slow again, swift in its flight, and sometimes it cannot be seen for a comparatively long period after a rain. Those who have studied it in all its guises say that it often is not unlike the star from a bursting skyrocket, though much brighter, and that it sometimes is red and sometimes yellow, due probably to the conditions of the atmosphere.