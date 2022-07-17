Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:

May 11

“The Fiddlers’ Entertainment”

Fiddlers, banjo pickers, strummers on mandolins and guitars, piano players, and in fact, every sort of musician, gathered in our little city on last Saturday night for an evening’s entertainment. The big night was to have been held in the graded school auditorium, but owing to certain timbers having rotted in the false floor, it was decided the convention could not be held there as a matter of precaution.

An immense throng of people came to town and rather than to disappoint the visitors as well as the home folks, Mr. C. I. Gresham, the big-hearted owner of the Artcraft Theatre and building, kindly gave the manager of the fiddling party the use of the athletic hall.

It was filled to standing room only. The music was the good, old-fashioned kind and each number elicited much applause. Among the special features were songs by the young girls of the community doing the buck and wing dancing.

The entire program was good and everybody enjoyed every minute of the whole proceedings. The money raised was for the benefit of the Mooresville String Band.

“Baseball Games”

Mooresville has two splendid baseball nines-South Main Street team and the League team. Four games have been played within the past week, resulting as follows:

South Main Street and Kannapolis, Saturday afternoon, in which the local team won. Mooresville League team and Statesville League at Stewart Park, in which Mooresville won.

Wednesday afternoon the South Main Street team played Davidson on the local grounds. Ten innings were played, the local team winning in a score of 2 to 1.

At Statesville the Mooresville League played the Statesville Legion. Eleven innings were played, resulting in a victory for Statesville in a score of 8 to 7.

At Stewart Park next Saturday, Stony Point and Mooresville will play.

South Main Street will play Cabarrus Mill team of Concord Saturday.

“School Building Safe”

For several years there has been a slight dropping of the false floor in the Central Graded School Building. Last week the attention of the school board was called to the sag in the floor and it was decided that it would be best not to permit any public gatherings in the auditorium until new timbers could replace the ones that have rotted and caused the depression.

However, parents and patrons of the school need not be alarmed over the situation. The auditorium rests on braces and sections from the basement up, and the floor could not sink to a greater depth than four feet at any point and could not fall through for the bracing beneath it.

The school board will have to make other arrangements for the commencement exercises. Just what the program will be for the closing exercises have not been decided upon, but will be announced in The Enterprise in ample time for everybody to learn just where the exercises will take place.

The building is perfectly safe. An architect from Charlotte was here and advised with the board. The board forbid the use of the hall as a precautionary measure.

“Citizen Has Narrow Escape”

E. H. Miller missed instant death yesterday shortly after the noon hour when a freight train was shifting cars about the trackage at the freight depot. Mr. Miller was coming out West Center Avenue and was almost on the railroad track at the depot crossing when he noticed a box car approaching down the line and he turned his car up the track and landed against the fence just in the nick of time to keep from being mashed into a pulp.

The box car was being “kicked in” the side track by the system known to railroaders as doing the “flying switch” stunt. If the act is not a violation of the law, then the town, state and nation are remiss in their duties by not creating one with a heavy penalty for sending box cars over the trackage detached from the engine. The practice is not uncommon, it is alleged. There should be a remedy. Get busy, somebody.

“The Jones Memorial Meeting”

The revival meetings which have been in progress at Jones Memorial Methodist Church for the past eight days by the pastor, Rev. G. W. Fink, have been largely attended, and there have been quite a number of professions of faith, re-consecrations, etc., already and the interest is still increasing in the meetings.

Three services will continue through the week each night at 7:30 0’clock, and three services next Sunday: 11 A.M., 2:30 and 7:30 o’clock, P.M., at which time the meetings will likely come to a close.

Jones Memorial Church is located in the Dixie Community, and the church is named in memory of the late Rev. J. W. Jones, who labored in this community for a number of years, looking forward to the erection of a Methodist church which was completed after his death, while largely a result of his faithful labors, which continues to bear fruit after his departure.

May 18

Untitled

The Mooresville Fire Department is one of the best equipped of any such organization in the State. The new American La France truck has arrived. It is equipped with everything modern for fighting fire. Besides a pump that throws 750 gallons of water per minute, there is a fully equipped chemical arrangement with it. The town of Mooresville and the volunteer firemen are all proud of their new possession.

“The ‘Acme Broom Company’”

One of the small industries recently acquired for the city of Mooresville through the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce is the broom factory- a place where they manufacture that household necessity so well-known and familiar to the good women of the whole country. It is a going institution, and the machinery is being placed and within the next week this little bee hive will be turning out newly-made brooms which will sweep clean.

The manufactory is located on Statesville Avenue in a building formerly used as a garage. The name of the new concern will be “Acme Broom Company,” and is incorporated with the following stockholders: A. M. Henderson, E. H. Miller, J. L. Harris, T. L. Kiser and A. B. Sandige. Mr. Henderson is president, Mr. Kiser is general manager, and E. H. Miller is the treasurer.

The capacity for the factory at present is 25 dozen brooms per day. Orders are away behind already, and the beginning of the business is very flattering.

Mr. Kiser was engaged in the same business in charlotte, but owing to many advantages in Mooresville over Charlotte, he was induced to come here and the local associates joined him with the view to enlargement whenever the time comes for a greater output.

The factory will employ several helpers.

“The Mooresville Cannery”

Stock for the co-operative cannery, which will be installed in Mooresville within the next few weeks, is being subscribed this week by committees appointed by the Chamber of Commerce. Numbers of business men and farmers are joining hand-in-hand to make the project mutually beneficial to both farmer and citizen.

Plans are to work the cannery along the same line of the Mooresville Co-Operative Creamery, which has been very successful. If a cannery in Mooresville can take care of all the home canning at a low rate of cost and sell the excess products that would otherwise go to waste, there is no reason why a cannery should not pay handsome dividends back to the shareholders.

Canvassers are asking the farmers to give approximately the number of bushels of products they will have to can. Quite a number have agreed to plant extra acreage in tomatoes, corn, beans, potatoes and other vegetables to be utilized by this cannery.

All of those interested in the proposition to the extent of planting more acreage of products or subscribing for not over $50, will please notify the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce is able to furnish any information on the cannery and will gladly call at your request.

“Baseball Items”

The Mooresville League team was hard-put to last Saturday evening at Stewart Park when they confronted that hustling team from Stony Point. The visitors held their opponent down until along about the last roundup when Red Allman put the thing over for the locals by a long drive, bringing the score up to 4, while the visitors were able to score on three runs.

The second game of the series with Stony Point took place at Stony Point Wednesday afternoon, when the Pointers won the victory in a score of 6 to 2. This game was also spectacular and showed excellent work of the leaguers of both teams.

Last Saturday at the South Main Street grounds the local team defeated the Cabarrus Mill team of Concord in a score of 4 to 2. This is said to have been a wonderfully good game.

Wednesday afternoon Davidson College’s team was here and met the local sluggers on their diamond at south Main Street grounds and were victorious in a score of 2 to 1. It might be said here and now that the baseball the local teams are handing out is far better than any professional ball that one sees, because effort and head-work is in evidence on all sides.

Saturday next the Gibson Mill team of Concord will play the locals at south Main street.

Standing of Clubs Iredell-Alexander League

W L Pct.

Statesville C. M 2 1 .667

Mooresville 2 2 .500

Monbo 2 1 .667

Legion 1 2 .334

Liledoun 1 2 .334

Stony Point 1 2 .334