Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

Today, The Tribune begins its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

Aug. 17

A Rich Find

A certain man within the environments of Mooresville’s corporate limits several days ago made a trip to his former stomping grounds in Mecklenburg county, and while there, several of his old companions planned a fishing trip. There were four of them in all, and while en route to the river towards Rouzzel’s Ferry Bridge, they stopped to speak to an old acquaintance, and during the conversation something was said about the police authorities of Mecklenburg running in the liquor runners.

This brought on more talk and before anyone knew it, the whole pack of men were out in the bushes searching for hidden hooch. Their efforts were soon rewarded, for the Mooresville man struck the top of a five-gallon can that was hidden in the ground with thirty feet of the public highway.

Taking the can out of the hole, it was found to contain five gallons of what is said to be the “best corn licker that ever oozed down the goozle of mortal man.” The authorities were notified, the joy-oil was divided and the catfish had quite a different taste when they reached the river banks.

It was one glorious fishing trip, and had the hooch lasted longer, there would have been very little fresh meats sold in Mooresville for the next several days.

“Oh, but we had one good time,” is the report brought back from Mecklenburg. The licker is thought to have been a portion of that hidden by liquor runners that have been plying in and out of Charlotte.

Cotton Warehouse for Mooresville

With the aid of J. Blick Alexander, secretary of the Iredell County Farm Bureau and the Mooresville Chamber of Commerce, the farmers of South Iredell petitioned the North Carolina Co-Operative Association to place a cotton warehouse in Mooresville for the benefit of the farmers in wagon distance of this city. One hundred and two farmers signed the petition and last Friday a committee composed of J. Blick Alexander, A. Y. Neel, John A. Craven and William C. Johnston presented the petition personally to the state officers at Raleigh and secured their co-operation in the movement, the state association agreeing to secure the local farmers to the extent of guaranteeing 7 percent of the investment in a warehouse. This was accepted and the committee returned home.

The proposition was presented to the directors of the Mooresville Cotton Mills Company, and on Tuesday afternoon the directors of that enterprise agreed to build a warehouse that will accommodate 2,000 bales of cotton and lease same to the Association.

Plans were submitted as outlined by the state association, which were adopted. The work of construction will begin at once if material is available and in the meantime the Cotton Mills Company proposes to empty one of their warehouses in order to accommodate any cotton that may be marketed before the new warehouse is complete. The matter of custodian will be left to the Cotton Marketing Association, details of which will be worked out later.

To Install Fire Alarm Boxes

At a called meeting of the board of town commissioners held last Thursday afternoon, the Gamewell Fire Alarm System, just installed, was approved by the firemen and accepted by the town. The question of fire alarm boxes was then presented to the board and the necessity of having the boxes was vigorously emphasized by numerous citizens who met with the board.

After much discussion, Mr. Cummings, agent of the Gamewell concern, explained why his system should be adopted. His argument was backed by Capt. Frank Freeze of the volunteer firemen. The board then took a vote on the expenditure of an additional $3,675, which provides for twenty Gamewell Peerless non-interfering master boxes, and was unanimously adopted.

The purchase of the box system provides for the central station equipment and the 20 boxes, to be delivered within 180 working days. The town is to do the wiring and installation under the supervision of a Gamewell representative. The boxes are to be placed as designated by the committee from the fire department, which will make an exhaustive study of the plan and place them to the best advantage of all concerned.

It was the opinion of several citizens that 20 boxes are not sufficient to cover the vast territory of the town, but it was the decision of the board to begin with the limited number and add to the system as conditions demanded and finances permitted.

J. A. Harrill, manager of the telephone company and also chairman of the committee from the fire department, gives the public the assurance of co-operation of his concern and the alarm will always be given through the telephone exchange when notified, as heretofore.

Any private concern or manufacturing plant desiring to do so can provide their places with sub-boxes, which will connect with a master box nearest their place. These sub-boxes can be obtained for about $15 each, and no doubt many concerns will install them.

Aug. 24

Jake Blackwelder Stunned by Baseball

During the game of baseball between South Main Street and Stewart Park teams at the lower grounds Tuesday afternoon, Jake Blackwelder, one of the star players of the southside team, was biffed on the bean with a ball when second baseman McCall, who was endeavoring to make a double for the Stewart Park team. Blackwelder was thrown out at second and McCall attempted to throw the ball to first base, but struck Blackwelder on the top of the head. The ball popped up in the air probably thirty or forty feet. Blackwelder was assisted from the field and it was at first feared his skull was fractured. He rallied soon afterward, and was taken to his boarding house, where he was given every attention. He is able to be up, but shows that he was badly shaken by the force of the ball. It was purely accidental.

The game resulted in a score of 7 to 3 in Favor of South Main Street. The final game of the season, it is said, will be played at the South Main Street ground Saturday afternoon, when East Monbo will meet the local team.

Speaking of Snakes

A good many newspapers in North Carolina have been printing snake stories for the past three or four weeks. The Enterprise was unable to discover anything in that line until last Saturday, when John L. Ballard, one of the leading South Iredell farmers, stopped us, and during the conversation that followed, we gleaned the following:

No. 1 — “Several days ago, my boys were swimming in an old pool on my lower place (below Mount Mourne), and they espied a water moccasin. The stubby-tailed varmint was knocked out of the water and was cut in twain. Then the real fun began. Out of the body of that old moccasin, fifty-two little moccasins from four to six inches long, came running and scattering around. They were all killed. Did you ever hear of so many little snakes coming from one old one?” asked Mr. Ballard.

No. 2 — Mr. Ballard had passed on, and we journeyed down on Broad Street and while talking to William Johnston, Mr. T. P. Thompson, of Doolie, pecked us on the arm and said: “Man, my brother (D. C. Thompson) and I killed one of the largest snakes I ever saw one day last week. It was a black chicken snake and was within about 200 feet of the house, making for the barn. We killed it and when it was measured, its length was shown to be 81 inches—two yards and nine inches long. My, but he was a big one.”

We asked Mr. Thompson if the black monster spewed any young snakes from its belly, and he answered “that black snakes do not breed snakes like others, but lay eggs, which are hatched in the sun. The baby black snake would not know its mammy. No sir—they lay eggs.”

Aug. 31

New Rock Quarry Putting Out

The Thompson-Caldwell Construction Company began this week operating a rock quarry in the heart of the city near the headwaters of Rocky River. This is a notable spot, and in blasting away the stone, the former site of the distillery plant of John Moore is being eliminated from the face of the earth and there will no longer be a vestige of evidence that such a manufacturing plant ever existed in these parts.

Of course, when the still was operated, there was no town here, it being the only place of importance where brandy and good liquor could be obtained.

But the quarry is putting out, and the construction company will get an endless supply of the proper grade of rock for the building of our roads. Besides a crushing outfit, a grade sieve is being erected and all necessary bins for the different size stone will be provided. It is only a matter of a few days until all the machinery will be running at full blast with a capacity output.