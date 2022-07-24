Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:

May 25

“Thrilling Experience”

County Recorder A. L. Starr and several baseball players who were with him in his Ford sedan, had quite a thrilling experience last Saturday afternoon while en route to Statesville. Just this side of the Kesler Hill before reaching Statesville, he was met by a car driven by I. W. Bridges, of west Statesville. The big car struck the sedan and turned it around in the road and the impact caused the Ford car to slowly but deliberately turn over. None of the occupants were injured. Recorder Starr says that the expense in repairing his car is about $75, and the jar sustained in that incident hurt him a great deal more than being struck by another car or being turned over. No damage resulted to the other car driven by Mr. Bridges.

Untitled

George Pinkston, an old Black man well-known in the community, died last Sunday and was buried at Sills Creek Monday afternoon. George had been sexton of the colored graded school for several years. He was one of three negroes who accompanied their masters through the Civil War, and for many years until the last reunion, he was always one of the regular attendants at the 10th of May ceremonies. George was well-liked by everybody and had numerous friends among the white people of the community. He was more or less connected with Mr. Ambrose Stewart for twenty years—until he became too old to be of any great assistance. He was well provided for, however.

“Several Good Ball Games”

Cabarrus Mill team of Concord defeated the South Main Street Park team Tuesday afternoon in a hotly contested game. The attendance was good and the game was interesting and snappy from start to finish. The score stood 7 to 6 in favor of the visitors. North Charlotte will play the local team at this park Saturday afternoon.

At Stewart Park Wednesday afternoon Liledoun was defeated by the Park team in a score of 5 to 4. Liledoun was the first to score, making two runs in the first inning. This was followed a little later by Mooresville, evening up the score. The visitors managed to make two additional runs a little later. Brawley, for the locals, tapped one over the fence, and when Benfield took the stick, put one out in center field scoring a man, and then Stafford followed with a hit and brought him in, giving the local team the winning run. Batteries: Liledoun—Sorrell and Chatham; Mooresville— Benfield and Brawley. The attendance was fairly good. The next game scheduled for Stewart Park is next Wednesday, when Stony Point will be here. Ladies will be admitted free. [Note: Liledoun was a cotton mill in Taylorsville, Alexander County.]

“Eugene D. Crouch New School Superintendent for 1922-23”

At a called meeting of the trustees of the Mooresville Graded Schools on Friday night, Eugene D. Crouch, of Kingsport, Tenn., was unanimously elected superintendent of the schools for 1922-23. He comes highly recommended by J. B. Brown, State Superintendent of Schools of Tennessee, by the Chamber of Commerce, the ministers and different organizations of the town and numerous others, who speak in the highest terms of his preparation for the administration of public school work, which was unusually broad, and that he has had extensive experience as a teacher, principal and superintendent. For the past nine years he has been superintendent, six years in Indiana and three years, 1918-1921, in Kingsport, Tenn. He was again re-elected at Kingsport, but gave up the work to engage in research work at Columbia University, New York, in preparation of a book, “Thrift and Vocational Guidance,” which he stresses in his schools.

Mr. Crouch is a native of Tennessee and was reared on a farm. His family consists of his wife and two daughters. His only son, who was a Methodist minister, died the past year with influenza. He is a first-honor graduate of Milligan College, Tenn., and studied one year in the University of Virginia; Master of Arts, and Superintendent’s Professional Diploma, 1918, from Teachers’ College, Columbia University. He has accepted the work because he considers North Carolina a “coming state,” having climatic and other conditions of real worth to the upbuilding of a great state, unequaled by few states in the Union and excelled by none.

Mr. Crouch will probably move his family here early in the summer in order to get the next year’s work outlined.

[Note: Superintendent Crouch was a firm believer in public relations. He moved his family here in August and soon after school resumed, he put a column every week’s Enterprise titled, “Mooresville School Notes,” telling the parents what was going on and what would be going on.]

June 1

“Home Entered Friday Night”

On last Friday night, May 26, the household of Mr. E. F. Harrington was aroused by some one entering the house and looking over several rooms, using a searchlight. The intruder was first noticed by the little girl, who saw the figure moving around in her room, but being very sleepy, she thought the burglar was her mother. Several rooms were searched, but nothing so far has been missed. Eugene Harrington saw the man go from one room to the kitchen, where he turned on an electric light and took a look around. He did not advance on the man because he was unarmed except for a stick that he expected to club the man with. However, the intruder quietly slipped out by the cellar route and was not seen again. The room occupied by Mr. Harrington was locked and for that reason the would-be robber did not enter there.

Neighbors of Mr. Harrington were aroused several nights prior to this episode by three men who had made a survey of the premises surrounding the homes along Oak street in that neighborhood.

June 8

“Baseball Items”

Mooresville won a close game here last Saturday, when she defeated Statesville at Statesville in a score of 6 to 3. Teague did some fine battery work from the mound and also lifted one over the fence.

The Stewart Park team lost their winning streak here yesterday, when they lost to Stony Point in a score of 5 to 4. Benfield pitched up to the ninth inning, then big Jess Stafford went in. He did some good work. Mooresville plays Monbo Saturday at Monbo.

Standing of the League

Clubs W L Pct.

Stony Point 6 2 750

East Monbo 6 2 750

Mooresville 4 4 500

American Legion 4 4 500

Liledoun 3 5 375

Statesville Cotton Mill 2 6 250

Quite a large crowd of fans were disappointed last Saturday when the crack team from North Charlotte failed to show up for the game as scheduled.

On the South Main street ground at 3:45 next Saturday, the local team will meet the fast team from Cramerton, Gaston county. An interesting game is promised.

South Main Street team will play Kannapolis this afternoon at 4:45. Jess Stafford will pitch for the local team.

“Railroad Company Settled for Street Paving”

There will be no law suits and misunderstandings with reference to the assessments entered against the Southern Railway for their part of the street paving that has been done in Mooresville. Their total assessment amounted to an approximate levy of $16,000. A number of railroad officials were here Tuesday and met with the town board of commissioners. The railway company offered to compromise on a 50-50 basis and pay the accrued interest. This proposition was discussed and after some deliberation, the town attorney recommended that the proposition be accepted and the assessment settled on the basis as above stated. The railway company has been given five years to pay the amount, $8,500, in five equal installments.