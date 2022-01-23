Our Town 100 Years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

Today, The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.
Jan. 19
“Kerr’s Branch Bridge Torn Up”
The R. M. Hudson road forces are busy tearing up the highway between Shepherds and Troutmans and at Kerr’s Branch, the bridge has been removed from its moorings and a detour below the bridge has been arranged for travelers, but owing to the softness of the mire along this route, The Enterprise has been requested to stat that it would be better for people traveling toward Statesville to detour toward the Amity Road or by Sherwood Houston’s. It is said the Kerr’s Branch Road is practically impassable. Numbers of automobiles were stuck in there last Monday and Tuesday. [Note: The name of the town, Troutman, was often printed as “Troutman’s,” even though incorporated in 1905 without the ‘s.]
“Work Started on Broad Street”
The Caldwell-Thompson Construction Company have moved their forces from the public highway between this city and Mount Mourne to Broad Street, where they have begun the work of surveying and preliminary preparations for the actual work to begin of putting that particular street under a concrete and asphalt paving. The grading will begin at once. When this piece of work has been completed, then the forces will tear up Statesville Avenue and put down the paving along that street to the end of the corporate limits.
In the meantime, the public roadway between here and Mount Mourne has been covered with sawdust and opened to the public. At the end of the concrete there is a stretch of pretty red mud, but with good weather conditions and some patience, the average motorist can get by on the old Charlotte Road. The detours by Brawley’s and also by Shearer’s Chapel are open at all times, and those preferring those routes are at liberty to make them.
“Double Header Tomorrow Night”
Basketball will hold the boards tomorrow night when there will be a double-header on the local court. Two games have been arranged for and Hickory girls and boys will be the contestants with our girls’ and boys’ teams. The first game will be called at 7:30 o’clock and the faster they play the better the fans will like it.
On last Friday night the team from Churchland, Davidson county, came over and trounced our boys, the score being 36 to 6. However, the local team took consolation in the fact that they made the visitors work for their victory.
“Oldest Landmark Removed”
The old poplar tree that has stood at the headwaters of Rocky River, in the heart of this city, has been felled by order of Street Commissioner W. L. Cook, owing to the fact that it had served its day and the life-sustaining substances of its inner parts had decayed and fallen away, becoming a menace to life and property in its vicinity. This particular tree has stood as a signal to many generations, located near a big spring, and its shade protected many persons from the glare when picnicking there or while waiting for their brandy “run” at the old John Moore still which was located near-by in days agone—before there was a town here. The tree was probably two hundred years old—maybe older. It was one point to which people looked to locate themselves from any part of town, towering far above other trees. It was not only tall and magnificent in proportions, but was more than six feet in diameter across the butt. Several weeks ago some little folks were playing about the tree, and it was set on fire. The flames ate their way through the trunk of the tree and sent flames shooting many feet above its lofty heights. It was at this time discovered that the old landmark was dangerous, and with the permission of the Mooresville Cotton Mills Company it has been removed.
Jan. 26
“A Genuine ‘Whatisit’”
Joe Christie, of the Centenary neighborhood, brought to this office Tuesday the skeleton of a genuine “What is it.” Did you ever see one? It hangs suspended from the shade in our front window, and although anything but pretty, it has attracted hundreds of people since being put on exhibition.
The skeleton is eighteen inches in length, the animal having been decapitated. It has a peculiar curve in its spinal columns, and there is only one place where it seems to have any feet. Ordinarily one would think that it was the remains of a young kangaroo, but that animal is not peculiar to that section. One man suggested that it might have been a gyrascutis, a specie of monkey. It’s absolutely something the local man knows absolutely nothing about and can find no one who can tell him.
Burglar in Esquire Voils’ House
About 4 o’clock Monday morning Esquire C. V. Voils, who lives on North Main street, was awakened by some sort of noise, and after looking to see the time of morning, he thought probably some member of his family had been up. He turned on the light in his room, which opens at the back hall door, and as he emerged through his room door, he was within reaching distance of the person going out the back door. He at first thought it was Mrs. Voils, but when the party went hurriedly down the back steps and ran against a small gate at the foot.
The intruder flashed a light for the 16th part of a second and was gone. When the ‘squire saw the flash-light, he knew that it was not his wife or other member of his family. An examination of the house and premises showed that nothing had been taken, and it is presumed that the burglar had not made any headway towards robbery before he was frightened by the appearance of Mr. Voils on the scene.
At 7 o’clock Chief Wagstaff’s bloodhounds were put on the trail, but when they reached the sidewalk at Main street, this was lost. There is no clue as to who the burglar was, but it is evidently someone who is familiar with the premises. The ‘squire was somewhat excited over the experience, it being the first of the kind ever to happen to him, and he has been housekeeping for the past 37 years.
“Million Dollar Tablet Found in Rowan County”
The plate which J. L. White claims to have found on the United States Treasury for a million dollars, including interest since 1795, was found in Rowan County by Mr. Solomon Overcash on a farm adjoining that of Mr. Joe Hall, a former neighbor of Mr. Overcash, told the Evening Post this morning.
The man was E. B. Jones, who recited what he was told by Mr. Overcash and neighbors. He said White was “One of the slickest talkers I know” and he was to take the plate to Philadelphia for Mr. Overcash and was to get a percentage of the money. The story given to an Atlanta newspaper several days ago by Mr. White was that he had found the plate himself and the money belonged to him.
The plate was believed to have been left on Withers Creek near Cleveland, Rowan County, sometime shortly after 1795 by H. C. Barkley, who, it is thought, was traveling south, became desperately ill and deposited the plate among the rocks, leaving the money to the finder of the plate.
White, it was thought by Mr. Jones, came into possession of the plate about 1914, two years after it was found. He took it to Philadelphia to the Bank of North America, and later informed Mr. Overcash that he was advised not to attempt collection until the unsettled conditions caused by the war were over. This, it was stated, was the last Mr. Overcash heard of the plate.
Many people in Rowan and Iredell counties recall the finding of this tablet seven or eight years ago. Probably a search of the newspaper files of the Rowan papers would tell the straight story. It is our impression the tablet was found by some resident of Rowan County.