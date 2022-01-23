Our Town 100 Years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

In the meantime, the public roadway between here and Mount Mourne has been covered with sawdust and opened to the public. At the end of the concrete there is a stretch of pretty red mud, but with good weather conditions and some patience, the average motorist can get by on the old Charlotte Road. The detours by Brawley’s and also by Shearer’s Chapel are open at all times, and those preferring those routes are at liberty to make them.

The old poplar tree that has stood at the headwaters of Rocky River, in the heart of this city, has been felled by order of Street Commissioner W. L. Cook, owing to the fact that it had served its day and the life-sustaining substances of its inner parts had decayed and fallen away, becoming a menace to life and property in its vicinity. This particular tree has stood as a signal to many generations, located near a big spring, and its shade protected many persons from the glare when picnicking there or while waiting for their brandy “run” at the old John Moore still which was located near-by in days agone—before there was a town here. The tree was probably two hundred years old—maybe older. It was one point to which people looked to locate themselves from any part of town, towering far above other trees. It was not only tall and magnificent in proportions, but was more than six feet in diameter across the butt. Several weeks ago some little folks were playing about the tree, and it was set on fire. The flames ate their way through the trunk of the tree and sent flames shooting many feet above its lofty heights. It was at this time discovered that the old landmark was dangerous, and with the permission of the Mooresville Cotton Mills Company it has been removed.