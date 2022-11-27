Our Town 100 Years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:

Nov. 23

Little Joe’s Church History

Perhaps no church in the world has a more unique or heart-appealing history than the one known as “Little Joe’s Church” in Barium Springs, North Carolina.

The story is this: Fifteen years ago or more, a little crippled boy, Joe Gilland, and his sister, were left orphans in their community. A place was finally secured for them in the Presbyterian Orphanage in Barium Springs. At first, the officials refused to take “Little Joe,” as he is always called, because he was a cripple. They had no place to take care of children who were physically helpless.

It was a big question the trustees of the orphanage were facing. It was one that demanded charity in its broadest sense of the word. Could a body of churchmen give a home to a physically-able girl and leave her brother destitute because he was a cripple? They did not, and thus “Little Joe” became a member of the orphanage family, where he soon won his place in the hearts of the children and the officials as well; and today the memory of “Little Joe,” a “Tiny Tim” though he was, is forever written in the annuals of the institution.

That was in the earlier days of the orphanage and only the buildings absolutely necessary for the housing and teaching of the youngsters had been erected. They had no church. Every Sunday morning the children were dressed in their “best” clothes and they marched away in two and two’s to church and Sunday school to the village which was some distance away. This was an event in their young lives, but, nevertheless, it worked hardships. The weather was not always fair. Sometimes it rained or snowed and the wind blew cold. But whether it rained or the weather was fair, it was the same story for “Little Joe.” He could not walk. Therefore, he was always left behind in his chair on the porch to watch his friends go tripping away on a journey his little heart and feet longed to take.

He was not very strong and when he was about 11 years old, he was “took down” as Reilley’s Happy Little Cripple expressed it, and shortly afterwards died. Before his death he called the official family to him and made his last will and testament. He confided to them a secret he had kept all to himself. He had a hidden treasure. What little boy does not, or does not dream of them? And there they would find all of his money which he wanted them to take and build a church in the grove on the campus so that the children would not have so far to go. One of his special requests is that it be built with porches.

[Note: Widely spread, Little Joe’s story of having collected some change from his singing for visitors to the orphanage, caused contributions to come in for the erection of a large church “with a porch.” Little Joe’s story is a classic Iredell County tale.]

Linwood School Notes

There will be a box supper at the Linwood School House, Friday night, November 24. The proceeds will go for the improvement of the playground. Everybody is cordially invited to attend. Girls bring boxes and boys bring a full pocketbook.

We are glad to say that Rufus Kistler, who underwent an operation on his leg last week, is now home from the hospital and is improving rapidly.

Our enrollment for the first month was fifty-five, with an average attendance of forty-three. We now have enrolled all the children in the district except one family, who are quarantined on account of scarlet fever, and we hope to have these in, in another week.

The Betterment Society held their first meeting November 1st, and made us happy by presenting the school with new shades for all our windows, new curtains, new brooms, new table covers, a new table and chair, a new coal bucket and shovel.

The committee repainted our blackboards, which improved them very much.

Our boys and girls are rejoicing over the purchase of a new basketball and are having some spirited games.

Dec. 28

Editorial: Busy Year Ahead

The old year now about to go into history of the past, has brought o Mooresville and Iredell county many changes and our step in the procession of progressive movements has kept pace with the most alert. Probably the greatest achievement is the putting-down of permanent streets and roads, the consolidation of district schools and the welfare work among the unfortunate. All of these things have been foremost in the material advancement of our civilization of the present age. Mooresville has had a phenomenal growth in population, and there have been more new and substantial home buildings erected during the year than in any one given year in a decade. Outsiders frequently comment on the great improvements going on in this city.

During the coming year we predict for our city many further developments. Amon the things most needed are:

The building of modern passenger and freight depots adequate to the needs of the times and for some time to come.

The construction of a concrete bridge over Rocky River leading to Eastern Heights and the removal of that menace that now adorns the thoroughfare on East Center Avenue.

A commodious government building in which to house our post office.

A new and modern hotel to take care of the great amount of travel that now comes through our community.

The building of an electric line from Charlotte to Winston by way of Mooresville, Cooleemee and Mocksville.

The asphalting of the public highway from the Catawba river to the Rowan county line.

The organization of the woman’s clubs, which should establish story hours for the children.

The strict enforcement of the speed law over the streets of the city and the public highways of the county.

The enlargement of our water supply for domestic and manufacturing purposes.

The above outline is a mere starter and some of the more-important issue to be put forward.

With our energetic and ever-alert Chamber of Commerce, Civic League, Rotary Club and other organizations there are numerous other matters to come before the public that will awaken the interest of every citizen.

There is much talk now of a new manufacturing concern, either a cotton mill, overalls factory and shirt factory; a block of fine buildings on Broad Street to house several mercantile businesses and probably a bank and trust company; the building of many new homes, plans for which are already in hands of the contractors. In fact, the new year will bring to us an unusual amount of activity in the material progress of the community.