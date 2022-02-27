Our Town 100 years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.
Feb. 9
“Check Flasher Caught Here”
On Tuesday, January 21, a very healthy looking and neatly appearing man of about 25 years registered at the Commercial Hotel, putting his name down as Henry G. Nelson, of Charlotte, N. C. He was assigned a room and within a few hours he was making the rounds of the city endeavoring to secure orders for next year’s calendars from the business houses. He attended services at one of the city churches Sunday, and had made quite a good impression on those with whom he came in contact. However, Monday morning a Pinkerton detective got in touch with Policeman C. E. Earnhardt, of Charlotte, and advised that Nelson, whose name is said to be Campbell, was in Mooresville. Policeman Earnhardt stepped off the noon train from Charlotte and it so happened that the said Nelson was near the station and when he spied the Charlotte officer he ran for the moving train and got aboard.
The policeman got the train to stop and he forthwith took into custody the young man, presumably 23 years the man. He is a noted check flasher and had been hounded from Iowa to this state. He has served a term on the Mecklenburg chain gang for check flashing. The Pinkerton Agency wants him, but Policeman Earnhardt could not state what he was wanted for. He was placed in the lock-up until the afternoon train and conveyed to Charlotte, where he was turned over to the parties looking for him. A search of his room revealed a number of First National Bank checks. It was intimated that Nelson had several aliases, and that he was probably a member of a gang of yeggs. He had no burglar tools in his room or in his grip.
"Basketball Games"
Mooresville’s husky little basketball team handed the Lexington High team the most severe licking it has received this season, when they defeated our boys at Mooresville Thursday night by the overwhelming score of 44 to 13. The result was somewhat of a surprise to the locals who expected to give a strong account of themselves against the Iredell boys. Mooresville has had good basketball teams for several years—Lexington Dispatch.
The team visited Churchland Tuesday night and were again defeated by that fast team, losing in a score of 24 to 10. Churchland is out of class of the average high school team, but our boys put up a splendid fight and held them to a minimum score. The girls’ team of the high school was defeated on the local court last Friday night by the high school girls of Winston-Salem, the score being 19 to 17 in favor of the visitors. It was a close game all the way through and much enjoyed. [Note: Churchland is a community in western Davidson County.]
"Modern Equipment for Fire Department"
No small town or city in North Carolina is more loyal to or provides better equipment for the fire fighters than Mooresville for her volunteer firemen. At a meeting of the board of town commissioners Monday night, the matter of purchasing a new and modern fire truck was brought to the attention of the honorable board and when shown that it would be economy to buy a modern equipment, every member of the board present voted unanimously for the measure. An order was placed with the American La France Engine Company, of Elmire, N. Y., for a standard type seventy-five triple combination pumping, chemical and hose car, equipped with every modern convenience and safety for the firemen. It will pump water from almost any position from a small stream or from hydrants, reservoir or from a tub. About the happiest men in North Carolina are the fire laddies of our city. This new equipment is to arrive within ninety days and a man will be sent with the truck who will remain on the job until the local men are fully qualified to handle it with ease and accuracy. The old truck will be kept in reserve for emergencies.
Feb. 16
"When the Paper Doesn't Come"
My father says the paper
He reads ain’t put up right,
He finds a lot of fault, he does,
Perusin’ it all night,
He says there ain’t a single thing
In it worthwhile to read,
And that it doesn’t print the kind
Of stuff the people need.
He tosses it aside and says
It’s strictly on the bum-
But you ought to hear him holler
When the paper doesn’t come.
He reads about the weddin’s
And he snorts like all get-out,
He reads the social doin’s
With a most derisive shout,
He says they make the papers
For the women folk alone,
He’ll read about the parties
And fume and fret and groan.
He says of information
It doesn’t have a crumb-
But you ought to hear him holler
When the paper doesn’t come.
He’s always first to grab it,
And he reads it plumb clear thru.
He doesn’t miss an item
Or a want ad- this is true.
He says they don’t know what they want,
The durn newspaper guys;
I’m going to take a day sometime
And go and put ‘em wise.
Sometimes it seems as though they must
Be deaf and blind and dumb-
But you ought to hear him holler
When the paper doesn’t come.
— Unknown
"Prayer of Cotton Mill Employee for This Year"
Harding is my shepherd, and I am in want; he maketh me to lie down on park benches; he leadeth me beside free soup houses; he restoreth my doubt in the Republican Party. He leadeth me in the paths of destruction for his party’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of starvation, I do fear evil, for thou art against me, they politicians and profiteers they frighten me. Thou preparest a reduction in salaries in the presence of mine enemies; thou annointest my income with taxes, my expenses runneth over my income. Surely unemployment and poverty will follow me all the days of the Republican administration and I will dwell in a rented house forever.
— Exchange
"Civic League Buys Community Building"
At a meeting of the Civic League, held Tuesday of last week, the matter of purchasing a building to be known as a “Community Building” was brought before the ladies. Quite a large number were present, and the proposition of Turlington, Freeze and Donald, to sell the house and lot on West Center avenue to the Civic League for the sum of $4500 was submitted to the meeting. After discussion of terms, etc., the proposition was put to a vote and it was decided to make the purchase, there being no dissenting vote.
Since that time the building has been purchased and the deeds have been transferred and the possession of that magnificent property is now in the hands of the Civic League. It faces West Center avenue and is about 400 feet from the Southern depot, adjoins the property of the Mooresville Telephone Company and the First Presbyterian parsonage lot. It is an ideal location for a community building and with a few repairs will equal any such building in the State.
The following persons have been named as trustees: Mrs. P. S. Boyd, Mrs. C. E. Hawthorne, Mrs. Z. V. Turlington, George C. Goodman and Harry P. Deaton.
Feb. 23
“Mooresville Won First Game”
The Mooresville Hi basketball team ran away with the Huntersville team on the local court Tuesday night, when the first of the Western North Carolina championship games were played.
The visitors fought valiantly for the honors, but were not in the same class as the local team. The line-up and score were as follows:
Mooresville 67 Huntersville 18 Gresham 16 Davis 2 Evans 34 Shields 6 Ferguson 2 Holbrook 10 Troutman 2 Gluyas Hartness 13 Cox
Brown substituted for Ferguson in the last half; Irvin for Holbrook, Smith for Gluyas, Mooney for Cox.
Charlotte won from Concord in a score of 47 to 22. Today at Davidson College the Mooresville Hi will meet the Charlotte Hi team in an elimination contest in the series of championship games. Quite a large delegation will go down from here. Many more would go if the road were in better condition.
“Mooresville”
Mrs. T. E. Lothery, of Davidson, sends The Enterprise the following clipping from The Mooresville Gazette, published in the 80’s, written by the late Ellen Frizzell Wycoff (Mrs. J. H. Wycoff), who was at that time a resident of Mooresville. Older residents of the city will remember the writer and will be familiar with the incidents of that period which would call forth such an inspiration:
A little spot of barren soil with naught to recommend it
Stood on the A.T.& O. Railroad in unpretending spirit.
A little store was started there, and people to defame it,
As jealous people often do, hit on a plan to name it.
We know not what induced the name, or if induced at all,
For envy often needs no clue for purposes so small.
But that we know in malice great,
They gave this cognomen of hate, And still they roll their venomed ball,
Hoping to crush this same “Grab All.”
This little place of special grace
With naught to recommend it
Still makes its way, as day by day,
The God above defends it.
It took the name bestowed by hate
As something ominous from fate.
“If greater the game, and that’s my fame,
I’ll use my best endeavor
To grab what’s good, and in this mood
She closely matched the other
And lured with her limits small,
Time and again, the best from all
Nor stopped at doctor, farmer, preacher,
But soon snapped up their boasted teacher;
They had no thought of such a call
As Gus received from old “Grab All.”
On this they rested for a while
Thinking with inward jest and smile
Of this good trade they’d made of late
Assisted by energy, fortune, fate;
And now they’ve grabbed an editor, too,
A very small man, it may be true.
But goods of value and parcels of weight,
Are mostly put up in a compact state.
His working with will and vim to elate
And make this town at no distant date,
With the aid of other distinguished compeers,
Are worthy of note in all affairs.
And the “Grab All” of you, not strange to relate,
Has imposed its name along with its fate,
Embracing one of significance still,
When she dubbed herself
The town of “Mooresville.”
More will to plan, more will to do,
More will to determine, more will to pursue,
And the iron horse and its weight of freight
Will come from Winston sooner or late.
Statesville may scowl and the whole county rage,
But Mooresville will have the narrow gage
And McCorkle shall enter her halls of state
And prove how wise a selection we make.
But when little dogs bark and little sheep bleat
And big geese cackle and small fowls prate,
It will not be prudent, it will not be wise
To cease from our work and their folly despise.
For friends and well-wishers we shall