Our Town 100 years Ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

No small town or city in North Carolina is more loyal to or provides better equipment for the fire fighters than Mooresville for her volunteer firemen. At a meeting of the board of town commissioners Monday night, the matter of purchasing a new and modern fire truck was brought to the attention of the honorable board and when shown that it would be economy to buy a modern equipment, every member of the board present voted unanimously for the measure. An order was placed with the American La France Engine Company, of Elmire, N. Y., for a standard type seventy-five triple combination pumping, chemical and hose car, equipped with every modern convenience and safety for the firemen. It will pump water from almost any position from a small stream or from hydrants, reservoir or from a tub. About the happiest men in North Carolina are the fire laddies of our city. This new equipment is to arrive within ninety days and a man will be sent with the truck who will remain on the job until the local men are fully qualified to handle it with ease and accuracy. The old truck will be kept in reserve for emergencies.