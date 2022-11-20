Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:

Oct. 12

Community Fair Is On

The second annual consolidated community fair opened its gates to the public this morning at 10 o’clock at the Stewart Park ball ground, which has a high enclosure, and will continue through Friday. The exhibits are splendidly displayed and show a wonderful interest in the various farm products. The display of fruits and vegetables in the main tent is one of magnificence and the wonder of it is that such a variety of foodstuffs can be raised in this section of the grand old State.

The merchants’ booths are filled with wares of all kinds from a radio to a player-piano or an automobile, all of which adds greatly to the greatness of the exhibition.

The exposition of the products to be found in the farmers’ community and individual booths is one of the most interesting and attractive features. Visitors will find today and tomorrow much inspection and more or less competition among the various communities represented.

The livestock exhibit will probably attract more attention than any single feature of the fair. In the great string of stalls will be found several types of the dairy cow, beef cattle and butter-fat producers, in various breeds. The Jersey holds a strong favorite among our butter-producing cattle and there are some fine specimens to be seen out there. Horses, mules, swine and sheep are also to be found, and in this department the substantial men of the entire neighborhood have interests.

The poultry exhibit is excellent and the fine breeds make you feel as if one would really like to be in the poultry business. This show is well worth anyone’s time and attention.

There will be thousands of visitors there today and tomorrow and the exhibits are of the very finest type that can be found in any portion of North Carolina.

The tented city within the enclosure is alluring and fills the air with the real fair spirit- such as used to prevail at the county fairs, less the high-wire walkers and the race track.

Go to the fair grounds and take a look. It is worth all you put into it.

Mountain Cabbage and Apples

For the past thirty days there have been great streams of mountain wagons from Alexander, Wilkes, Caldwell, Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany counties coming to and going on through our town to the cities of the south of us—Charlotte and Gastonia.

They are bringing to market the wonderful apples and cabbages that are grown in that favored section of North Carolina. They find ready sales for the products and are frequently found on the less important streets retailing their wares to the householders who seldom get up town and are seldom solicited to purchase these fresh, tempting things from the mountains.

Wiley Sheets, of Pine Swamp township, Ashe county, brings a truck load of cabbages and apples, with a few chestnuts to Mooresville once a week. He has made numerous trips this fall. Last week he came in with 1400 pounds of cabbage, numerous bags of apples and about two bushels of hand-picked chestnuts. He left his home 80 or more miles distant on Wednesday morning, and after spending a few hours at Statesville, came on to this city. His truck stood in front of the post office on Main street and before 10 o’clock Thursday, he had sold all but about 200 pounds of his fine cabbage to retail buyers direct from the truck. He secured 3 1/2 cents per pound for it. There was not a bad looking head in the lot, all nicely trimmed and fresh. Mr. Sheets was accompanied by his 14-year-old son, who was salesman.

Oct. 19

Editorial

The necessity for enlarging the freight yards at Mooresville is becoming more imperative every day, especially since there has been reinstated on the road from Charlotte to Taylorsville an additional freight train, and then it is alleged there is not sufficient rolling stock and time for the employees to handle the enormous shipments that are in transit with a degree of promptness or satisfaction to the consignees.

Agent Hartness says there are at least sixteen carloads of freight congested on the yards at this time (Tuesday) and more coming in with each incoming freight. There is more freight handled at this place today than ever before in the history of the town. Hardly half an hour elapses during the day when a freight engine is not shifting about over the town. This, too, makes the various street crossings dangerous to the public, and it would not be a bad idea if the railroads and the town could get together and place safety watchmen at several of the more important crossings. Have you noticed the hurried activities of the freight handlers about the depot? Something has turned loose and there is something doing all the time.

Oct. 26

Oak Ridge School

The school at Oak Ridge started on October 16th, with 70 enrolled. The fine weather last week kept some of the larger ones at home to finish picking cotton and sewing wheat We expect several new ones this week. There are several ninth and tenth grade pupils from Rowan.

J. O. King has charge of grades 7 to 10. Misses Cornelius have charge of the intermediate and primary grades. The new books caused some friction, but the parents have acted nicely about it and bought all the books that could be had. Some few were not obtainable yet.

The school house is well-equipped with 60 single desks and 30 double, 240 square feet of new blackboard, library, and two rooms with shades and curtains.

We are going to have a Hallowe’en party on Friday night, October 27, at 7:30 o’clock. Everybody is invited. We have the promise of a small menagerie and two fortune tellers to help with the entertainment. The money derived is to be used to get shades for the other rooms and a boys’ play outfit. Come early before the spooks begin to walk. A prize will be given for the most ghostiest, spookiest outfit.

Nov. 2

Untitled

Mooresville’s fire alarm boxes, station equipment, etc., arrived yesterday and a representative from the factory is expected to come in at any time to begin the installation of the system at once. It will be only a few weeks now until we have one of the modern fire-alarm systems. Let us all hope, at the same time, that there will never be much use for it.

Nov. 16

Disastrous Fire Sunday Morning

Last Sunday morning at 3:30 o’clock the entire city was aroused by the alarm of fire. The residence of James F. Raymer, one of the elder citizens, who discovered the roof on fire, being almost ready to fall in when first discovered. Mr. and Mrs. Raymer, who are past the meridian of life, lived alone in their home on Oak Street and awakened just in time to escape with their lives, saving only a few bed clothes and the garments they had discarded before retiring the night before.

The home and entire contents were destroyed, leaving them homeless and without much left of this world’s goods.

The firemen and hundreds of other people responded to the alarm, but there was nothing to do but watch the belching flames consume the home of our good citizens. Their loss was total, having no insurance on the home or household goods. Much sympathy has been expressed for Mr. and Mrs. Raymer.

High School Note

Playing better foot-ball than at any other time in the season, the Mooresville H. S. foot-ball team defeated Landis by the score of 39 to 0 in a hard, but cleverly-played game. The outstanding feature of the game was the excellent team-work shown by the boys in forming interference and then the opposing line and stop play after play of the visitors before it even started.

Gresham had the feature run of the game, returning the first kick-off, a distance of 80 yards, for a touchdown. Mooresville scored two touchdowns on forward passes to Hagar, Evans, Hartness and Ferguson also each score a touchdown. The work of the linemen was very good with Wm. Stafford showing the best ability to get thru the opposing line. This week will probably wind up the foot-ball season for the local team with a game at Concord….

The High School Orchestra has organized for the coming year with 12 pieces and will be under the direction of Miss Haseltine. The first practice was held this week and proved very satisfactory. The following pupils are members of the orchestra and the pieces are as follows: Piano- Pattie Brawley; Clarinets- Louis Moore and Walter Johnston; Saxophones- John Boyd and James McKnight; Violins- Chalmers Carr, Philys Rogers, Edward Kipka and James Harrill; Guitars- Margaret Davidson and Cecil Brown; Drums- Billy Turner.

Mr. Carr was a recent visitor at the school and his visit was thoroughly enjoyed by all. We wish to announce to the parents through these columns that the school is open at all times for visitors to come and see what their children are doing.

[Principal] Chas. B. Sipley

Nov. 23





Little Joe’s Church History

Perhaps no church in the world has a more unique or heart-appealing history than the one known as “Little Joe’s Church” in Barium Springs, North Carolina.

The story is this: Fifteen years ago or more, a little crippled boy, Joe Gilland, and his sister, were left orphans in their community. A place was finally secured for them in the Presbyterian Orphanage in Barium Springs. At first, the officials refused to take “Little Joe,” as he is always called, because he was a cripple. They had no place to take care of children who were physically helpless.

It was a big question the trustees of the orphanage were facing. It was one that demanded charity in its broadest sense of the word. Could a body of churchmen give a home to a physically-able girl and leave her brother destitute because he was a cripple? They did not, and thus “Little Joe” became a member of the orphanage family, where he soon won his place in the hearts of the children and the officials as well; and today the memory of “Little Joe,” a “Tiny Tim” though he was, is forever written in the annuals of the institution.

That was in the earlier days of the orphanage and only the buildings absolutely necessary for the housing and teaching of the youngsters had been erected. They had no church. Every Sunday morning the children were dressed in their “best” clothes and they marched away in two and two’s to church and Sunday school to the village which was some distance away. This was an event in their young lives, but, nevertheless, it worked hardships. The weather was not always fair. Sometimes it rained or snowed and the wind blew cold. But whether it rained or the weather was fair, it was the same story for “Little Joe.” He could not walk. Therefore, he was always left behind in his chair on the porch to watch his friends go tripping away on a journey his little heart and feet longed to take.

He was not very strong and when he was about 11 years old, he was “took down” as Reilley’s Happy Little Cripple expressed it, and shortly afterwards died. Before his death he called the official family to him and made his last will and testament. He confided to them a secret he had kept all to himself. He had a hidden treasure. What little boy does not, or does not dream of them? And there they would find all of his money which he wanted them to take and build a church in the grove on the campus so that the children would not have so far to go. One of his special requests is that it be built with porches.

Note: Widely spread, Little Joe’s story of having collected some change from his singing for visitors to the orphanage, caused contributions to come in for the erection of a large church “with a porch.” Little Joe’s story is a classic Iredell County tale.