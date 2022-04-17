Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1922

The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of 100 years ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

Robert Tillman is a young Negro who came to Mooresville about three weeks ago from Wilson, NC, and has been engaged with the force laying the sewer line on the east side of town. He secured board at the home of John Knox, where still other “foreigners” boarded. He was given a room with a fellow who gave his name as Henry Jackson.

Tillman came to town all dolled-up in a $40 suit for which he paid $39 perfectly good dollars, and last week purchased a seven-dollar pair of shoes. Monday morning Tillman got out of bed to get ready for work, but to save him, he could not find his clothing and his new shoes. The fellow named Jackson was also in hiding and could not be found.

Tillman was furnished a pair of overalls by his landlord, and secured his old shoes from the dump heap and made his way to police headquarters. At last account, [neither] Jackson nor the clothes had been found.

April 13

“Grave of Peter Stewart Ney”

Situated about two miles northwest of Cleveland [N.C.] and a mile or so off the main highway between Statesville and Salisbury, is the historical old Presbyterian church of Third Creek.

There is no available record of the history of this church further back than 1797, but at that time the church was an old log one and the site was just across the road from where the church now is in what is now the old Third Creek Church Cemetery. The grave of David Waddell is under the spot where the pulpit of the old church stood.

In March, 1835, a new brick building was built which still stands and is used for services. William B. Wood gave the land on which the new church was erected. He was the father of the late Dr. D. J. wood. Rev. Joseph D. Kilpatrick was the first pastor of the new Third Creek Church, preaching the first sermon there. He was pastor of this church for 35 years, beginning his service in the old log church.

This old church fairly radiates an atmosphere of Old South with the stately oaks that have seen the coming and going of the two-horse carriage with its slave driver in the days before the Civil War. It is built from brick with a row of small green blinded windows on each side and at the ends. There are two doors at the front instead of one. It has a gallery above the first floor that was used by the slaves prior to 1865.

Just across the road, encircled with a tumbled-down rock wall, is the historical old Third Creek Cemetery. About the center of this cemetery is a sunken, neglected grave with an old, gray, weather-beaten headstone bearing the following inscription:

“In memory of Peter Stewart Ney. A native of France and a soldier of the French Revolution under Napoleon Bonaparte, Who departed this life November 15, 1846, aged 72 years.”

This is the grave of the much-discussed Marshal Ney, officer of the French army under Napoleon Bonaparte who was supposedly court-martialed for treason by his comrades. It is held by some that he was never executed and that the strange Frenchman who for many years taught school in and around Rowan County and Statesville was none other than the famous marshal of France, termed by Napoleon as “the bravest of the brave.” Many other graves of interest are to be found in this old cemetery.

— Statesville Daily

[Note: Was the itinerant North Carolina teacher actually the famous French general? For more on the mysterious Marshal Ney, see my chapter on him in my Tales of Old Iredell County.]

“Raised Ten Dollar Bill”

F. S. Honeycutt, proprietor of the First and Last Chance Grocery Store on North Main street, is out just nine perfectly good dollars, by making a sale sometime Tuesday night. He accepted what he thought was a $10 bill in payment for goods purchased. Wednesday morning he came down downtown to get some change and the banks being closed, he sought the change elsewhere. He laid out this ten spot on a certain counter, but incidentally glanced at the peculiar markings, and upon investigation found that all four corners of the bill on both sides had been tampered with.

There were at least four different types of engraving representing the ten dollar marks, but the printed matter on the face of the bill read, “ONE SILVER DOLLAR.”

The work of raising the money to represent a ten dollar bill was very crude and had the bill been presented at any time other than at night, almost any observing salesman would have detected the imperfect construction for the raised figures. Other business men will do well to be on the lookout for these raised bills. The work looks amateur, even one of the $10 marks being pasted on upside down.

“The Mighty Haag Show”

One hundred and fifty people, 116 head of horses and ponies traveling overland in 40 conveyances, wagons and trucks, one camel, 3 elephants and 10 cages of living wild animals and everything that goes to make up a first-class show worth going miles to witness.

The feature acts to be seen with the Mighty Haag Show are: The Great DeMarlow, world’s greatest grotesque artist; Miss Marion Drew and her herd of performing elephants, marvelous, astonishing, bewildering, the Three Georges, world’s greatest acrobats; 60 somersaults in 60 seconds; see them. Educated horses, mules, ponies, dogs and monkeys, which do everything but talk, acrobats, jugglers, gymnasts, equilibrists. Trapeze performers, wire walkers, funny clowns, living wild animals, and features too numerous to mention. A refined, moral old-time one ring show. It pleases the old and young.

April 20

“Beautiful Building Property”

On the 11th of May there will be an auction sale of desirable building lots in Mooresville. A large portion of the Culp land, lying on and adjoining North Main and Church streets, has been laid off into building lots, and the advertisement says there will be one hundred lots offered for sale on that date. This is very desirable property, being one of the best sections of the city, accessible to the business section as well as close to Stewart Park. Read the advertisement and prepare to buy a lot.

At the same time take out some shares in the building and loan and begin at once preparations for building a home for yourself or for some one else.

“Brown Mountain Light Still Mystery”

G. R. Mansfield, geological expert of the United States government, returned to Lenoir last Thursday from Brown Mountain after spending several days and nights with a camping party investigating the cause of the appearance of the mysterious Brown Mountain light. At no time during the stay of the camping par yon Brown Mountain did the light appear. Two days and nights a heavy fog enveloped the mountain, and it was impossible to see an object 20 or 30 feet away.

Before going to Brown Mountain, Mr. Mansfield had spent a week getting different angles on the light from other mountains and points surrounding Brown Mountain. It was only from these points that Mr. Mansfield saw any light. With instruments he secured angles on these lights and was able to locate very nearly the points from which they came.

The trip was a disappointment. The party had hoped to get a closeup view of any mysterious lights that might have appeared. The heavy fog prevented this, however.

Mr. Mansfield left Friday to return to Washington. Local members of the party hope to see him return when the weather is more favorable so as to give the light a more thorough investigation.

“Country Schools Close Friday”

Many of the rural schools of Iredell County will close tomorrow. Several schools which closed on account of influenza and have not made up the time, will probably be continued through another week or as long as it is necessary to make up the lost time.

At Shepherds School a programme of exercises with baseball in the afternoon will take up practically all of that day. At night the pupils will render a drama entitled, “The Miller’s Daughter.” The principal of this school is G. J. Harrington, and his assistants are Misses Berta Bradford and Eva Gray.

At Pine Valley School, exercises will be in the afternoon at 2:30 and at night there will be a very humorous play, “The Matrimonial Exchange.” Miss Madge Deaton is principal of this school and Miss Willie Poston is her assistant.