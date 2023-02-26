Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

Jan. 11

EDITORIAL: Why Not a Hospital?

Mr. Editor: In your enumeration in a recent issue of The Enterprise of the things that Mooresville needs and should strive for during 1923, you left out one thing that, in my humble opinion, should have a place high up on the list.

Hard roads and streets have become almost a necessity. We’ve got to have the new or enlarged post office, another hotel is much needed; and we ought to flat-footedly demand a new depot if there is any way it can be done. And along with these other things, Mooresville ought to have a first-class hospital.

Why not?

There are many towns much smaller than Mooresville that maintain a hospital. With a large territory surrounding the city to draw from, and with a first-class surgeon at the head of it, I see no reason why a hospital in Mooresville should not be a success financially.

That is not the only argument, however, for a hospital in Mooresville. Often minutes mean life or death to those who are injured or become ill suddenly. Then, too, though I suppose nobody really wants to go to a hospital as a patient, the necessity often arises, then how much better is it to be able to go to a hospital in your home town! Why be compelled to go 20 or 30 miles and away from your friends who perhaps would like to visit you in your illness and keep you cheered when you most need it?

Next time you are ill, think about a hospital for Mooresville.

— A Citizen

[Note: Mr. Samuel Lowrance donated land for a hospital and Lowrance Hospital, on West Center Avenue, opened in 1926. A second, larger version of Lowrance Hospital, at Center Street and Statesville Avenue, opened in 1930. It would also have a school of nursing. After much discussion and debate, the hospital was relocated to Mount Mourne in 1999 and renamed it “Lake Norman Regional Hospital.”]

Jan. 18

EDITORIAL: Outlook for Mooresville

Frequently, The Enterprise is called upon for certain kinds of information about our town. Sometimes we are able to supply it, and then again, we are not. However, the general outlook for our fair city is very promising.

For instance, we are located in a very desirable and healthy strata between the Catawba on the west and the Yadkin on the east, at the top of a crest.

We are in close touch with the great Southern Power Company and have access to unlimited electric power; we have more than seven miles of paved streets and eighteen miles of concrete sidewalk; we have water, lights, sewer, Whiteway, schools, parks, playgrounds; telephone and radios service to the corners of the earth; splendid working bodies of religious and civic organizations.

All these things we have, and room withing the corporate limits at present to accommodate five times our population of 5,600. Following are some very interesting figures:

Bonded indebtedness $280,000

Floating debt 60,000

Improvements underway 50,000

Contemplated for water 150,000

School bonds 120,000

___________________

Total $660,000

Of this amount, approximately $60,000 will be paid by property owners for street improvements.

The tax rate is: for the Town, 85 cents; for the schools 50 cents on the $100.

Taxable property $4,800,000

Town taxes 43,000

School taxes 24,000

The Mooresville Cotton Mills is the biggest factor in our town and pays into the general fund $18,999.95, and to the school fund $11,056.28, a total of $30,056.23.

Additional revenues are derived for schools from taxes on property outside of the town, but in the Graded School District.

In the words of Jimmie Donald, “Go after new industries to help pay the taxes. We have the foundations ready for big business.”

Chamber of Commerce Dollar Dinner

All arrangements have been completed for the big dollar dinner to be served on Friday night, January 26th, in the municipal building under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce. Bert Halstead and Hugh Sloop have secured the Daughters of the Confederacy to serve the dinner.

Music will be furnished by the 10-piece Mooresville “Sympathy” Orchestra, under the direction of Prof. Charles B. Sipley.

Judge A.L. Starr will give a resume of the former activities of the Chamber of Commerce, and George C. Goodman will outline future policies and outlook for future work of the organization. This will b followed by the election of officers.

It will be a great night and every man in the community is urged to attend this particular meeting.

Feb. 8

Editorial

The little auditorium in the Central School Building was crowded beyond its capacity on last Tuesday night, when the second in a series of entertainments was given.

The building has been declared unsafe and condemned, but after a remodeling, it is being used. Several hundred patrons and friends of the school were denied entrance on this occasion.

It is high time that a start was made toward securing by some means an auditorium sufficient to care for the needs of the community now and in the future. It might be well for the town and school board to get together and see what can be done along that line.

Lively Scrap Saturday Afternoon

A very exciting incident broke the monotony of the usual afternoon trad last Saturday about 2:39 o’clock when W.M. Rhinehardt, A.T. Rhinehardt and C.V. Alexander engaged in a lively scuffle and affray in front of the First National Bank Building on Main Street.

The three men were in a dispute over colt fees due the Rhinehardts, when several blows were passed, someone landing a solar plexus on the face of Alexander.

The senior Rhinehardt made a move toward his son and Alexander, who were scrapping, but was intercepted by Mrs. Alexander, a brave young woman, who caught the old gentleman by the nape of the neck and began mopping up the sidewalk with him.

An amusing incident was when Mr. Rhinehardt was assisted to his feet, remarking that if she “was not a woman, he would do so and so,” to which the game and responsive Mrs. Alexander stated that he need not stand back on that account.

It was all over in a few seconds after which all parties became reconciled and appeared before Recorder Voils and admitted to an affray.

The elder Rhinehardt was required to pay $9.17, and the other two men were let off with the payment of $7.17 each.

Mrs. Alexander was exonerated of all charges, having gone to the defense of her husband in a way that won the plaudits of all onlookers.

The Bald-Heads Win

The Rotarians at the regular Rotary dinner last Thursday evening were delighted to have as their guests, Miss Hasseltine, Mr. C.T. Carr and Dr. G.C. Cress. Mr. Carr, accompanied by Miss Hasseltine, sang several songs, which, judging from the encores, were thoroughly enjoyed. Mr. Carr was encored so many times that he finally had to beg off by saying he had brought no more music with him.

After a few songs had been sung by all, the meeting was turned over to “Pud” Johnston, chairman of the program committee. The first thing Wood sprung on us was a debate: Resolved, that bald-headed men have more brains than those will full heads of hair.

Jimmy Donald, in the affirmative, argued that the hair is similar to a tree which sends out roots in every direction and consequently saps all the strength out of the soil. In a like manner, those with lots of hair have the brain sapped by the hair roots, while the bald heads have nothing to interfere with their brain. He also argued that all the great men of history were bald-headed, citing as examples, Abraham, Moses, Elisha, Solomon, Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Pascal Boyd.

He called on Billy Boyd to bear him out in this statement and Billy said he guessed that was right. But Bert Halstead, on the negative, said he couldn’t offer very much in rebuttal after such proofs a Jimmy had offered. Bert tried to save the hairy heads a little glory, but it was the consensus of opinion that the bald heads had everything their way even before he started, Bert is about half-bald himself, so naturally he couldn’t argue against his own head.

Pascal Boyd then gave a synopsis of the growth of the Mooresville Cotton Mills telling us how they had grown from one small mill of $27,000 capital stock to the present plant with $3,000,000 capital stock and all within the space of thirty years.

Pascal gave us an interesting talk indeed, and one from which we could all learn a lesson. After the closing song the meeting adjourned until next Thursday evening.

— Claude U. Voils