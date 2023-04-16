Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

April 26

Auction Sale of McKnight Property

On next Tuesday, practically all of the town property of G. L. [George Locke] McKnight will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder. These are some of the most desirable realty holdings in this city.

His homeplace on North Main Street is included in the sale. Other properties are located on Broad Street, Church Street, Academy Street and Iredell Avenue. Good houses on every tract, although there are many handsome and desirable building lots vacant.

The sale will begin at 10:30 o’clock, conducted by the Atlantic Coast Realty Company, agents, with offices at Petersburg, Va., and Winston-Salem. Mr. Carter, who is here arranging for the sale, says, “Follow our hand.”

May 3

More Shop Lifting

Last Saturday night about 7 o’clock a severe electric and wind storm passed over Mooresville. The rain descended in torrents and the winds howled fiercely. The lights were out for probably three-quarters of an hour.

During the dark and stormy period, someone in the store of John Mack & Son swiped a handsome $22.50 dress. Many things have been stolen from this concern, among other things an entire box of men’s fine shirts.

During the fire at Mr. Hartness’ residence on last Friday, a certain office safe was robbed of $25 or more. Of course, it is not definitely known who got the long green, but whoever it was showed consideration by leaving as much cash in the drawer as was taken out.

When the Trains Arrive

Beginning last Sunday, new schedules were put into effect with a number of the Southern trains, eight of which go through Mooresville each day except Sunday, when only six pass. The morning trains arrive as follows:

No. 10, from Charlotte to Winston-Salem, 6:30.

No. 11, from Taylorsville for Charlotte, 9:35.

No. 16, from Charlotte for Taylorsville, 9:35.

No. 9, from Winston-Salem for Charlotte, 11:35.

Trains arriving during the afternoon and evening are as follows:

No. 14, from Charlotte for Salisbury, 2:50.

No. 12, from Charlotte for Taylorsville, 3:53.

No. 13, from Salisbury for Charlotte, 5:16.

No. 15, from Taylorsville for Charlotte, 7:50.

Cut the above time of arrival and paste it in your hat and you will find that it will save asking many questions.

Editorial

At the regular meeting of the Chamber of Commerce on last Friday night, the question of a new depot for Mooresville was again brought up for discussion. It was learned from recent communications from railroad officials that owing to the very poor financial condition of the [rail]road and for other reasons, the matter of furnishing Mooresville with at least a decent depot and necessary facilities was again deferred.

It was the unanimous opinion of all those present that it was useless to wait longer on the railroad company to give any relief whatever, and Mr. Z. V. Turlington, chairman of the depot committee, was instructed to communicate with the North Carolina Corporation Commission and ask for a hearing to be held in Mooresville at an early date, to be fixed by the Commission.

The letter has been written, but an answer has not been received up to the time we go to press.

If any member of the corporation commission will honor Mooresville with a visit, he will be impressed with the unsightly conditions that are imposed upon us by a heartless and conscienceless corporation that is making more money and doing more business right in our town than they have ever done before.

It is also hoped the attention of the Commission will be called to the way in which the streets are blocked every day by shifting of freight. But new and adequate quarters will be provided, we feel sure, but just how the thing will be done except through the Commission is a problem we have been unable to solve so far.

The Commission and railroad authorities should be made to fight out location and such improvements as are needed without prejudice or suggestion on the part of anyone in the community.

Roadster Stolen While in Charlotte

Mr. Roy T. Johnston, the young son of Mr. T. S. Johnston, of Route 4, is minus a Ford roadster, a suit of clothes, a small hand bag, plumbers’ tools and several books, as a result of his car having been stolen while he was in Charlotte one day last week.

The young man had gone to the city to secure certain equipment with which to open and operate a plumbing business in this city, and parked his car in behind the First Presbyterian Church on Fifth Street.

When he returned for the machine about 2:30 in the afternoon, it was not to be found, and up until this good moment, he is still without conveyance.

Mr. Johnston has recently been engaged at work in Mocksville, and was preparing to return to that place to finish up his work there.

May 10

Memorial Day Exercises

Confederate Memorial Day, May 10th, will be observed today by appropriate exercises, which will be held at the Artcraft Theatre at 10:30 o’clock under the auspices of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

All Confederate veterans will assemble at the theatre, where they will be met by George A. Morrow and Con Johnston, who will have charge of looking after the vets and seating them. The public is cordially invited to attend these exercises. The program will be as follows:

Prayer.

Song.

Addresses—Rev. L. B. Abernethy and Hon. H. A. Chambers.

Reading of Memorial Roll.

Presentation of Crosses of Honor.

Song.

Decoration of Graves.

From the cemetery, the veterans, their wives and widows will be entertained at the usual dinner at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Norman.

Municipal Election Quiet Affair

Tuesday was one of the quietest election days that has passed in Mooresville in many years. There has been for several months a considerable underground rumbling of dissatisfaction with the town and school boards, but when the time came to remedy matters at the polls, the ones who are so free to find fault, offered no opposition to those in authority or to those chosen at the primary held April 28th.

If you are not satisfied, you have none other to blame than yourself. It is the duty of every citizen to fall in line now and help the authorities make, if we have not already, an ideal government in both town and school affairs.

If you have any complaints to make, seek out the mayor and the chairman of the school board and let your grievances be known and you will always be accorded a respectful hearing.

The election Tuesday passed off without event, and those chosen to govern the affairs of the city were:

Mayor—C. P. McNeely

Clerk—C. Fred Clark

Commissioners, Ward 1—J. W. Davis, J. Ed. Brown, W. L. Matheson.

Commissioners, Ward 2—G. G. Ludwig, C. E. Hawthorne, J. Frank Brawley.

Commissioners, Ward 3—C. C. Johnston, R. Lee Smith, John F. Fairchild.

The changes made were: John F. Fairchild succeeded W. P. Carpenter; G. G. Ludwig in the place of Paul M. Barger; W. L. Matheson and J. W. Davis in the places of R. O. Miller and T. F. Wall.

The three members of the school board were re-elected as follows: J. P. Mills, T. B. Smith, F. D. Stonestreet.

A very light vote was polled.

[Note: No women were elected to the school board. Mrs. S. Frontis had strongly advocated their election in the April 12th Enterprise.]

Band Concert Tonight

A rare treat is in store for the music lovers of Mooresville and vicinity when the Statesville Concert Band will give a concert at the graded school auditorium. The proceeds will be given unreservedly to the Mooresville post of the American Legion and the Volunteer Firemen.

The band is under the efficient direction of Dr. Turner, of Statesville, one of the best band masters of the age and a musician known and loved by all Iredell people.

The band is composed of fifteen pieces. The band will be assisted by Mrs. W. C. Current, soprano; Mrs. H. H. Yount, violinist; Mrs. W. H. Tomlin, accompanist, of Statesville, and Miss Helen Hasseltine and Mr. Hugh Sloop of this city.

An admission of 50 and 35 cents will be charged.

This will be the big musical treat of the season. There are three Mooresville musicians playing with this fine aggregation, Messrs. Griggs, Freeze and Reynolds. If you are a music lover, you will enjoy the evening’s program.