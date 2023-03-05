Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

Feb. 15

“The Wild Animal Captured”

For the past three weeks an animal of more or less strange actions has disturbed the even tenor of things throughout this entire section. About three weeks ago quite a number of men on horses and mules discovered a strange animal [unreadable text] above Statesville, and from the wild antics, the idea was conceived that it was a buffalo—probably from Buffalo Shoals—and a posse was formed which gave chase. The elusive beast got away and the last seen of him by searchers was when the animal took cover in the bottoms and jungles of Rocky River near the old Cox Mill in Cabarrus County.

On last Sunday the animal showed up here in Mooresville at Mr. Bumgarner’s cow lot. When Mr. Bumgarner endeavored to drive the animal in his lot, it showed fight and immediately darted away, going across the country through the yard of Capt. Reid Morrison, two miles below town. Quite a number of people gave chase.

On Monday morning a posse headed by Bud Foster, John Johnston, Lester Davis, and others, with a pack of hounds, started in pursuit. The beast was scented a few miles out toward the river, and after a hard run, he was finally captured.

He was roped over the horns, hobbled in front and hind feet and brought into captivity. Bud Foster has him in his possession.

It is a big red steer, and is said to be one of a car load that landed at Charlotte some time ago and succeeded in getting away. This steer was shipped directly from the prairies of the West and had never been domesticated. The steer has been buffaloed, and Mr. Foster says that if someone does not claim him pretty soon, a barbecue will be his finish.

The animal had been shot several times.

[Note: See “Owners Notified” on Feb. 15.]

“Oak Ridge School Notes”

It looks like the “flu” has taken on new life. Mr. Carey Lowrance is right sick and there are three cases at Mrs. Jennie Carrigan’s. I understand that none are considered in a serious condition. We have had no [unreadable word] at school. Mr. Bruce Carrigan took it first. We stopped school two weeks just after the holiday vacation and the first day we met one of the boys broke out with measles at the school and scattered it proper. It was in a light form and most of the pupil are back now.

We have held our mid-term examinations and most of the work was passed with creditable marks.

Miss Henkel visited our school last week. She scored us for things and “poured on oil” for good points. We enjoyed her visit and talk very much.

We are on the last half and school will soon be coming to a close. Let everyone do his very best work from now on, as opportunities neglected never return and are always a source of regret in after years.

Our basketball team has not been beaten this year. If you think your team can play good ball, just challenge Oak Ridge.

The boys and girls are going to have a Valentine social Friday night, February 15th. Everybody is invited to come and have a good time. I think the primary department will render some songs, etc. The older girls will sell refreshments and boxes.

[Note: Miss Celeste Henkel (1884-1935) was the Superintendent of the Iredell County Schools, of which Oak Ridge School was a part. The school was located near today’s Carrigan Farms on the Oakridge Farm Highway.]

“Remarkable Escape in Accident”

Wednesday afternoon about 3 o’clock, Mrs. J. C. Caldwell, accompanied by Mrs. Fred Thompson and her little daughter, were coming out of McLelland Avenue across Broad Street when at the railroad crossing a freight engine was upon them before they knew it, their sight up the track having been obscured by four box cars lined up on the sidetrack in front of the residence of Mr. Shumaker’s. The front part of the engine struck the car amidships, smashing in the running board and turned the car on its right side. The car was pushed up the track probably twenty feet.

The engine was in charge of Fireman Powell, who had excellent control of the big machine and stopped the engine in a remarkably short space.

Mrs. Caldwell and the other two occupants of the car emerged without injury, except a slight bruise on Mrs. Caldwell’s mouth. In turning over, the car slipped along the track for a short distance. The door glass on the Caldwell’s coupe on the side that hit the track was broken, the running boards on both sides mashed up, and considerable other damage was done to the car in its hind running works.

The engine No. 169 operates from this city to Winston, this being the lay-over point. Engineer R. L. Loller was off the engine at the time. Captain Charley Johnston is the conductor.

Had the coupe been a lighter car, there is no doubt but there would have been several fatalities. The remarkable thing is that all the occupants of the car escaped.

“Owners Notified”

Having what is known as a wild steer, which has been roaming about in this section for several weeks, we hereby notify owners of the said red steer that they can get the beast by calling on us and paying a reasonable reward. If not called for within a reasonable time, the animal will be killed and served to the captors and friends at a barbecue.

-Walter P. Foster, J. W. H. Johnston

Feb. 22

“Ice Cream Company Organized”

Mooresville is to have an ice cream factory. The company for the manufacture of the frozen goods was organized last Thursday night with an authorized capital of $50,000, with $12,500 paid in. The incorporators are: B. A. Troutman, Charley Mack, Side Mack, Joe Ikall, Ben Salem, Thomas Morrow, H. C. Newsome and others.

The company has purchased a lot from B. A. Troutman located on Broad Street next to the Creamery property, where a building is already under construction. The factory will be equipped with modern facilities, and the cream will be made and inspected according to the pure food laws. It is the purpose of the company to have everything in readiness for the delivery of cream from the plant not later than the first of May.

At a meeting of the stockholders the following board of directors was elected: Thomas Morrow, H. C. Newsome, V. A. Johnston, B. A. Troutman, Charley Mack. The directors than selected officers as follows: B. A. Troutman, president; Charley Mack, vice president.

The Mooresville Furniture Company has the contract for the building and have a part of the north wall already underway. The building will be 25x82 feet.

“Birdsall-Smith Motor Company”

H. A. Birdsall, proprietor of the H. A. Birdsall Motor Company, has sold an interest in the business to Messrs. Jason B. Smith and John White Moore, and the name of the concern will hereafter be known as the Birdsall-Smith Motor Company and it is now located on Broad Street, in the building with the Wholesale Grocery Company.

Mr. Smith is a well-known master mechanic and will have charge of the shop and repair work. The shop will be equipped with all modern machinery for the handling of all sorts and conditions of work.

Mr. Moore is a salesman of no mean ability as well as a mechanic. This organization gives to Mooresville a very strong concern. Not only will they sell cars, but will carry everything pertaining to service and workmanship.

“Firemen’s Quick Response”

The new fire alarm system has proved its worth within the past week. On last Friday fire was discovered at the Neill Barber Shop on Wilson Avenue, and it was only three minutes after the alarm was first sounded until the firemen were there with the big truck. This fire was extinguished without the use of water, only chemicals being used.

Sunday morning at 9:30 an alarm was turned in from box 25, corner of Center venue and Poplar Street. It was only a minute or two until the department had its fire-fighting equipment on the scene. The flooring in the back porch at the home of Mrs. B. B. Boyd was on fire, a hole about six inches in circumference having been burned through. It was easily extinguished. The damage at both fires was inconsequential.

With the new alarm system, there is no lost motion and if the firemen get a good start as in the two cases above mentioned, the saving to property will be an immense item. However, where the fire is too far gone before the alarm is given, there is always a great loss.

[Note: This probably quieted any nay-sayers about the cost of installation of the town’s new fire alarm boxes.]

March 1

“Took Refuge Under House”

M**** O******, about 20 years old, created quite a flurry Sunday evening about dark, when he was arrested by the policemen, charged with selling liquor to various parties Saturday night and again Sunday morning. He was meandering around on the streets late in the afternoon when he was carted away to the city lockup.

When the officers and their quarry reached the pen, O******* took a sudden notion to extricate himself from the clutches of the law and peeled out of his coat and broke the marathon record for about three blocks.

He was closely followed and when in danger of being taken in tow again, he crept under the residence of Mrs. R. H. Tomlinson, on Moore Avenue.

He could not escape, however, and was finally drawn away from his refuge and lodged for the night in the city jail. Monday morning he appeared before Recorder Voils, who gave him a sentence of 12 month on the roads. An appeal was taken to the Superior Court and a justified bond was given in the sum of $500 for his appearance.

[Note: The term “on the roads” meant he was sentenced to do hard labor on the chain gang for a year.]

“Lost Some Fine Hogs”

Marshall Teeter, a well-known farmer of the Prospect neighborhood, lost several fine hogs last week, presumably from cholera. On Wednesday of last week, one of his fine porkers was seized with a coughing spell and kept it up until it finally died a few hours later.

The neighbors gathered in and an autopsy was made. It was determined that the animal came to its death as a result of getting a cockle burr in its throat, as one was found lodged in the windpipe.

However, the next day two more of the 200-pounders became sick and died, but cockleburs did not kill them.

An investigation is being made and the presumption is that cholera has developed in the swine on the Teeter place, though at this time not definitely determined.

“Mooresville Cotton Mills to Expand”

The decision of the board of directors of the Mooresville Cotton Mills Company to expand their immense plant will not come as a surprise to the people of this community and throughout the textile world, for it has been one of the manufacturing plants that has enjoyed prosperity from the first few years of its organization. It has grown from a $10,000 corporation to its present capitalization of $2,100,000, with a contemplated expenditure this year of approximately $600,000 and authorized capitalization of $40,000,000.

Arrangements are being made for the construction of an immense addition to these mills, and beginning about the first of April, T. F. Walls with a large force of bricklayers will begin the construction of a room 600x125 feet, and two warehouses; W. H. Davis will begin the construction of 100 or more dwelling houses to accommodate the many new families that will be brought into the community.

The new addition will embrace the installation at once of 10,000 or more spindles with looms sufficient to take care of the output. The machinery has been purchased and all necessary equipment is on the contract sheets for the work to progress right along. The Mooresville Cotton Mills now operate 4,000 spindles with looms which take care of the output, and with the new addition, it will mean a great deal to our fair city.

There has been more or less talk of this addition to the mills for some time, but nothing definite was given to the public and the printers until Wednesday morning, when the plans had all matured.

The Mooresville Cotton Mills is the biggest enterprise of any nature in Iredell County and day by day in every way she is getting better and better.

March 8

“March 29th Big Day at Mount Mourne”

The 29th of this month is the big day at Mount Mourne. Preliminary contests of the county commencement will be held for the schools in this end of the county. Everybody in the school districts of Oak Grove, Mayhew, Alexander, Shepherds, Linwood, Long’s, Springdale, Pine Valley, Oak Ridge, Coddle Creek and Hickory Hill are asked to be present with those of Mount Mourne.

Plans are being made to make it a day pleasant to all. Everyone, who will, is asked to bring a basket and help make the public dinner a big one. But be there, whether you have a basket or not. Besides the contests, there will be other things of interest.

Efforts are being made to make it a red-letter day. There will be a good speaker, not the stump type, but one really worth hearing.

Everybody, let’s make this the day-of-days for south Iredell. A cordial invitation is extended to everyone, everywhere.

The school at Mount Mourne is progressing very nicely. The attendance during the last month has been greater than any month heretofore. A rapid survey made last week indicates that the year’s work has thus far been well done, and the prospects are good that such will continue to be the case.

Traveling libraries are a blessing to rural schools. At least, they are to Mount Mourne. We made good use of them last year, but this year we are using them still more. The boys and girls of the high school department raised ten dollars some time ago to match against the county and state for the purchase of a supplement to the library. Due to delay in shipping, the books have not yet arrived, but we are expecting them soon.

A couple of the teachers and some of the larger boys met at the school one night last week and devoted three hours to carpentering and painting. A victrola stand was made and some book shelves were constructed in the library, some tables were varnished and several other little things were done.

-M. M. Long