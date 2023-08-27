Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

Aug. 2

Academy Shops Move to Mooresville

The Academy Shops, J. O. Johnston, Troutman, manager, will move to Mooresville soon, and will specialize on the manufacture of pony lathe machines. This statement was made Thursday afternoon to The Sentinel by Mr. Johnston, who has just closed a deal by which his factory and machine shop will be moved to Mooresville. He stated that he wanted to move to Statesville, but was not given proper encouragement.

A model pony lathe has been made by Mr. Johnston for some time, and one is now on display at his shop in Troutman. He states, however, that he expects to make some radical improvements before he places it on the market on a wide scale. One of the advantages of his lathe is the fact that its feeding table works automatically, thus saving the operator from pushing the carriage to the saw.

The lathe machine will be offered to the small producer of lathes just as the Turner pony sawmill is being offered the small producer. Mr. Johnston says that almost any North Carolina farmer, who has a Fordson [a brand of tractor] or other motive power, can afford to buy one of these machines for the purpose of cutting the old field pine on his farm, and selling the lathes for building and other purposes.

In addition to the making of the pony lathe machines, the shops will be equipped for the making of parts for machinery such as any mill or factory in Iredell County would require.

Mr. Johnston, who has been a minister and worked several years as a missionary in Trinidad, a British possession, also has a patented can sealer, which has many points of superiority, Mr. Johnston says, over the other can sealers. One of the particularly striking points of the mechanism is the fact that two cog wheels driven from the cog gear move at different rates of speed. This would seem impossible, but if you take a look at the machine, you will see how they do it. The idea was conceived by one of Mr. Johnston’s sons, who is quite a mechanic himself.

Upon the return of Mr. and Mrs. Johnston from Trinidad, they established a mechanical and agricultural school near Eufola, and operated this school successfully until war-time prices called almost all of the young men away from school and to work, Mr. Johnston said. –Statesville Sentinel

Aug. 16

One-Armed Banjo Picker

There are musicians and musicians, but did you ever before see a one-armed banjo picker? Frank Rayborn, who moved from Mt. Holly to the Dixie Mill several months ago, brought with him his companion—a stringed instrument known throughout the world as a banjo.

He has frequently given concerts. He has a band stand on Main Street, and it is marvelous how he has accomplished the art of handling the instrument, when his left arm is off at the shoulder. He picks and manages to manipulate the strings with his one hand, laying the instrument flat on his lap or hugs it close to his breast.

He can produce numerous tunes and his efforts have attracted quite a number of our citizens.

Rayborn has a family.

When Confederate Soldiers Meet Messrs. R. D. and J. P. McCree, two young brothers of Catawba County, returned to their homes near Newton last Thursday after a visit of several days with their sister, Mrs. R. W. Connelly, on North Broad Street.

Mr. R. D. McCree is 77 years of age and is an old Confederate veteran. While waiting for the train to pull in Thursday morning, Mr. Henry Cope made his customary appearance at the station and was introduced to Mr. McCree.

The first question asked by Mr. McCree of Mr. Cope was, “What regiment were you in?”

“I was in the 33rd,” answered Mr. Cope. This was a beginning of quite an interesting conversation. Mr. McCree said to Mr. Cope: “We were not very far apart. I belonged to the 37th. Do you remember that big fight we had with snowballs at Liberty Mills?”

“Sure, I do.” said Mr. Cope.

“We went over to the 37th that morning and took with us half of the 7th and all of the 18th regiments, and made it so hot for your men that they soon offered to surrender.”

This snowball engagement took place sometime during the latter part of March in 1864, and the old fellows were happy in their reminiscences, and they had not quite settled some matters pertaining to the battle at Spotsylvania when the big engine pulled up and broke up the little party.

Mr. J. P. McCree is only 72 years of age, and of course he, like some of the other boys, could only stand and listen. But that was an interesting meeting, and when those two old Confederates met after more than half a century for the first time, remember so well that incident of the snowball engagement, talked so interestingly of it.

When they get together, they always have something good for the younger fellows to hear.

Aug. 30

Dixie Mill Dissolved, Cascade Mills Formed

At a meeting of the stockholders of the Dixie Cotton Mill Company held last Thursday, the 26th, the Dixie Cotton Mill was dissolved and a reorganization was effected, increasing the capital stock from $100,000 to $400,000. The new concern is organized under the name of Cascade Mills, Incorporated. The board of directors was elected as follows:

W. C. Johnston, E. W. Brawley, J. L. Harris, Roy K. McNeely, T. S. Williamson, Dr. A. E. Bell, of the old board, and A. F. Bruton, George C. Goodman and C. P. McNeely were added, increasing the directors from seven to ten.

A. F. Bruton was elected president and treasurer; E. W. Brawley, vice president, and Roy K. McNeely, secretary and assistant treasurer.

The present spinning mill will add a 90-foot extension, two-stories, and a weave room will be built 170x152 feet to accommodate 400 looms.

The mills will operate 15,000 spindles.

The new concern will begin at once on the expansion and will manufacture shirtings and sports-ware fabrics. It means the expenditure of at least $300,000 in improvements, and is welcomed by our people.

Mr. Bruton will move his family here at once and will personally look after the new developments and progress of the work at the mill.

Lure of the Circus Took Them from Home

Robey Harden, aged 16, and George Lane, 17, were unceremoniously pulled away from the Christy Bros. Circus here last Monday, having joined the aggregation at Morganton on last Thursday.

Chief of Police Woodsides received a telegram from the parents of the young boys asking that they be taken in charge and returned to the parental roof at Morganton.

The boys were not hard to find, and went willingly with the officers, but were reluctant to leave the jobs they had secured at $1.50 per day and keep.

Their job was caring for the ponies- a job that would appeal to anybody’s boy.

They were held here Monday night and taken to Statesville, where they were turned over to parties from Morganton who escorted them home.

Baseball Season Winds Up Saturday Mooresville has had some surprisingly good ball games during the season which will close here Saturday, and the local team has won a number of fine struggles against teams which rank pretty well with the best.

Stony Point and Mooresville will play this (Thursday) afternoon at South Main Street Park, the game to be called at 4:45.

Mooresville will go to Stony Point tomorrow, (Friday). If each team wins a game, the third game will be played here Saturday afternoon. In case one of the teams wins both games, then some other good team will play with Mooresville here Saturday afternoon at 3:30.

This Saturday game will wind up the organized baseball season for us, and the local fans then pay all their time and attention to the national sport of the big leaguers.