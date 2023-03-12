Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

March 15

“Jones Memorial Church Dedicated”

The Jones Memorial Methodist [Church], located near the Dixie Mills, was dedicated with special services on last Sabbath morning. Rev. C. S. Kirkpatrick, of Hickory, formerly pastor of Central [Methodist] Church here, was on hand and preached the dedicatory sermon.

In his customary forceful manner, his discourse reviewed the work at the Dixie [community] before and since the organization of the church and plead with the Christian workers to keep up the advancement of the Kingdom and to never weary in well-doing. His words of encouragement were impressive and were calculated to inspire the church officials with greater efforts in the future.

Rev. I. L. Roberts, the pastor, was present to receive the message of dedication and the church proper with the board of stewards.

The church was built in 1912 and has an enrolled membership of 90. The Sunday school had an enrollment of 145 pupils.

[Note: The Dixie Cotton Mills, mentioned above, had a name change in August of 1923 to “Cascade Mills.”]

March 22

“Memorial at Davidson to the Late Isaac Harris”

Mr. James Lee Harris, a staunch Presbyterian and one of our well-to-do citizens, has given his check to Davidson College for $5,000 with which to equip one of the lecture rooms to be built in the new Chambers Building.

This handsome gift is to be placed as a memorial to his father, the late Isaac Harris, of this city, and one of the leading pioneer builders of Mooresville.

In answer to a question of The Enterprise, Mr. Harris stated that he knew the need of Davidson and that he made the gift because of the good it will do the young men who are educated at that institution.

March 29

“Masons Have Big Night”

Members of the Masonic fraternity of this city and vicinity held forth Tuesday night in the Legion Hall, where the ladies of the Legion Auxiliary served a delightful banquet dinner from 6:30 to 7:30 o’clock.

Worshipful Master J. William Johnston says, “We had a cracking good time,” all of which will be seconded by everyone present.

Rev. John S. Wood, Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of the Eastern Star was one of the guests of the evening and outlined the work of his branch of the order.

Dr. Frasier, president of Queen’s College, delivered a short address on “The Mason Worth While.” He was followed by Dr. J. H. Highsmith, who spoke on the progress of education in North Carolina. Other visitors present were Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Fink, of Concord, and Mr. W. W. Holland, of Statesville.

The occasion was employed by the entire company, including the ladies, whose first introduction to Masonry was outlined in the meeting. Plates were laid for 120 and it is said was an elegant spread.