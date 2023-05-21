Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

June 7

The Redpath Chautauqua

The Chautauqua has come and gone and the rush for five days pretty well fagged the entertainment-loving people of Mooresville. Unfortunately, the dates of the closing of the graded schools and that of the coming of the Chautauqua conflicted and all who were interested in both were kept on the move for ten days on a stretch, morning, afternoon and night.

However, there was generous compensation for all the rush. The schools closed a very successful term and the Chautauqua people gave our community the best line of evenly-balanced entertainment we have ever had.

Each number, be it musical, comedy, lecture or what-not, was of high order- elevating, instructive and clean throughout.

It was quite noticeable that every lecturer, not only with the Redpath- but practically every public speaker- stressed the importance of the American people getting back to normal in their religious practices, and each one invariably says he sees a hopeful change in the morals and right living of the people.

The Chautauqua people in every phase of their entertainments suggested the trend toward purer and better and more delightful and refreshing numbers on their programs. The Chautauqua has been signed -up for a return engagement next year.

Fire Early Tuesday Morning

The bellowing of the fire alarm awakened the citizenship Tuesday morning at 1:15 o’clock, when the alarm was turned in from box 24, located at the bridge on East Center Avenue.

The grocery store of J. B. Robbins, on Elm Street, was found to be burning, apparently from the rear end and top.

The firemen quickly responded, and put the fire out in short order. However, the storehouse being wooden, the insides were practically eaten out before it was discovered to be on fire.

The storehouse and stock represented an investment of practically $3,000. Nothing was salvaged. Mr. Robbins carried about $2,200 on stock, fixtures and building.

Store Robbed Sunday Night

Sometime during the peaceful hours of Sunday night when the policemen and the people of Mooresville were asleep or somewhere else, robbers broke in the back door of the Mooresville Cash Grocery, of which Mr. J. T. Brantley is proprietor, and carted away several barrels of flour, fatback, and probably several soup bones, together with a good supply of feed-stuff.

Just how the thieves managed to drive in and load up and make a get-away is not known, but there is every evidence that such was done.

Mr. Brantley found the rear of his store open and missed the big items. How much little stuff was taken is not even surmised.

The cash register had been prized open, but the compartments were bare of change. Several hundred dollars-worth of goods were taken. There is no clue as to who the robbers were.

However, Policeman Freeze stated to The Enterprise man that he chased a Chevrolet car out of town about 4 o’clock Monday morning, the driver having acted rather suspiciously. The car turned out Wilson Avenue and came into the Charlotte Road again below Mooresville Cotton Mills and vanished.

Mooresville [High School’s] Athletic Record

The year 1922-1923 surpassed all previous records for athletics in the local schools. It was the first season for football, but in spite of the greenness of our boys, the season turned out a record of 6 wins with only 2 defeats.

Our basket-ball team was the sensation of the state, having won 17 straight. Mooresville was not stopped until the team met Asheville, the state champions, in the final game of the season on the Davidson College floor.

The long list of victories included the defeat of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, the three largest cities in the state. Baseball has not met with the same success, having closed the season with 4 victories and 3 defeats.

Under the leadership of Principal C. B. Sipley, an athlete of scientific skill, the local team has done exceedingly well, keeping all the while before the boys the high ideal of clean sportsmanship.

In order to encourage athletics as well as promote high standards, Mr. Sipley awarded medals to the boys who surpassed in athletics together with a high standard of scholarship. The following students were honored: Robert Hartness, the football medal; Gordon Gresham, the basketball medal; Frank Stafford, the baseball medal.

We look forward for even greater success than has crowned the 1922-1923 season.