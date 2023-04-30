Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

May 10

“Contract Let for New Water Plant”

At the regular meeting of the town board of commissioners held Monday night, final arrangements were made for the establishment of a water supply sufficient for the town for many years to come when contracts were let for the various equipment necessary to get the water to the city. The matter of sufficient water has been a problem the town has been up against for several years, and through the action of Monday night, it is hoped there will be no further necessity for enlarging the plant for the next decade at least, unless we have phenomenal growth.

It will be recalled that for more than a year the present board has been considering the matter, and recently secured rights of way and concessions for tapping Byers Creek, five miles west of town.

The approximated cost of the plant is $155,000, which will necessitate an increase of the tax rate of 20 cents on the $100, making the total town taxers for the next year $1.10 on the $100. It is hoped after this year that a part, at least, of the raise can be reduced….

The construction will begin as early as possible, and will be under the supervision of Gilbert C. White, engineer, of Durham.

The town will construct the electric equipment with which to operate the plant.

[Note: The last part of the article, which named the various companies that would be hired, has been deleted.]

May 17

“Confederate Veterans Had a Good Day”

While their numbers are thinning with each succeeding year, there were twenty-two of the Confederate veterans who assembled in the city on last Thursday for the reunion and decoration of graves of their fallen comrades.

The exercises were held in the Artcraft Theater, Mr. George A. Morrow being master of ceremonies, assisted by Conrad Johnston.

After the invocation by Rev. R. A. White, Rev. L. B. Abernathy, pastor of Central Methodist Church, made a splendid talk to the veterans and to the Daughters of the Confederacy and their descendants. He was insistent upon the Daughters of the Confederacy keeping before the children of today and those yet to follow the true history and traditions of our beloved South and things for which our heroes righteously fought.

He was followed by an address by Hon. H. A. Chambers, a former Iredell man and Confederate veteran well-known to a number of the veterans present. His talk was much enjoyed by his former comrades and all those who heard him. It was a great pleasure to have him here on that occasion

Mrs. Harry Deaton, president of the Battle of Bentonville Chapter U.D.C., presented the Crosses of Honor to Mrs. M. J. Grierson and Mrs. C. I. Gresham, who were entitled to them by reason of their relationship.

The Children’s Chapter rendered several patriotic Southern airs, and then the entire gathering proceeded to Willow Valley Cemetery, where the graves were bedecked with fragrant flowers tenderly placed by the Children and the Daughters.

The Daughters then escorted their guests, the veterans, to the home of W. M. Norman, on McLelland Avenue, where, beneath the shade of the beautiful trees, a great feast was spread and where every mother’s son of the entire party enjoyed a repast that is seldom surpassed anywhere, if at all.

The roll call showed six veterans had passed away since the 10th of May, 1922, as follows: Dr. R. H. Morrison, N. L. Robinson, W. P. Whitley, J. A. Hamilton, R. E. Mayhew, J. A. Woodfin.

The attendance of veterans at the 1922 meeting numbered 27.

[Note: May 10th used to be observed as Confederate Memorial Day in the South, the date on which “Stonewall” Jackson died.]

May 24

“How the Old Cow Was Treated”

Mart Baxter’s old cow was in a pretty bad way — all swelled up like she would burst and doing no good at all. Numerous local remedies had been applied, but without any promise of relief.

P. S. Boyd, one of Mooresville’s successful dairymen, was sent for and just as he arrived on the scene, Mr. Baxter had stuffed a toad down the old cow’s throat, the toad going in head foremost.

The frog then made about two or three jumps forward when the old cow gave a lunge forward and rifted the frog about twenty feet clear from where she stopped after jumping a fence.

The expulsion of the frog “busted the wind bag,” said Mr. Baxter, and the old cow came around all right. Dairyman Boyd stood quite amazed, but was fully convinced that the frog’s heling qualities cannot be denied. However, this treatment is not prescribed in any courses at the A&E College.

[Note: A&E College is better known today as N.C. State University.]

May 31

“Baseball News”

Conover came down Saturday afternoon and gave Mooresville a good game. In fact, it was a pitcher’s battle from beginning to finish.

Butler Cook pitched for the visitors and Jimmie Hilton for the locals. Neither side scored till the eighth frame, when Fink went in as a pinch hitter for the locals and made good. Sherrill followed and got on base by an error. Hopkins made a hit and Fink scored. Batteries Cook and McCree; Hilton and Hopkins. Umpires, Leonard and Jones.

Conover- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 503

Mooresville- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1x-512

We are promised one of the best games of the season here next Saturday, when an all-star team of picked players from Huntersville, Cornelius and Charlotte will play the locals at the South Main Street Park. The game will start at 3:30.

May 31

“Mooresville Building and Loan Association Makes Good Showing”

The annual meeting of the Mooresville Building and Loan Association was held in the office of the Mooresville Loan and Trust Company Monday night at 7:30 o’clock, when the yearly report was submitted to the stockholders and those interested in the progress of this splendid organization. The Secretary’s report was very gratifying to the stockholders and was read and listened to with interest….

The books show a net gain in shares from January 1, 1922, to May 23, 1923, to be 2,327 or 67 per cent. The report was unanimously adopted.

The old board of directors were elected as follows: Geo. C. Goodman, E. H. Miller, B. A. Troutman, Z. V. Turlington, J. P. Mills, E. C. Deaton, C. U. Voils, C. A. Mayhew, H. N. Johnston, C. P. McNeely, Harry P. Deaton, J. T. Robertson, E. D. Fink.

The old officers were re-elected as follows: Geo. C. Goodman, president; J. P. Mills, vice-president; E. C. Deaton, secretary and treasurer; Z. V. Turlington, attorney.

May 31

“Correct Story of ‘Little Joe’s Church’”

From time to time there have been articles written about “Little Joe’s Church” at the Presbyterian Orphanage at Barium Springs, in which many guesses have been made concerning the origin of the idea and the way in which the church was built. Rev. R. W. Boyd, of this city, who was superintendent of the Orphanage during the time “Little Joe” was an inmate there, has furnished The Enterprise with the correct story, which follows:

Mr. Gilleland, Little Joe’s father, was a carpenter and lost his life by falling from a house upon which he was working, leaving a widow and three children, who were taken to the County Home of Iredell County, which was less than two miles from the Presbyterian Orphans’ Home at Barium Springs.

One morning Mrs. Gilleland came to the office of the Superintendent of the Orphans’ Home with tears running down her cheeks, asking that two of her children be received into the Orphans’ Home. The younger of these two was Little Joe, not yet six years of age. The Superintendent could not admit him, but moved by the distress of the mother, told her he would ask the Board of Regents to make an exception to the rule to Little Joe’s favor, which he did at a meeting which took place some ten or twelve days later.

The Board suspended the rule and Little Joe was admitted. He was small for his age, and had at birth a slight deformity of one foot, but was not a cripple, as has been reported. He was possessed of great musical talent and could sing anything he ever heard sung and often amused himself by singing. His small size, bright, happy face and fondness for singing attracted everybody and visitors often made him the recipient of small coins, which he had little opportunity to spend.

During the short time he was at the Iredell County Home, he heard the Superintendent, who had been an old soldier, sometimes sing the song, “When the Roll Is Called up Yonder, I’ll Be There,” and delighted to imitate the old gentleman’s singing of it to the delight of all who heard him.

When Little Joe was asked what he expected to do when he became a man, a question often put to little boys by their friends, he always replied: “Build a church with a porch to it.”

At the Orphans’ Home we had Sunday school and other devotional exercises every Sabbath, at which all the managers and children were present, yet the nearest church which could be attended was more than two miles away and could only be reached by dusty or muddy roads, according to the condition of the weather. This was quite a tax on small children.

Whether this and the fact of his father losing his life by a fall from a house gave Little Joe the longing to have a convenient church is altogether a conjecture, and, so far as is known, no one ever asked him why he wished a church with a porch to it.

He died when a little less than eight years old to the great grief of all the Orphans’ Home.

His death was quite unexpected. He was not quite well, but his condition excited no alarm and he rested quietly the night before his death. But when dressing him for breakfast his matron became alarmed and sent a hurried messenger to Rumple Hall, where breakfast was going on and asked the Superintendent to come immediately to Little Joe’s room. He dropped everything and hastened to Little Joe’s bedside, but the little spirit had passed to his Savior.

After his body had been laid to rest, Miss Celeste Boyd, his matron, found in his belongings forty-five cents, which she laid up and said, “I will take Little Joe’s forty-five cents and build Little Joe’s Church with it.”

She gave the story of his life to the public and the church now stands upon the Orphans’ Home grounds where the orphans worship every Sabbath and the congregations are outgrowing its capacity.

Little Joe lacked two months of being eight years old when he died.

[Note: The story of Little Joe Gilleland is, perhaps, the most poignant of all Iredell County stories. Thanks to Miss Boyd, his story was picked up by newspapers and churches near and far sent in contributions to bolster Little Joe’s forty-five cents. For more on the story, see my 2012 book, “Tales from Old Iredell County,” available from Amazon.]