Today, the “Tribune” begins its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from “The Mooresville Enterprise,” predecessor to the “Tribune.” They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:

We are fortunate in that we have all the 1923 issues of “The Enterprise” on microfilm and they are in good shape. A year’s subscription a century ago, by the way, was $1.50. Mooresville was growing, with several businesses making their debut this year, including the Academy Shops, later known as Mooresville Iron Works, then as Holshouser’s, Inc. It was later bought by the Crompton-Knowles Corporation.

The Mooresville Cotton Mills expanded in 1923, as did the Dixie Cotton Mills, which reorganized and became Cascade Mill. In May the town commissioners approved the expenditure of $155,000 with which to enlarge the town’s water supply system, which was necessary infrastructure for future growth.

1923 was the last year for a number of former Confederate soldiers, as many of them were entering their eighth decade and would not live to see a ninth decade. May 10th was observed throughout the South as Confederate Memorial Day.

The beginnings of a movement for the organization of Southern textile workers are seen in several 1923 Enterprise articles. There is also a notable plea to have a woman on the local school board.

Harry Deaton, the bespeckled editor of The Enterprise, pointed out the shortcomings of the Southern Railroad depot in town which had long been an eyesore and needed revamping. Editor Deaton also cheered on the prospects for a hospital within the town’s corporate limits and editorialized about forming a new county with Mooresville as its county seat.

There was a major train derailment in April and a devastating fire at the Mooresville Flour Mill in late October. On the plus side, there was the organization of a new Presbyterian church and the dedication of a newly-built Methodist church and the installation of the first fire alarm boxes around town. The best news for the year, possibly, was the organization of the Mooresville Ice Cream Company in February. Sports-wise, basketball was all the rage and Mooresville High had a team that took on all comers. The school year 1922-1923 was, apparently, the year Mooresville High School fielded its first football team. Go Blue Devils!

Also, the town celebrated its 50th anniversary in a subdued fashion.

I have made some minor changes in the articles: I have divided long articles into paragraphs. Also, I have imposed “modern” punctuation and capitalization. I have corrected misspellings rather than repeat them.

I have seriously tried to include an interesting variety of articles, from one-armed banjo pickers to fertilizer-spreading mules. I am sure someone else compiling this collection would have made some different choices as to content. I probably missed some “important” articles that I should have included here.

I hope you enjoy reading these glimpses into Mooresville’s past.

Jan. 4

Basketball Game

Thursday NightTonight (Thursday), at 8 o’clock the Mooresville High School Team will greet the high school basketball team from Greensboro in a contest in the hall over the Artcraft Theatre.

This promises to be a lively scrap between two splendidly matched teams. Greensboro last year was one of the top-liners in basketball and the boys from the City of Flowers know how the game is played and play fair.

The game last Friday night between the local highs and a mixed team of old players resulted in a victory for the highs. Lincolnton failed to meet their engagement on account of the bad conditions of the public highways.

[Note: The high school had not yet adopted the Blue Devil as the school’s mascot. At one time the “Mooresville Tigers” was considered.]

Big Meet Here

Saturday NightThe Iredell County Association of the Patriotic Sons of America will meet in this city Saturday night, January 6th, at 7:30 o’clock. Every member of the order in Iredell County and state officers are invited and many visitors are expected on this occasion.

Secretary J.T. Robertson says large delegations are expected from Statesville and Harmony camps.

The various delegations from throughout the county will be entertained by Washington Camp No. 86, of this city.

Refreshments will be served in the usual hospitable manner in which former events of this nature have been put over. Everything will be done to give the members of the Order a good time and much benefit by their presence.

Acme Broom Company (untitled)T.L. Kiser, who came here six months ago, and with the financial help of several citizens, organized the Acme Broom co., has made a wonderful success of that development.

Mr. Kiser is recognized as the best broom make in the South, and believes in “quality first.”

The company has made and sold 2,400 dozen brooms in North and South Carolina and Iredell County should give this enterprise their encouragement by calling for an “Acme Broom,” and thereby help Mooresville grow — both clean and financially strong.

[Note: The article actually had “2400 brooms in North and South Mooresville,” which was probably an error.]

Fire alarm boxesBox 13 — Corner Main and Moore

Box 14 — Corner Academy and Moore

Box 15 — Corner Broad and Iredell

Box 16 — Main Street (McKeys)

Box 17 — Corner Main and Statesville Avenue

Box 18 — Corner Oak and McNeely

Box 19 — Corner Broad and Oak

Box 23— Corner Broad and Patterson Avenue

Box 24 — Corner Center and Elm

Box 25 — Corner Center and Poplar

Box 26 — Corner Iredell and Poplar

Box 27 — Corner Main and Catawba

Box 28 — Corner Wilson and Church

Box 31 — Corner Wilson and Harris

Box 32 — Corner Center and Charlotte

Box 33—Corner McLelland and Academy

Box 34 — Corner Academy and Kelly

Box 35 — Cotton Mill Office—South Main Street

Box 36 — Mills Avenue

In turning in an alarm, break the glass on the front of the box, turn the little knob and then open the door. Then pull the lever down as far as it will go and then LET GO! This starts the mechanism which automatically turns in the alarm with the number of blasts of the siren corresponding to the number on the box — i.e.: suppose the box number 24 is pulled, you would hear the alarm: two blasts, a pause, then four blasts and a long pause; then the same blasts (— — — — — —) would be repeated three times, making four distinct alarms.

This gives the firemen the exact location of the box from which the alarm was turned in. When you turn in an alarm, always remain at the box until the firemen arrive to direct them to the fire, if it is not visible.

For alarms sent in by telephone, call central or the fire department, and tell them there is a fire, giving the exact location and the house number, if possible, together with your name. Then they will turn in the alarm corresponding to the box nearest to you, which will give the firemen the location of the fire.

Let all people take due notice of the law regarding tampering with fire alarm boxes, false alarms, etc., which is as follows:

Section 32, Town Ordinances: If any person shall willfully make a false alarm, or shall willfully and falsely inform the fire department by telephone, or otherwise, that there is a fire in any portion of the Town of Mooresville when in fact there is none, he shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction before the Recorder, shall be fined $50.

Section 34: It shall be unlawful for any person to injure or interfere with the fire equipment. Upon conviction of such misdemeanor, the Recorder shall impose a fine of $50 or cause the person to be imprisoned.

[Note: As Boy Scouts, my brother Jeff and I were required to know the location and number of the fire alarm box closest to our home. Our nearest red box was located at the corner of North Main and Park Avenue and it was number 85. The box numbers and their locations were conveniently printed on the inside back page of our very slender city telephone books.]