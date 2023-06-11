Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

June 14

Machine Shops and Foundry Assured

The Academy Machine Shops, of Troutman, will be moved to Mooresville on or about the first of July and will occupy the new building now in course of erection on McKey Avenue, facing the Mooresville Furniture Company. The building will be 60x120 feet and is just about complete.

The Academy Machine Shops is the property of J. O. Johnston, president and treasurer; M. E. Johnston, secretary; J. O. Johnston, Jr. and C. H. Johnston. These enterprising men have been doing a very successful business at Troutman, but on account of enlarging, they sought Mooresville as a very desirable location. The shops are equipped for all sort of repair work, moulding and manufacture of various articles.

The company has been encouraged to come to this city on account of the great activity in building operations and the pressing need of a foundry and machine shops.

Some local capital will be subscribed, if it is needed.

The Messrs. Johnston are hustlers and are equipped with everything essential to a successful career.

These men will find a hearty welcome in our midst.

June 21

EDITORIAL: Up to Our Citizens

For a number of years, the good people of Mooresville have been dissatisfied with the present passenger station, and withing more recent days the shifting of freight cars in the central part of town has become a menace to life and distressing to people who live or do business along the trackage.

Conference after conference brought no definite results.

On Tuesday, Henry W. Miller, vice president of the Southern Railway Company, visited our city and discussed the affairs with our citizens. He asked that we go no further with our demands through the corporation commission, and stated positively that the Railroad Company was ready to give us relief.

He stated that the company now had funds with which to build and expand their facilities here, if the people were ready for action.

Mr. Miller gave as his private opinion that to remove the freight and passenger station from the central part of town would be the best thing for the town and for the company, although he did not insist.

There were three proposals submitted by Mr. Miller, which places the matter squarely up to our people. We are offered the greater facilities if we take them now.

The Enterprise is and has ever been of the opinion the best thing for our city to do is to have the entire freight and passenger stations removed from the business district. As we see it, it will give our city an opportunity to expand and grow. Business people want to get away from the depot or railroad as far as possible.

Conditions are different from what they used to be, and no good business man wants near a railroad unless he builds and operate warehouses. In any city, where do you find the best business houses? They are not near the railroad stations.

The Enterprise is of the opinion that we should strike while the iron is hot and accept the proposition to move the depot out of the business district with a few details sufficient to guarantee the maintenance of the central parkway, etc.

There will be a mass meeting of citizens at the Municipal Building Friday night at 8 o’clock, when it is hoped every citizen will be there and we also hope the various minds can concentrate on accepting one of the three propositions at once. It is up to us now.

Somnambulistic Perambulations of a Young Boy

Chalmers Carr, the young son of Mr. and Mrs. C. T. Carr, sustained a strained foot last Saturday night while on a somnambulistic perambulation at the boarding house of Mrs. Lillian Melchor on Broad Street, where the family resides.

Chalmers got up in his sleep and in some way fell out of the window from the second story, landing feet foremost on the ground. In his rapid descent, he struck the blinds at a window of Mrs. Melchor’s room, which is on the lower floor, awakening Mr. Melchor, as his body hit the ground with a sickening thud and, who, after a pause of several minutes, heard the young man calling. He was on his feet and had made his way to the door where he was admitted.

He returned to his room and did not further disturb the peaceful slumbers of the big household, and the incident passed without much concern until early Monday morning when the boy was unable to get to his work at the ice plant of W. N. Johnston Sons Company, where he has been employed for several weeks.

His foot is sprained, and it is said he will not be permitted to attempt to walk under three weeks.

Keeping Cool on a Real Hot Sunday

Last Sunday was probably the hottest Sunday experienced during the present heated period, and it was one continuous search to find a cool spot. The brave and the good people of the community practically all attended church services and sweltered during services. There were many, however, who felt the withering effect and remained in negligee and away from their weekly devotions on account of the heat—an excuse too freely rendered.

In addition to the heat, in some of the churches where there are no screens, the good people were much annoyed by the onrush of the pesky flies. It seemed that these disease-breeders were more familiar with the people last Sunday than at any other time in many years. What the various churches lacked in human attendance was fully made up in the multitude of visitors known as the common house fly. It was an extremely hot day, although no reports have reached us of undue suffering except in several cases of discomfort.

To keep cool was a proposition that worried quite a number, but everybody so far who remained at home or attended church services have survived and will probably be able to stand it better next Sabbath, as they will be more accustomed to the heat by that time.

Automobile parties, who started out early Sunday morning report a fearfully hot day, and the lady who wore the red shirt waist came back with a beautiful pink-tinted body, and had not used any cosmetics.

Busy People at the Ice Plant

More than thirty-five tons of ice was retailed at the plant of W. N. Johnston Sons Company last Saturday, and it wasn’t a good day for ice either. It is said that there were a greater number of sales last Saturday than on any previous day this summer. The plant’s capacity is 25 tons per day, and the entire force of sixteen hands were as busy as bees in a tar bucket.

That part of Broad Street from The Enterprise office to Center Avenue was blocked several times by the congestion of automobiles and other vehicles which were run in that space in order to secure ice.

Saturday is a great day in Mooresville and the streets are more or less congested every Saturday, but there were several hundred more cars on Broad Street during the afternoon than ever before.

One feature that is to be commended, is that those who were compelled to sit and wait did it good-naturedly and did to attempt to hurry the fellow in front. The men who handled the ice and did the cutting and weighing were good-humored and obliging and made the trading public feel that the men were doing their level best to wait on them and accepted the situation with good grace.

It was a bust time along Broad, and to cut and deliver during one day 35 tons of ice will keep a little army of men busy, especially those who are unaccustomed to handling the cooling blocks.

June 28

Two Civil War Vets in Reminiscent Mood

“Buddies” of the Civil War are always interesting to men and women and children of later generations, and on last Saturday The Enterprise was honored by a visit of two very interesting Confederate veterans.

Mr. Henry Cope was the local man, and Mr. Frank Cook, of Concord, was with him. They were members of Company “C,” 33rd Regiment of North Carolina Volunteers, and this was their first meeting since the war.

Mr. Cook having “run over” just to see “Henry,” as he stated. After formal greeting by The Enterprise, the two congenial spirits began a series of reminiscences, and among other experiences they told of the routing of their regiment at Fallen Water, Md., on the 18th of July, 1863. General Pettigrew was killed at this time, when the Yankees slipped up on them and surrounded the entire contingent of Confederates, who thought they were more or less secure, being on the opposite side of the river. However, their foes came right up on them, when some of the Southern boys were making arrangements to leave the scene. Colonel Avery commanded the men to retire in order, but when the command was given to march, they went at a double-quick.

Mr. Cook crossed the river with a large number of others, and was captured. Mr. Cope remained with the remnant of men and escaped capture. Brigadier General Lane came up about the time the few remaining men were being assembled, and asked Colonel Avery, “Where are your men?” Col. Avery turned to survey his regiment, when only about one-fourth were there.

It was a scandalous routing, the two old gentlemen said. Both men are 82 years of age and are apparently in the best of health, although they have retired from active life. Mr. Cook returned to his home at Concord Tuesday.