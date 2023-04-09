Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

April 19

Thrilling Experience When Passenger Train Leaves Track

Tuesday morning at 6:20, No. 10, the early morning passenger train which runs from Charlotte to Winston-Salem, left the track one mile north of Davidson College, when the two passenger coaches and the baggage and the mail car fell to one side of an embankment on the cut just south of the Hobbs place. There were twenty persons, passengers and crew on the train, none of whom were seriously injured, although several were badly shaken up and made quite nervous. The injured are:

Pride Kerr, baggage master, bruised leg. The express safe slid to one side of the car and caught his legs. Not serious.

Express agent Thomas Clinard sustained cuts over the forehead and otherwise bruised. Not considered serious.

Express agent W. R. Sigmon suffered bruises and nervous shock when he was lunged across the mail coach and covered with piles of mail sacks and parcel post.

Miss Alga McCallum, of Rowland, Robeson County, the only white woman on the train, was en route to Cooleemee. She was forcefully jammed against the side of the car, catching her chin on the seat and sustaining minor bruises and nervous shock when a big, fat man fell on her. Miss McCallum and several other passengers were brought to Mooresville, where medical attention was offered.

George C. Jones was to have been on the run, but he was “laying off” that day. Engineer Frazier of the Western Division had the engine with Fireman Wetmore. Engineer Jones was on the train, however. The engineer says that saw the broken rail about 12 or 14 inches on the east rail of the track. He immediately applied the emergency brake. His engine got over, but when the second-class car struck, the tender slipped off, followed by the three coaches. The coaches were drawn along with terrible bumps on the crossties for about 140 feet and then broke away from the tender, the rails having spread.

The cars then gracefully turned over on the high embankment. Had the coaches advanced fifty feet further, there would probably have been written quite a different story. The engine and tender, after separating from the coaches, were stopped about 200 yards beyond where the coaches were ditched.

Capt. J. L. Palmer was conductor in charge. He said the passengers all behaved themselves with remarkable fortitude and those who were not handicapped in any way assisted in getting the others out of the train.

It was a thrilling experience, vouched for by Paul Lucas, of Charlotte, who was an early morning traveler. He said it would make any man drunk to walk through the coaches after turning and sliding as they had done.

David Rosen, a traveling salesman of New York, who was en route to Winston and Pinehurst, said he realized that something unusual was about to happen and at once secured his Kodak from his grip. In a few moments after the turnover, he was taking scenes, getting snap shots of the people as they emerged from the openings- windows and doors.

There were several colored people in the front car. One woman claimed to have been badly shaken up, but did not want to give her name at that time.

In 1917, just three miles below the scene of Tuesday morning, the early morning train was turned over. Jay Shoaf, of this city, the mail clerk and Engineer Leynoux, of Charlotte, were pretty severely injured, and several others, but no one was killed.

April 26

An Old-Young Shoplifter

One of the most pathetic scenes ever enacted in our city came to light Monday evening about 7:30 o’clock when at closing time, Cyrus McNeely, of the Mayhew & McNeely Company, discovered a young girl, who says she is only thirteen years of age, with a number of articles stolen from the store. The girl was seen in front of the store, where numerous articles are usually lying around, and just as the men were shutting up to go home for the day, the young girl asked if she might have some of those empty boxes. She was told that she could, if the boxes were empty.

At the same time Cyrus observed in the several boxes, one box of paper and envelopes, and asked the child how about that box. Her answer was that she had bought it on the other side.

She deliberately walked out and was followed. She was found at W. P. Carpenter’s store, where she stated to one of the clerks that she had bought several pairs of stockings there and she wanted to change them- the ones she had were too large.

The stockings belonged to Mayhew & McNeely, and were recovered with the box of paper.

The pity of it is that the girl lied so freely and frankly- unafraid and unashamed.

Further investigation revealed that the child had stolen a dress from Carpenter’s, which was recovered. A pair of slippers recently stolen from Carpenter’s were also traced to where they had been sold by the young girl. Mayhew & McNeely are also minus a pair of slippers, but there is no evidence that this particular girl got them.

Shoplifting is not an uncommon thing in cities among older women, but it is distressing to know that one so tender in years can be so hardened in wrong doing.

The young girl will probably not be prosecuted on account of her age. On the other hand, those who were the losers have no desire to prosecute, but they think the young miss should be taken in hand and corrected, and be taught to go straight before it is too late.