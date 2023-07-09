Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a century ago.

These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to the Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O.C. Stonestreet.

July 5

Charlotte Highway Nearing Completion

The Mooresville-Charlotte Highway, which has been under construction for the past two years, is about to be completed, so far as laying the concrete base is concerned. There is only a small patch just below Cornelius to be put down, and at the end of next week will see that ready for settling. The underpass at Davidson is being built, concrete work having been started on that project this week.

One can go practically all the way to Penninger’s shop, seven miles from Charlotte, on the black-top and concrete road. It will be late in the fall before the road will be opened all the way, for the asphalt top has yet to be put down over a large portion of the Mecklenburg end of it. However, it is said, the bridge three miles out from Charlotte, is holding up traffic over that end of the line. This will soon be overcome and then a straight line will be opened from Statesville through Mooresville to Charlotte.

July 12

Beautiful New Park Planned

There is an organization being formed with a view to taking over from 10 to 40 acres of the Lipe farm just below the Willow Valley Cemetery, for park purposes.

It is proposed by those interested to build a large swimming pool and a small one for the little folks, and to erect a handsome pavilion for various forms of entertainment.

This property is well-known to the citizens and lies in the heart of town and was once talked of for a permanent picnic and general playground for the children. It has an ideal grove, with running water, and can be developed into a regular fairyland for the youngsters. It is hoped by those interested that by the time the next season opens, the grounds will be ready.

Mr. James A. White is agent for the property and while interested in the scheme personally, was not ready to disclose the names of others interested with him.

Home-coming and Picnic at Old Centre

There will be a home-coming at old Centre Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, July 24th. All members and all members of families that have gone out from old Centre are cordially invited to attend and bring a basket of dinner, when an old-time picnic will be enjoyed.

Dr. [Shelly] Frontis, whose grandfather was once pastor of Centre, will address the assembly, and other prominent personages will be asked to have something to say. A special feature will be the congregational singing of old familiar songs. Don’t forget the date.

Fine Jitney Service

Had it occurred to you what a fine and accommodating set of jitney men Mooresville has?

They are a clean, sober set of men and are always polite and ready to answer any call. It is also a commendable fact that they do not make excessive charges to the unsuspecting.

The jitney fare from the depot to any part of town within the corporate limits is only 25 cents for each person and that beats almost any other town for jitney fares.

Of course, if you call up their station, phone No. 208, and they make a trip from one end of town to another, the fare is 50 cents.

The citizenship as a whole appreciates the excellent service and the men who give it to us. We make no charges for this, for it is just an observation of the newsgatherer.

[Note: The jitney was a kind of open-air bus, like today’s ICATS service, but charging a small fee.]

The Annual Creamery Picnic July 26

The last Thursday in July has been a date on which a picnic has been held at Mooresville for the past quarter of a century and this year promises to be equal, if not superior, to many of the others in days gone by.

The occasion will be the annual stockholders’ meeting of the Mooresville Co-Operative Creamery and the election of officers. Many matters of interest to the butter-fat producers, as well as the consumers, will come up before the meeting.

The morning session will be devoted to reports and other routine business, featured at 12 o’clock by a big picnic dinner, every fellow bringing a basket, which always lends a sort of enchantment to the occasion.

In the afternoon several speeches will be heard on subjects pertaining to dairy cattle and pure-bred stock.

It is estimated that there will be several thousand people present. The meeting and picnic will be held at Stewart Park.

July 19

An Immense Reservoir

W. N. Ammons, construction foreman for Guion and Withers, of Gastonia, is on the job with twenty or more hands making ready the big city reservoir and filter station on West Moore Avenue. Work is progressing rapidly on all the preliminary work, and there are one hundred tons of 12-inch water mains already on the grounds to be laid just as soon as all the rights of way are settled.

This is only the first installment of the pipe line, as there will be five miles of the main from the intake at Byers Creek to the filter station and clear water reservoir almost in the heart of the city.

Very few people realize the immensity of the reservoir being built. It measures 70 feet in diameter and is 19 feet deep- or approximately 227 feet from where the pipe will enter the basin around the circle to where you will find the other side of the pipe. This basin will be built with a solid concrete floor and walls, with a concrete cover that will be absolutely water-proof and free from contaminating debris that sometimes pollute water.

Our present water tank holds 100,000 gallons of water, but the clear water basin, where the filtered water will be stored, will hold just five times as much as the present tank- or 500,000 gallons.

All the excavation has been completed for the foundation of the filter house and the coagulating basin, the necessary equipment is ready and the work will be pushed right along from now on until the new water plant will be the equal to any and superior to many in the various cities and towns of the state.

The city has a large force of hands busy running the transmission line and the power will be ready to start the wheels by the time the pipes are ready for the water.

Very few of our people have visited the works in the city and have no idea of what is going on out there. Mr. Ammons says he has not experienced any trouble in securing all the laborers necessary to carry on the work, and everything is progressing quite well.

July 26

Textile Workers to Meet Here Saturday, 28th

The local textile union, No. 1221 of this city, will entertain the Joint Council of Textile Workers of the Carolinas in their hall over Stonestreet’s store next Saturday, July 28, during the afternoon and night. The afternoon session will be held at 4 o’clock, when matters pertaining to the union will be discussed and passed upon, there being no business of importance to attend to.

At night there will be an open meeting to which the public will be cordially welcomed. Several noted labor leaders will be present.

The Joint Council is made up of locals from North and South Carolina. A large delegation is expected for the occasion, and Secretary Jas. T. Robertson is arranging an attractive program to entertain the guests of his union while in our midst.

Road Finished Today

The Mooresville-Statesville black-top highway will be completed this afternoon and traffic will be turned in on that section from Statesville to Mooresville tomorrow (Friday morning). This will give 24 miles of hard-surfaced road open to the public from Charlotte to Statesville.

This section of the Charlotte-Mooresville-Statesville highway has been blocked for about two years and the public has been considerate and patient with the road builders, and will now enjoy the benefits of the best roads in North Carolina.

It has been stated, though unofficially, that the Cornelius-Charlotte end of the road will not be ready for the public until almost the first of November. However, that is not as far away as it was once.