OUR TOWN: 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville fire gets three prizes in competition

The Tribune continues its 16th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O. C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:
Mooresville entered the Roaring Twenties trailing some unfinished business from the previous decade. First, there was still the influenza epidemic to contend with. Secondly, there was the matter of that dilapidated train depot in the center of town, an eyesore for the last 20 years.
The local school system continued to grow with the result that South Elementary School would be built at the corner of Church Street and Iredell Avenue.
Also begun in 1920 was a recreational area known as “Stewart Park” off Park Avenue. Only three issues of The Enterprise, those of February 26, March 11 and March 31 are missing.
Mooresville organized itself in a number of ways in 1920. Organizations formed that year would include a Junior Red Cross Society for the school children, a Parent-Teachers Association, American Legion Post No. 66, a Teachers’ organization and two new Methodist churches.
August 19- “Mooresville Got Three Prizes”
The Mooresville Volunteer Firemen came home last Friday evening from Fayetteville, and brought with them first money in the chemical contest on Thursday, fourth money in the hose contest, and fourth money in the hundred-yard dash for hose coupling. This latter prize was an individual contest and was won by Oscar Fairchild. Mooresville won more prizes than any other company there. Statesville and Mooresville captured five of the prizes. Friday’s dispatches carried the following concerning Thursday’s races:
In the tournament contest, Statesville hung up the best time of the week in the motor hose contest, with twelve and four-fifths seconds. Morganton seemed to have the contest cinched when they placed the time at 13, but Statesville, the last team to run, came one-fifth of a second under this.
Fayetteville took first honors in the contest for motor chemical apparatus, but being the hosts, refused to accept the prize coming to them, as they [did] yesterday.
First prize, therefore, went to Mooresville. Second prize was won by Statesville, third by Hamlet, fourth by Morganton and fifth by Burlington.
Other winners in the hose contest were Morganton second, Burlington third, Greensboro fourth and Fayetteville fifth, the prize in this case also going to Mooresville.
August 26- “Large Attendance at Picnic”
The community picnic held at Stewart Park on Thursday of last week was largely attended, the crowd being variously estimated at from 4,000 to 6,000 people. At quite an early hour the streets began to jam, and when the Mooresville Band proceeded to the grounds, great throngs followed for the day’s outing. At the grounds there were various forms of amusements and refreshments of all kinds, with one of the prettiest shaded groves to be found anywhere in North Carolina, with fresh running and city water, and ample parking room for the hundreds of machines that brought people from a distance, and for the safe hitching of horses and the placing of vehicles. The park is ideal in every way.
Senator Lee S. Overman was the big attraction, and at 11 o’clock he was presented to the vast crowd by Hon. Z. V. Turlington. Senator Overman did not make a political speech, but touched upon several points of national importance, putting considerable emphasis on the League of Nations and the way in which we are to handle the foreign element that brings dissention and talks Bolshevism. His hearers were well-rewarded for the time spent while listening to his splendid address.
Dinner was served in the old picnic style, and those who were not provided for by friends has access to the lunch stands where a bountiful supply could be purchased for a very reasonable amount.
September 2- “Local and Otherwise”
Mr. J. C. Linder, recently elected to the position of Chief of Police for this city, arrived yesterday morning and entered at once on duty. He was formerly chief here. H. C. Furr, the retiring chief, left yesterday for Concord and is now on the job over there at his old home.
It will soon be time for paw paws and muscadines.
The Mooresville Telephone Company has just issued a new and complete directory and will be distributed to the patrons within a few days.
The editor of The Enterprise came to Mooresville twenty-one years ago today and entered upon his duties. Our city has had remarkable growth since that time.
Mr. George Seamon, a Confederate veteran and probably 86 years of age, is quite sick in his home in the Centenary neighborhood, having malarial fever. He lives alone and the neighbors are waiting on him as best they can.
The Statesville Wholesale Grocery Company has arranged a dainty and attractive rest room for patrons and the public.
The Sunbeam Band of the First Baptist Church had an outing Tuesday afternoon at Slippery Rock Park. A number of games and several contests were indulged in, after which ice cream and cake were served to the little folks. Mrs. Connell had them in charge.
[Note: “Slippery Rock Park” is better known today as “Liberty Park.” It adjoins the War Memorial Building.]
September 2- “First National Bank Enlarging”
At this particular time, many of the business houses have been changing fronts and tidying up for the fall and winter business. Among these places is the First National Bank
The stairway has been torn out and the entire front of the building will be changed, the door being centered in the arch, with handsome office fixtures and equipment that will make quite a different appearance. The stairway has been moved to the back.
Mr. A. L. Starr, whose law office has been in the up-stairs since the building was put up many years ago, had moved over the M. & F. Bank. Dr. Withers, who has been an occupant of the building for several years, has also moved into the M. & F. Bank building. The bank hopes to have the new fixtures in within a short time and relieve the cramped conditions of the money changers.
September 2- “Mooresville Firemen Given Banquet by Civic League”
The ladies of the city who compose the Civic League, entertained the Mooresville volunteer firemen at a banquet Tuesday night in the new quarters of the league over Freeze’s store. The menu was very elaborate and served in courses. At the conclusion of the dinner, Chief J. F. McLelland called upon Fireman George A. Morrow to express the appreciation and thanks of the firemen for the elegant spread.
Mr. Morrow stated the Civic League, in the hands of our good women, was doing a wonderful work in civic improvements, and the firemen were happy to accept the hospitality because of the thoughtful spirit which prompted the attention. He assured the ladies of the hearty co-operation of the firemen in their noble work.
His remarks were responded to by Mrs. Willis N. Johnston, president of the league, but every woman in Mooresville voiced their sentiment in recognition of the noble and sacrificing of the volunteer firemen to protect the lives and property of the community. It was an evening of real pleasure and fully enjoyed.
September 9- “Labor Day at Mooresville”
Mooresville was a city of much activity on Last Monday when Labor Day was celebrated by the various labor organizations of the city, and combined with the Central Labor Union of Statesville which sent down 400 or more to participate in the day’s events.
The Statesville aggregation was met at the station by the Mooresville band and a large body of men and women, who marched to the picnic grounds at the Templeton Grove.
The exercises of the morning were opened by Mr. R. V. Brawley of Statesville, who gave the labor representatives words of encouragement and good cheer, followed by Mr. R. V. Tharpe, who spoke a very brief period. At 11 o’clock Mr. T. M. Hager, of Statesville, in a very well-chosen speech, presented Mr. James F. Barrett, state organizer of the Federation of Labor, Mr. Barrett spoke for thirty minutes, and it was quite an effort for the speaker as his words fell short of many of those assembled to hear him on account of the spielers, talking and moving throngs of people.
However, he made an appeal to labor and gave the organizations represented some wholesome advice. At the conclusion of his speech, dinner was spread on a long table, and such a dinner! Everything good to eat was there in plenty.
Early in the afternoon a baseball game was played between Mooresville and Statesville, the latter winning in a score of 2 to 1.
The event of the day took place at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, when the unions were addressed by Miss Mary Kelleher, of Charlotte, who is the international organizer of the United Textile Union of America. The fuss was cleared and the speaker held her crowd for more than an hour. She was interesting and gave the laborers much food for thought.
Mr. B. R. Towell, the chairman on management, is to be congratulated on the excellence of his programme, and the behavior of the immense crowd, numbering several thousand, was such as is always the case with an assembled body of people at Mooresville—par excellence.
The Mooresville Cotton Mill management furnished the grounds and the tables, and supplied the ice water sufficient for everybody.
It was a great day and very much enjoyed by everyone.
