Our town 100 years ago: Stolen car, Mount Mourne Fair, school bonds in the headlines

Sept. 30 — “Town Tax Levy 55 Cents on $100”

At a special meeting of the town board of commissioners held last Friday night, the budget for the next year was submitted, and the levy made for the town taxes for 1920. Under the revaluation act, the levy was made to conform to the needs of the town in paying interest, running expenses, etc., placing it at 55 cents on the $100. There was no change in the poll tax, which remains at $2.00.

Sept. 30 — “Farmer with Abnormal Crops”

Mr. W. Sam Brown, one of the farmers who lives several miles east of Mooresville, is quite proud of the productiveness of his farm this year. He was in to see us several days ago and among other things, he told of a pumpkin vine which radiates from the root 51 feet: It was just 54 feet from the root to the first pumpkin, and 14 feet to the next one. He says he will gather several wagon loads of pumpkins. He also had with him several stalks of molasses cane which measured 14 feet from tassel to root, and prides himself on having a whole acre with an average of that size, known as the red top variety. He says he has corn also that will make him at least 50 bushels to the acre. Farmer Brown is certainly in good shape when the season comes for pumpkin pie, sorghum and fresh corn meal for mush and muffins.