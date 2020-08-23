Outdoor prayer service set for Sept. 18

St. Therese Catholic Church will be conducting a prayer service, praying for those affected by COVID-19.
Some have been affected through illness, some through death and others through isolation and uncertainty. According to a news release, the service will be a time to “celebrated our loved ones with prayer, scripture and music.”
Scheduled for Sept. 18 from 7-8 p.m., the outdoor ecumenical prayer service will be held at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. All are invited to attend the service and are welcome to bring a lawn chair.
Luminaries will be placed at the church for the service. All are encouraged to consider a donation for a luminary to recognize someone whose life has been changed by COVID-19. Proceeds will benefit a burial assistance fund for those in need.
For additional information, contact Rosemary Hyman at rhyman@sainttherese.net or Mollie Anderson at manderson@sainttherese.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.