Outreach ministry brightens children’s lives

Synergy Bible Fellowship and Victory Lanes Entertainment Center are working hand-in-hand this year to provide birthday cheer to impoverished children of the Mooresville Graded School District through Bright Blessings LKN’s Bless-A-Birthday program, which makes sure all children feel loved on their birthdays.

“We pray this project has given these children the gift of hope for brighter days,” said Heidi White, chaplain of the Synergy Bible Fellowship/Synergy Life Group, an outreach ministry that works to help bridge the gap for the homeless, the shut-in, veterans, elderly and others in the Lake Norman area.

White got the idea to donate Victory Lane bowling cards to impoverished children through her husband, John, who advertises his business, Results Business Solutions, at the lanes. The center gives advertisers bowling cards. So, when Chaplain White contacted Paul Kreins, partner/general manager of the center, he readily agreed to support the outreach plan. “This is Paul’s generosity for the people of Mooresville,” she said.

John White provided more than 300, two-free-game cards, and Kreins donated free shoe rental for every card. Synergy Bible Fellowship provided gift cards good for food purchases at the center.