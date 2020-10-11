Outreach shows care and compassion to local widows and widowers

Attendees of the “Come For the Scoop” drive-thru ice cream social held recently not only received a complimentary ice cream, but they also got the scoop on Felicity Manor, a future family care facility for widows in Mooresville, as well as details about the Felicity Manor Gives Back program.
And those who visited the event not only listened and learned about the plans, but showed interest in the facility as “everyone was very positive and felt like the home will be very worthwhile for Mooresville,” said Jill Lowe, founder of Felicity Manor.
The ice cream event was held Sept. 26 at Broad Street UMC in Mooresville as another way to reach out to the area widows and widowers to let them know they are cared for as has been on Lowe’s heart for years.
This idea to create a home for widowed women is an “idea God planted in my heart,” Lowe said in a recent release.
Several who visited the social “didn’t know about us, and were very interested,” Lowe said. “In fact, one family took the information and returned later with the filled-out registration card.”
Members of both the Felicity Manor board of directors, which includes Lowe, Almeta Mallory, David Whitlow, Lisa Zeggert, Daniel Ricart and Kendra Intihar, along with Kimberly Jolly who is the widow advisory board director and some additional volunteers, were on hand for the event, directing people to visit the social, handing out information and ice cream and fellowshipping.
While working toward this long-term goal of establishing a facility, the Felicity Manor board and volunteers are also meeting immediate needs of offering care and compassion to widows and widowers in the community through their give back program.
Plans are in the works to have some special events for the upcoming holidays and Lowe stressed that she wants to encourage people to register widows and widowers as they are planning their Thanksgiving outreach of delivering pies to them the weekend before the holiday. They are also planning a filled stocking delivery for Christmas.
Donations are needed to help with expenses for these two projects. Those wishing to help can mail a check to Felicity Manor, P.O. Box 882, Mooresville, NC 28115. To learn more about the manor, the programs and to register, visit felicitymanor.weebly.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.