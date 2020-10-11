Outreach shows care and compassion to local widows and widowers

Attendees of the “Come For the Scoop” drive-thru ice cream social held recently not only received a complimentary ice cream, but they also got the scoop on Felicity Manor, a future family care facility for widows in Mooresville, as well as details about the Felicity Manor Gives Back program.

And those who visited the event not only listened and learned about the plans, but showed interest in the facility as “everyone was very positive and felt like the home will be very worthwhile for Mooresville,” said Jill Lowe, founder of Felicity Manor.

The ice cream event was held Sept. 26 at Broad Street UMC in Mooresville as another way to reach out to the area widows and widowers to let them know they are cared for as has been on Lowe’s heart for years.

This idea to create a home for widowed women is an “idea God planted in my heart,” Lowe said in a recent release.

Several who visited the social “didn’t know about us, and were very interested,” Lowe said. “In fact, one family took the information and returned later with the filled-out registration card.”