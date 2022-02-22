'Own the show': Mooresville High School to present 'Sister Act'

The Mooresville Performing Arts Center was full of hustle and bustle, chatter, adjusting costumes, and the warming up of instruments as the Mooresville High School theatre students waited for the afternoon dress rehearsal of their upcoming production of “Sister Act” to begin. When the call for all to gather rang out, they found their places to await instructions.
After roll call and a few bits of information by Finnegan May, stage manager, Ron Higdon, theatre arts instructor at Mooresville High School and director of the production, provided additional items of information as well as words of instruction and encouragement to the students prior to their taking to the stage.
He told them to go out there and “sing with joy in your hearts, share the love of this play,” and told them, “you have to own the show.”
He later explained that ownership using the metaphor of a basketball team and its coach as he said “we are getting ready for the end of the play. I can’t go out. I’m just the basketball coach. I’m not the basketball player. They’ve got to go out and do it. They have to own it.”
Prior to their going onstage on opening night, he shared that he doesn’t have anything in particular that he tells the students, but he did mention telling them to “break a leg, have fun and enjoy what you’re doing.”
Higdon said that he does “say a few words, and then the kids will circle up and do a prayer and they do warm ups.”
The performance of the musical, “Sister Act,” will be held at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, 160 S. Magnolia S., for three nights, Feb. 24-26 at 7 p.m., and a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 27. Tickets, which are $10 per person, may be purchased either at the door or online at tinyurl.com/MHSsisteract. When purchased online, you may reserve the seat that you want at the same time.
Auditions for the musical began in November with some rehearsals held in December before Christmas and then in earnest Jan. 5 with rehearsals every day, Higdon said.
When asked how they selected “Sister Act” for their next production, he shared that it wasn’t their first choice. They had planned to present a new musical, “Emma,” based on the Jane Austen work, however, that play was not eligible for the Blumey Awards; which the school participates in each year. Therefore, they went to their second choice of “Sister Act.”
The Blumey Awards program, as noted on the website, is to recognize, reward and encourage talent and achievement in musical theater among high school students in the greater Charlotte area. The Blumey Awards highlight the importance of musical theater and arts education.
Higdon noted they will be adjudicated Saturday when the Blumenthal judges come and will be looking at several things as Mooresville High School will be eligible for aspects of orchestra, lighting, the principal actors/actresses for best actress and best actor and best ensemble.
The eligible performers will provide a separate audition, singing a song of their choice, as long as it is on the Blumey eligible list, and introduce themselves.
Mooresville is one of 50 schools that participate in the Blumeys. If students advance to the next level, they can go to Charlotte and work at the Blumenthal and then if they make it to the final level can be part of a show that is aired on PBS television. Those eligible will be released in late April or early May.
A second practical reason that Higdon said they chose this particular musical was because of the number of females that are in the theatre program, and the play has lots of female roles in it, including all of the nuns.
In addition to the acting, singing and dancing, he said they have 178 different light cues, a disco ball, flashing lights and a juke box that lights up.
“Lots of bells and whistles,” he said with a laugh.
In addition to Higdon, assisting with the production are Melanie Kalkan, with vocals; Josh Stevenson, orchestra; and Alan Sledge, technical.
Because of COVID, they were unable to present a musical last year, and due to that fact, Higdon noted that it has “almost been like reinventing the wheel. Probably only a tenth of the people on stage have been in previous musicals. Most have not. Just a very few of them have. So we really almost had to start back from the beginning to train everyone again.”
With mostly sophomores and juniors in the program, he anticipates next year they will be even better off as he said, “I’m going to have a lot of kids coming back next year. They will already be kinda used to this process and the rehearsal schedule.”
As for this year’s play, he shared that “the kids are doing great, and it will be very entertaining.”
Higdon noted there are about 50 students in the cast and out of that number there are 20 plus that are honor theatre students with multiple aspiring to continue their acting beyond high school.
Among those are Brianna Bernhardt, a junior, who plays Mother Superior in the production. She shared that she has been doing theater since she was around 8 years old.
“I absolutely love theater and would love to do anything involving it when I get older.” She continued by saying acting would obviously be the goal but she would also enjoy teaching young students or would love working backstage in big productions.
Kai Wilson, also a junior, who plays the role of Deloris Van Cartier, shared she also wants to do this once she graduates. She has been a part of the theatre program at the school for three years.
“I fell in love with it my freshman year, and I’ve been a part of it ever since. I hopefully want to be an actress either on Broadway or on actual film or a playwright or something that involves being in theatre,” she said.
Fellow junior Jaiden Noblezada plays the role of Eddie Souther, a police officer and, as he noted the love interest of Deloris. While new to the theatre department at the school, he is not new to theatre itself, as he noted he has been doing theatre since he was little and has performed at Narroway Productions, a Christian theatre company.
As far as a future in theatre, Noblezada noted he enjoys theatre and martial arts, another big passion; however “if the opportunity comes (for theatre), I would love to. I like them both equally, so whichever opportunity arises, I’m open to whatever God has planned for me.”
Finnegan May, a junior, said that this was her first year in the theatre program, but she has developed a “very strong passion for it over the past year, and I really can see myself doing it for a long period of time.”
Kaitlyn Bright, also a junior, is using her love of fashion to help with the production as she serves as the one to gather, make and assemble all of the costumes. She shared that she plans to go into fashion as her career and that it has been rewarding to see the costumes and all of the musical come together.
Higdon shared that he began at the school in 2014, being hired as the first theatre teacher and to build a theatre program.
“I like what I do. I enjoy working with the kids,” he said.
The students themselves shared that they too have had fun and have learned through their time in the theatre and specifically in this production.
Ella Claire Goins, a junior at MHS who plays the role of Sister Mary Robert, said that while this is her first musical, she has been involved in theatre since she was around kindergarten age. Being involved in “Sister Act” is “really something special. It’s fun being with such loving people who care. It’s like a family,” she noted.
“And I know that is said for a lot of things, every sport, everything, but this truly is a different passion, a different kind of love that I think that pretty much everyone equally shares, and that’s something very unique to find.”
Junior Charles Needles, who plays Curtis, the villain of the story, has been involved in theatre since third grade. He noted that his whole family has been doing theatre for as long as he could remember.
Needles said he participates in theatre because it’s something he enjoys doing, but if he did ever have a future in it, he could see himself going into directing.
But he said he has learned from his time in the theatre as it has meant “building up future skills that I can use, such as communication, and also just being a part of something bigger than myself. It’s really important to me because it feels nice working since the start of the year and then just continuing building upon that and working with other people until eventually we have a really nice polished production.”
Wilson shared that she has made lots of friends and it’s like team building and it is just a lot of fun to do.
For Bernhardt, being involved in theatre has helped her “come out of my shell, and I’ve learned a lot both as a person and an actress. I’ve gained skills in the musical field as well as just characteristics that I think are important in the work force of any sort.”