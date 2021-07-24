Owners of The Firm Real Estate giving away free baby products

Every year, Gerri Ceraolo and Kimberly Henderson, co-owners of and Realtors at The Firm Real Estate, 182 N. Main St., Mooresville, have done something to help the community.
Because of COVID last year, they were unable to conduct their annual New Coats for Kids fundraiser benefiting the Mooresville Graded School District; therefore, they decided to provide a different type of help — providing for babies.
“We lost out on coats, so it was a perfect year to do this,” said Ceraolo.
Years ago, the mother-daughter duo had owned a company in Florida called Buddy Products and had designed and patented multiple items for babies. Henderson shared that she was a young mother at the time and wanted a bottle holder that didn’t require ice packs to keep the bottle cold. Being creative entrepreneurs, they decided to come up with their own design, which led to additional products being created and produced. These include backpack diaper bags, burp clothes, a single bottle holder and a doll.
Named for Gerri’s husband and Kimberly’s father, Buddy Ceraolo, all of the products bear the name Buddy on them, and the doll is called Buddy as well.
The company has now been sold, the pair shared, and they wanted to pass along the thousands of unsold baby items to those who need them. They made the comment that they could sell them but they don’t want to do that. Instead, they want to give them away and be a help to others.
“We want to help the babies this year,” Henderson noted.
Anybody who would like to receive some of the products, whether it be an individual or a group, can drop by their North Main Street office on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call the office at 704-660-3476 to arrange a time on any other day.
Ceraolo shared that people can “get whatever they need, grab whatever you want or as many as you want.”
While no definite plans have been made for their New Coats for Kids project, they do anticipate being able to sponsor it this year. Additional information will be shared as those plans are confirmed.