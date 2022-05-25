PACE@Home to host recruitment open house

PACE@Home will host a recruitment open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 26 at the organization’s Day Center, 1915 Fairgrove Church Road, Newton.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet the PACE@Home team and learn more about the benefits of working for an employer that is ranked nationally among Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021 and 2022. The benefits include flexible work schedules, competitive salaries, medical insurance coverage, and a positive, supportive work environment.

For more than a decade, PACE@Home has been providing quality, all-inclusive care for people who have serious conditions or disabilities and wish to remain independent as long as possible. The specially trained staff offers dozens of health care services, including an adult day center, medications, transportation, home care and recreational activities, to help seniors remain in their community while staying as healthy as they can.

“We're looking for enthusiastic health care workers to join our team,” Emily Jones, executive director of PACE@Home, said. “We offer flexibility and support your success in achieving your career goals, all while working together as an organization to best serve seniors in our community.”

PACE@HOME is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly that allows people in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. It is a voluntary, medical- and social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed.

For information, visit pace-at-home.org, call 828-468-3980 or TTY 800-735-2962.