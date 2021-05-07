PACT receives community service award

Several years ago, amid unrest between law enforcement and citizens in other areas of the state and country, local officials took steps to keep that from happening in Iredell County.

Police and Community Together (PACT) did what its name implied – uniting law enforcement and area citizens to provide education and awareness between the two groups.

Since the formation of PACT, there have been training sessions between law enforcement and the community, educational programs and cookouts – all aimed at understanding and support.

Because of the work PACT has done, Statesville City Councilwoman Doris Allison presented the group with a community service award Thursday. “We really appreciate PACT we needed them they were there for Ward 3, especially in the South Statesville area,” she said.

Ron (Duck) Wyatt, one of the original members of PACT, said the group was formed because of national issues that were happening at the time and that Iredell seemed to be spared of those problems. “But they were starting to rise on the local level and we thought the best way to keep those from becoming a national issue was to make sure there was better communication between local law enforcement on the city police and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office level,” he said.